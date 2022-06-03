Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for NBA Finals Game 2

DraftKings contributor Matt Meiselman joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings play for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Video Transcript

Matt Meiselman:

It would be awesome if Derrick White and Al Horford could just make every shot. I’m not expecting this to happen again. The thing that I do think will change that opens up an interesting DFS situation is Marcus Smart only played 30 minutes. There was nothing wrong with him physically, it was just Pritchard was so good that Ime Udoka couldn’t make a sub there.

So I’m going to go back to Smart. I think that in that price range, like Draymond had a good fantasy game, obviously Horford had a good fantasy game, Derrick White’s a decent amount cheaper and had a really good fantasy game, but Smart was good too, and he did it in only 30 minutes, hitting four three-pointers. I think Smart should play more than that going forward in the series. I think people might be a little cautious about Smart and assume that the minutes being lower was because of his ankle. That was clearly not the case. They need his defense most of the time against Steph Curry. He did a great job on him, you know, once they actually figured out what to do in the first quarter. I think Smart’s minutes go back up next game, and he’s open all the time because there’s so much attention on Tatum, Brown, and now Horford and White, like you have got to leave someone open, and Marcus Smart can hit threes. So I like his fantasy outlook for the next game.

Matt’s Pick: Marcus Smart ($8,000)

