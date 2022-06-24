Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for June 24

It’s set up to be a fabulous Friday of fantasy baseball with 14 games scheduled as part of DraftKings’ main fantasy baseball slate. This Friday also continues the Micro Millions promotion at DraftKings, giving you a chance to enter for pennies and compete for millions while also earning free contest tickets if you play three or more days.

The only two teams not in play on this massive slate are the Marlins and the Mets, who get underway just before the contest begins at 7:05 p.m. ET. With the other 28 teams providing such a deep player pool, there is a superabundance of options for fantasy baseball.

PITCHER

Stud

Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres ($10,300) – Nola has been outstanding lately and will be pitching in a favorable environment at Petco Park against a depleted Padres lineup. On the season, he is just 4-4 but has a solid 3.11 ERA and 2.94 FIP to go with his 9.94 K/9 rate. Nola has gone at least seven innings in four of his past five meetings and produced over 30 DKFP in three of those outings. He got a no-decision in his most recent game despite eight shutout innings against the Nationals but still earned 31 DKFP after only allowing four hits. Without Fernando Tatis (wrist), Manny Machado ($6,000; ankle) was carrying the Padres’ offense before sustaining an injury of his own. The offense has slumped a bit lately and has only managed to score more than four runs one time in the past seven games, even though three of those games were at Coors Field. Nola catches them at a good time and will look to continue his success on the road, where he has a 2.25 ERA and 2.26 FIP.

Other Options – Nick Pivetta ($9,800), Alek Manoah ($9,500)

Value

Germán Márquez, Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins ($6,900) – After a grisly start to the season, Márquez has started to find a solid rhythm over the past month. He has still hit some speed bumps when starting at Coors Field, but his last two road starts have resulted in 20.1 and 24.2 DKFP while also getting him a pair of road wins against divisional rivals. His strikeout rate is also trending in the right direction with at least five strikeouts in four straight starts and in eight of his past nine. Very few of the Twins have ever faced the Rockies’ ace, so he could have an advantage early in the game and end up offering solid returns from this price point under $7K.

Other Options – Ian Anderson ($8,100), Cole Irvin ($6,400)

INFIELD

Stud

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves ($5,900) – Freeman will be returning to Atlanta for the first time as a visitor. The Braves’ icon left this past offseason as a free agent after a 15-year career in Atlanta that included five All-Star games, a Gold Glove, an MVP, and last year’s World Series title. Freeman comes into what is sure to be an emotionally charged matchup on a nice roll with three home runs in his past four games and multiple hits in four of his past five. He has gone 10-for-43 (.395) over his past 11 games with three homers and a .506 wOBA.

Stud

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs ($5,300) – Arenado had a huge series to start the week in Milwaukee, averaging 15 DKFP per game while going 6-for-12 with five of those six hits resulting in extra bases. He’s hitting .278 on the season with 14 homers, a .230 ISO and a .368 wOBA. Five of those 14 homers have come in June, and he has a .383 wOBA over his 20 games this month. He should be in a good matchup against Kyle Hendricks ($6,000), against whom he has three career home runs while going 7-for-23 (.304). He’ll look to keep the extra-base binge rolling as the Cards come home to host their rivals.

Other Options – Dansby Swanson ($5,700), Alex Bregman ($4,500)

Value

Jared Walsh, Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners ($3,600) – Walsh hit for the cycle and had 34 DFKP on June 11 against the Mets, and he fell only a single shy of duplicating that accomplishment on Tuesday, going 3-for-6 with 31 DKFP. He was not in the lineup Wednesday but went 16-for-43 (.372) with seven extra-base hits over his previous 11 contests. On Friday, Walsh and the Angels will take on Chris Flexen ($6,200), after getting six hits and two runs in 5 1⁄ 3 innings against him last Saturday in their doubleheader.

Value

Yairo Muñoz, Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres ($2,000) – Muñoz’s role with the team is a little uncertain with Johan Camargo ($2,000) back from his knee strain, but he is projected to get another start in this contest with lefty MacKenzie Gore ($9,100) starting for the Padres. Muñoz has reached base safely in all five of his starts since joining the team last week, going 3-for-15 with two walks, a pair of home runs and a stolen base to average 8.8 DKFP per start. If he is in the lineup, there are multiple ways he can potentially return value from the minimum salary.

