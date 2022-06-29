Fantasy Golf GPP Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Tournament Plays for the John Deere Classic

RotoWire’s Len Hochberg joins The Sweat to give his top DraftKings GPP play for the John Deere Classic.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Len Hochberg:

I could easily see someone in the $7000s or lower winning this tournament, but it’s very hard to pinpoint them and target them, so I’m going to go higher up at $8,900—Scott Stallings, he’s about ninth or tenth on the board. He’s been an all-or-nothing guy this year. He’s missed a lot of cuts, but he’s had some high finishes as well, including last week at the Travelers. I would have liked him even without the high finish at the Travelers. His big problem is driving accuracy, he’s like 170th on TOUR. I think that’s not going to be an issue this week, you can basically hit it wherever you want this week and then go from there. I don’t know if he’s a cash game play, but I think he can be a sneaky GPP play, and again, there are a bunch of guys higher than him on the board.

Len’s Pick: Scott Stallings ($8,900)

