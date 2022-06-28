Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for June 28

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for today’s MLB slate.

Garion Thorne:

I’m going to go with Michael Chavis. Steve already talked about the struggles of Patrick Corbin, so I really won’t lament those, but Chavis, I don’t know why this guy is the bare minimum. $2,000 tonight, he hits third every time the Pirates face a left-handed pitcher. The reason he does that? He’s hitting .300 with a 142 wRC+ against southpaws so far this season. Chavis is highway robbery tonight at just $2K.

Steve Buchanan:

Gavin Sheets, since he’s been called back up to the White Sox, has been hitting extremely well. In the month of June since he’s been called back up, 12 games, nine hits total, five of them for extra bases...way too cheap tonight, especially hitting in a prime spot in the White Sox lineup.

Garion’s Pick: Michael Chavis ($2,000)

Steve’s Pick: Gavin Sheets ($2,300)

