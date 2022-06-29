MLB Picks for June 29: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite DraftKings Sportsbook picks for Wednesday’s slate of MLB games.

Even though the Cardinals have been hitting right-handed pitchers well this month, there aren’t many lineups that Alcantara can’t overpower. Moreover, Miami’s ace is coming off a rough outing, so he’s looking to bounce back against a team he’s already dominated once this season. Not to mention, Alcantara’s recent poor outing came against a team he was facing in back-to-back starts, which is always a tough spot for a starting pitcher.

Still, the right-hander logged 21 outs in that game, marking the 11th time he’s logged 19-plus outs in 15 chances this season. Another couple things that should help Alcantara make it 12-for-16: The Cardinals aren’t walking much against right-handed pitching, and even though they’re striking out quite often against righties this month, that’s not been the case much of the season. That should help him manage his pitch count. Although, Alcantara has logged 110-plus pitches three times this season, so that’s not necessarily a huge concern.

Last time Hunter Green and Justin Steele squared off, 25 runs were scored. History probably won’t repeat itself to that extent again on Wednesday, but this total is still far too low for this matchup.

We don’t have to look too deep into the advanced numbers to feel good about this play, either. The over has hit on Wednesday total in 10 of Steele’s 14 starts this season. Same goes for Greene. When you focus in on their recent play, eight-plus runs have been scored in seven of Steele’s last nine starts and five of Greene’s last six.

The Rockies sweeping the Dodgers? Sounds wild, especially with Julio Urias on the mound Wednesday. But, the Rockies have hit left-handed pitching well all season, especially at Coors field. Also, the likes of C.J. Cron, Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon all have good career numbers against Urias, who comes into Wednesday sporting a rough 47.8% fly-ball rate.

German Marquez, on the other hand, has good numbers against some key bats in L.A.’s lineup. In fact, he shut down the Dodgers when these two teams met earlier in the season. But this play is more about Colorado’s offense maintaining the momentum that started in the first game of the series. Expecting a gem from Marquez might be too much, but he’s done well enough against this lineup to back him to churn out a quality outing, which should be more than enough for Colorado’s offense to earn a win on Wednesday.

