Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Plays for the Enjoy Illinois 300

DraftKings contributor Pearce Dietrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings NASCAR play for the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

We’ll go with what the golf guys do, they typically lean on current form. That’s what I will do. As I’ve mentioned before, the season started out weird with three restrictor plate races, a dirt track race, a road course race, short tracks, whatever, but over the last month we’ve had four straight intermediate tracks. Who has been the best driver? By far and away, it’s not even close, it’s Ross Chastain. He also has the track history at Gateway, winning here two years ago, and then at Nashville last season—that track, I think, is comparable to Gateway. He finished second. He did have a little bit of a tire advantage at the end of that race, but he’s still very fast. He’s proven to be pretty fast at these types of tracks. Ross Chastain is the guy to keep it hot.

Pearce’s Pick: Ross Chastain ($10,000)

