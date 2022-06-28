Wimbledon Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for June 29

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

We’re back with more Wimbledon picks! The first few days of this tournament have seen surprisingly underwhelming performances from multiple top seeds, and as a result my record stands at 1-2. As a result, we’ll pivot to a couple of different props as Round 2 action kicks off in London. Today, I’m highlighting two bets on DraftKings Sportsbook I see the most value in for Wednesday’s slate.

Casper Ruud vs. Ugo Humbert

I was somewhat surprised to see these odds were so tight, considering Ruud is the No. 3 seed in this year’s tournament after a deep run to the French Open final. That being said, Ugo Humbert is one tough customer, boasting a 2-1 career advantage against Ruud.

While another win for Humbert is certainly feasible, I tend to lean towards the favorite in this matchup, mostly due to the drastic difference in form for each player.

Ruud has lost just three of his last 17 matches, including impressive wins over Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz, and Marin Cilic over that stretch.

Humbert, on the other hand, has won just three of his last 11 matches, entering Wimbledon in poor form for his standards. That showed in his first-round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry which went five sets.

While Humbert has the career advantage in head-to-head matchups with Ruud, don’t be surprised if Casper cruises into Round 3 on Tuesday.

Novak Djokovic vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

We’re going right back to Djokovic after a somewhat-sloppy performance in Round 1. For those who watched that match, it was fairly apparent that Djoker fans have nothing to be worried about.

While Novak did drop a set to Soon-woo Kwon, he was in complete control and it seemed like he was just shaking the rust off.

It’s fair to assume that Djokovic will want to make a statement after that shaky first-round outing and close Kokkinakis out in straight sets. Assuming Thanasi doesn’t push him to a tiebreak, the under should hit comfortably here.

As for Djokovic’s championship odds, he currently sits at -165 to win Wimbledon on DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want to bet on the Djoker to win it all, now may be your last chance before significant odds movement. I break down why that’s the case in the video below:

Will Novak Djokovic win his fourth straight #Wimbledon title?



I tell @AdamMKaufman why Djokovic deserves to be such a heavy @DKSportsbook favorite in this tournament (Via @DraftKings) pic.twitter.com/EvfRuBmp62 — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) June 27, 2022

