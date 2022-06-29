Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 John Deere Classic DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2022 John Deere Classic Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments while taking viewer questions.

2022 John Deere Classic: DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 65 & ties after 36 holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, June 30

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 John Deere Classic: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Opportunities Gained

Par 4s Gained 400-450 Yards

Proximity Gained 150-175 Yards

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 John Deere Classic: Course

Course: TPC Deere Run

Yards: 7,268

Par: 71

Greens: Bentgrass

2022 John Deere Classic: Past Winners

2022: Lucas Glover -19

2019: Dylan Frittelli -21

2018: Michael Kim -27

2017: Bryson DeChambeau -18

2016: Ryan Moore -22

2015: Jordan Spieth -20

2014: Brian Harman -22

2022 John Deere Classic DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Webb Simpson $10,600

High-End Value

Christiaan Bezuidenhout $9,100

Second-Level Values

Adam Long $8,600

CT Pan $8,100

Cam Champ $8,000

Mid-Level Values

John Huh $7,800

Adam Schenk $7,700

Sam Ryder $7,100

Scrub Values

Lee Hodges $6,900

Kelly Kraft $6,700

