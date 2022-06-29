Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the John Deere Classic

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his top DraftKings DFS play for the John Deere Classic.

I’m going to go Christiaan Bezuidenhout at $9,100. You kind of sit back and look and Bezuidenhout is a multiple time winner on the Euro Tour, he’s a great putter, he just finished Top 15 at Colonial, a very similar style course. We’ve seen Zach Johnson, Stricker have success there too. And I look at his $9100 salary for DFS, and you wonder why this guy is priced under McCarthy, and McNealy, and Howell III. I think that he’s actually a really good value and that he’s actually a better player than at least two of those players I just mentioned right now. And I think that Bezuidenhout is going to have a chance this week—I think another player who we’ve seen play very well against these Korn Ferry Tour type fields.

Geoff’s Pick: Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($9,100)