Other Options – Ryan Mountcastle ($3,900), Nolan Gorman ($3,700)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros at New York Yankees ($5,700) – Alvarez continued his hot streak and built on his history of success at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night, going 2-for-5 with a home run and 21 DKFP in the Astros’ loss to the Yankees. He now has five home runs in his past five games and 10 home runs in his past 20 games. In those 20 games, he is hitting an impressive .446 with a .486 ISO and .593 wOBA. In his career, he is 14-for-35 (.400) with six home runs in seven career games at Yankee Stadium.

Stud

Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds ($4,300) – Joc looks locked and ready to rock, and it appears he’s starting to catch fire again. He had a torrid stretch early in the season but was sidelined by a groin injury. He has been his usually streaky self to this point in his first season in San Francisco. Overall, he’s hitting .271 with 16 homers, a .299 ISO and a .390 wOBA in his 60 games. Three of those homers have come in his past seven games, and he is 6-for-21 (.286) over that span. He has either hit leadoff or in the heart of the order, and he brings a nice ceiling to his matchup against Reds’ rookie Graham Ashcraft ($7,400). Pederson can be a boom-or-bust option, but when he’s hot he can easily outproduce this price point barely over $4K.

Other Options – Julio Rodríguez ($5,500), Adolis García ($4,900)

Value

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians ($3,500) – With Kiké Hernández (hip) suffering a setback in his recovery, Duran should continue to hit leadoff atop the Red Sox’ productive lineup. The speedster has hit safely in five of his past six games, going 7-for-20 (.350) with three doubles, a triple, two stolen bases and a .429 wOBA. His premium lineup spot and multiple ways to produce points should continue to help him be a solid mid-range value target in Friday’s matchup with Cal Quantrill ($8,800) in Cleveland.

Value

Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks ($2,200) – Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for Greene to move up the Tigers’ batting order, hitting second for their Wednesday night game in Boston. He has gone 6-for-21 (.375) with five walks and four runs scored, showcasing a very mature plate approach and good on-base skills. The 21-year-old lefty will still likely have to adjust to the Majors, but he has all the tools to be an outstanding contributor with one of the best swings among all the top prospects in baseball. He dominated both Double-A and Triple-A last year, hitting 24 homers in 124 games with a wOBA right around .400 at each level. A matchup with Merrill Kelly ($7,900) at hitter-friendly Chase Field should set him up as a great bargain play Friday.

Other Options – Andrew Vaughn ($3,900), Jesse Winker ($3,300)

TEAMS TO STACK

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs – The Cardinals are coming home after a split of four games in Milwaukee, and they’ll have a good matchup against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks ($6,000). Hendricks is 2-6 on the year with a 5.43 ERA and has allowed 13 homers in his 13 starts. He has surrendered at least three runs in four of his past five outings and has an 8.10 ERA over that stretch with seven home runs allowed. Most of the damage done against him has come by left-handed hitters, who have a .413 wOBA and 10 of those 13 homers. Switch-hitters Tommy Edman ($5,200) and Dylan Carlson ($2,900) will face him from the left side, and I love the upside and value potential of lefty Nolan Gorman ($3,700) if he hits second after Edman and before Paul Goldschmidt ($5,500) and Nolan Arenado. Arenado isn’t the only St. Louis hitter with success in the past against Hendricks either—Goldschmidt has gone 13-for-36 (.361) and Harrison Bader ($2,400) has gone 8-for-21 (.381).

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers – A cheaper version of a similar stack that is worth checking out is the Nats as they face Dane Dunning ($7,500) in Texas. Dunning has allowed lefties to post a .361 wOBA and hit five of the eight homers he has allowed. He started the year strong but has scuffled lately, going 0-4 with a 5.11 ERA and five home runs allowed over his eight most recent starts. Juan Soto ($5,500) is obviously in a great spot as a lefty if you want to pay up, but there are some nice value options as well including leadoff hitter César Hernández ($3,400), Josh Bell ($3,700), Keibert Ruiz ($3,500), Luis García ($2,700) and Yadiel Hernandez ($2,800) who will all face him as lefties. Nelson Cruz ($3,600) is also pretty affordable as he returns to Texas, where he played eight seasons early in his career.

