Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for June 29

DraftKings contributor Matt Meiselman and RotoWire’s Paul Bruno join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Video Transcript

Paul Bruno:

I’ll look for a big night from a couple of Dodger bats, feasting on Colorado starter German Marquez. I’ll be stacking the likes of Cody Bellinger and their Swiss Army Knife, Chris Taylor — both of them priced at $4,000.

I’m looking forward to tonight’s final game of the Red Sox visiting Toronto, where the home nine have cooled off the hottest team in the majors. ... I think this is a great spot to go with a guy like Cavan Biggio, who has a couple of multi-hit games the past week and looks like he’s sharpened up his batting eye once again. He looks like a solid on-base guy in the middle of a potent Jays attack. And he has a career ledger that’s pretty impressive against (Nick) Pivetta, with a couple of homers and an OPS north of 1.400.

Matt Meiselman:

I’m going to have go against Paul a little on this one because I do think the Rockies’ hitters — even though Julio Urias is a good pitcher, I think the Rockies’ hitters are just all underpriced. Specifically, Ryan McMahon, who’s only $3,100.

McMahon is actually pretty good against lefties. He’s a neutral platoon splits guy for his career. I think the fact that it’s lefty-lefty usually makes people not want to play almost anybody. Overall, I think you can make an argument that all of the Rockies are value plays.

Clayton Kershaw is a better pitcher than Urias, they did well against him last night. I just think the Coors Field effect is strong enough that even if you bring in a good pitcher, when the Rockies are cheap it’s still wrong. These guys are all short of $5,000 in salary, and McMahon is way short of that, so I think he’s my favorite. But you could make a case for just about any hitter in this game on both sides.

Paul’s Pick: Cody Bellinger ($4,000), Chris Taylor ($4,000), Cavan Biggio ($3,200)

Matt’s Pick: Ryan McMahon ($3,100)

Watch the entire MLB segment below!

