Fantasy Baseball GPP Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Tournament Plays for June 27

George Kirby is going to be overwhelmingly popular tonight, so for value, I kind of want to go with a leverage play against him. Trey Mancini is only $3,400, and I do think Kirby should do well against the Orioles, but there’s a chance for some of these righties to have a big night. I think the Orioles are generally a lot better against left-handed pitching, we’ll see if Cedric Mullins get the start, he’s been getting some routine days off whenever a lefty has been on the mound, I think that’s happened more frequently than normal lately.

But Mancini should be in there, Mountcastle should be in there, Hays should be in there—none of these guys are that expensive. Mancini has actually been quite good offensively this season, he’s only $3400 with the platoon advantage. And I don’t think anyone is playing him, because there are a lot of pretty cheap Dodgers, and there are tons of other cheap guys, like Erik mentioned with the White Sox—I do like them as a team also tonight—I just think no one is playing the Orioles, and if they do happen to do well, you’re probably knocking out a huge chunk of the field with George Kirby. So I think Mancini is probably the best way to get leverage off of him.

Matt’s Pick: Trey Mancini ($3,400)

