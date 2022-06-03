French Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Men’s and Women’s Finals

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

We’re down to two in both singles brackets at Roland Garros! The women’s and men’s French Open finals take place on Saturday and Sunday respectively, and I’m back with more picks to finish the tournament. This time around, I’m highlighting one bet I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook for each of the championship matches.

Rafael Nadal vs. Casper Ruud

I’m picking against Casper Ruud in this matchup, but it’s necessary to acknowledge how impressive this run to his first Grand Slam final has been. Ruud dealt with adversity on a multitude of occasions and always rose to meet the challenge.

Unfortunately for Ruud, the king of clay awaits him in the final. That is one obstacle he likely cannot overcome.

There are so many reasons to like Nadal in this matchup. The 13-time French Open champion will be entering the title match well-rested after a scary ankle injury to Alexander Zverev forced him to concede. Looking at the last three opponents that Rafa has faced, Ruud might actually be the least difficult to defeat.

Entering Roland Garros, there were significant concerns about Nadal’s chronic foot injury. However, Rafa has seemed to gain strength with every round he advances. He should have no problem handling Ruud and claiming his 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff’s journey to the French Open final has been extremely impressive. The 18-year-old will become the youngest woman to reach a Grand Slam final since Maria Sharapova in 2004 the moment she steps on the court Saturday.

Unfortunately for Gauff, she’s about run into the buzzsaw that is Iga Swiatek. Iga enters the women’s final on an incredible 34-match win streak, looking to claim her second Grand Slam title.

While we would all love to see a competitive final, it’s likely that Swiatek gets this done in straight sets. The 21-year-old has dropped just one set throughout this entire tournament, and is coming off dominant victories over Jessica Pegula and Daria Kasatkina.

As long as Swiatek avoids a tiebreak with Gauff, her game total should remain under 12 games en route to the French Open title.

