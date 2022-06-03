Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for NBA Finals Game 2

DraftKings contributor Jeff Pratt joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $1.25M Finals Shootaround Special [$250K to 1st] (BOS vs GSW)

Video Transcript

Jeff Pratt:

I’m going right back to my guy here. Derrick White is only $5400, which is just way too low for the role he’s playing in this series. We saw everything go his way in Game 1—21 points on five of eight shooting from behind the arc is just insane production, especially from him. I mean, when he hit that contested three on Steph Curry where he was just in his face, you knew Boston was probably going to win this game. He’s so pivotal to their success because of his ability to chase Steph Curry around the perimeter and make life difficult for him, but then offensively, he’s also found his rhythm as of late as well. We don’t need another 20-plus performance from him to return great value, but I expect a solid outing and quite a bit of minutes from him. So I think at $5400, great value.

Jeff’s Pick: Derrick White ($5,400)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $1.25M Finals Shootaround Special [$250K to 1st] (BOS vs GSW)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.