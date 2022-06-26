Wimbledon Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for June 27

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

After a brief hiatus following the conclusion of the French Open, I’m back! The most prestigious tournament in tennis has arrived as all eyes turn to London over the next few weeks for Wimbledon. I’ll be making daily picks throughout the tourney and keeping track of my record here. To kick things off, let’s highlight two bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the start of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic vs. Soon-woo Kwon

For those of you who are new to my Grand Slam picks articles, this is a common strategy that I employ when rolling with heavy favorites. While we wait for the tournament to get underway, Novak Djokovic sits as the heavy favorite to win it all at -120 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

To put it lightly, those odds are justified.

The Djoker has won three-straight Wimbledon titles, which is truly remarkable given the level of competition he faces each year. That being said, he’s probably going to make it four in a row over the next two weeks.

Instead of looking too far ahead — we will, just not right now — let’s focus on Djokovic’s first-round match against Soon-woo Kwon. Quite frankly, I will be stunned if Kwon steals more than nine games from the reigning champ. Novak has been incredibly dominant in the early stages of Wimbledon over the years, and Soon-woo enters this match having lost six of his last seven contests.

Expect Djokovic to cruise into Round 2 on Monday.

Iga Swiatek

We’re looking ahead with this pick.

Swiatek has been a buzzsaw over the last few months, dominating anyone who steps in her path. The 21-year-old — yes, she’s somehow only 21 — boasts a 35 match win streak entering Wimbledon.

Thirty. Five. Straight. Wins.

That’s the longest unbeaten streak since 2000, demonstrating the unfathomable level that Iga is playing at currently. She’s entering this tourney fresh off a French Open title run, during which she dropped just one set over the entire tournament.

Anything can happen in Wimbledon, and there are certainly a few worthy challengers this time around. To name some, Coco Gauff has value at +1300 after reaching the 2022 Roland Garros final (and ultimately losing to Swiatek). Simona Halep won in London back in 2019 and she’s still playing at a high level. There’s always a chance for magic when Serena Williams takes the court.

The truth is, none of that really matters. As long as Iga stays healthy and plays her game, she’ll cruise to another Grand Slam title.

