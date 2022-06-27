Wimbledon Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for June 28

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

We’re back for Day 2 of Wimbledon! It wasn’t the best start to the tournament for my picks, as Novak Djokovic struggled to find his rhythm until the third set, bringing my record to 0-1 early in the tournament. Today, I’m highlighting two bets on DraftKings Sportsbook I see the most value in for Tuesday’s slate.

Rafael Nadal vs. Francisco Cerundolo

In a surprising twist, this strategy backfired on Day 1 of the tournament, as Novak Djokovic dropped a set to Soon-woo Kwon out of nowhere and failed to hold him under 9.5 games.

Despite the poor result, we’re going right back to it with Rafael Nadal, who will (hopefully) not have the same rust to shake off as Djokovic. Nadal is fresh off yet another French Open title, and this is the time to bet on him.

Rafa is dealing with a serious foot injury, and the only way he’s able to make it through tournaments is via injections that numb the pain. After two deep runs in each of the previous Grand Slams — which resulted in titles — it’s fair to assume that Nadal may bow out of Wimbledon earlier than expect, especially considering grass isn’t his best surface.

That being said, the all-time men’s Grand Slams leader should be able to cruise through the first few rounds at the very least. Cerundolo has won just two of his last seven matches, and this one should wrap up in straight sets. As long as Rafa takes care of business, he should hold the 23-year-old under 10 total games won.

Iga Swiatek vs. Jana Fett

IGA!!!!!

The buzzsaw is back. Swiatek enters this tournament on an unfathomable 35-match win streak, which is the longest unbeaten streak since 2000. The 21-year-old has dominated everyone in her path, and I don’t expect that to change for quite some time.

Iga Swiatek is inevitable.



Why Iga is the ONLY option I'm considering to win #Wimbledon on @DKSportsbook right now



(Via @DraftKings) pic.twitter.com/2FixgJw1P7 — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) June 27, 2022

Throughout the first two rounds of the French Open, Iga dropped just four total games. In order to cover this spread, she’ll need to contain Jana Fett to four or less games, which is highly likely.

As long as Swiatek is playing at this level, we’ll continue to roll with her. Expect the world No. 1 to cruise into Round 2 on Tuesday.

