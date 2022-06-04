Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets for Celtics vs. Warriors Showdown on June 5

The Boston Celtics took home-court advantage with an impressive 120-108 Game 1 win. They were down 12 points after three quarters but won the final frame by the count of 40-18. The Golden State Warriors look to bounce back before the series heads to Boston. They are 20-13 after a loss this season straight up and 18-15 ATS after a loss. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors favored by four points, with the total at 215.5.

Let’s go over the fantasy outlook for Showdown contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Stephen Curry ($15,900) - Curry was en fuego in the first half of Game 1, going for 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting from downtown. He did get multiple open looks due to defensive breakdowns from Boston, though. The Celtics made the necessary adjustments in the second half, limiting Curry to 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting from the field and 1-for-5 from behind the arc. That said, his usage rate was 33.2%, and he is the engine that makes the Warriors offense go. Curry also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals to go along with the 34 points. I like the Warriors to bounce back and tie up the series, and Curry should be one of the main reasons why. In these playoffs, he’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in seven of 16 games.

Jayson Tatum ($15,600) - I was tempted to go with Jaylen Brown ($14,400) due to the price discount, but the floor/ceiling is too alluring with Tatum. Despite shooting 3-for-17 from the field in Game 1, Tatum still put up 40.8 DKFP thanks to his 13 assists and five rebounds. In these playoffs, Tatum has gone for at least 50 DKFP in 10 of 18 games, with two over 60. His usage rate has been above 23% in every contest, with eight above 30% and two games above 40%.

FLEX Plays

Otto Porter Jr. ($4,600) - Porter Jr. played 24 minutes in Game 1 and put up 22.5 DKFP. He shot 4-for-5 from downtown for 12 points while contributing four rebounds and two steals. He shot 37% from beyond the arc during the regular season, and he’s going to get plenty of good looks with the Celtics defense focused on Curry and Klay Thompson. His size and length is also important to try and neutralize the wings of Boston. He likely won’t play more than 24 minutes, though, but he averages 0.93 DKFP per minute, so a 20-DKFP performance is well within the range of outcomes.

Andrew Wiggins ($7,200) - Wiggins has been one of Golden State’s most consistent contributors in these playoffs. What a time to be alive. He’s produced at least 30 DKFP in nine of 16 games, with two over 40. He’s scored double-digit points in every game but two, with one of those due to a blowout. He won’t dish out many assists, but he’s grabbed at least 10 rebounds in four games and averaged over six rebounds in these playoffs. He has also been contributing the defensive stats. He is playing 35 minutes per contest, garnering a 20% usage rate and averaging 0.94 DKFP per minute.

Value

Andre Iguodala ($1,400) - Iguodala played in three of the first four games this playoff run. He then missed the next 12 contests but returned for Game 1 in this series and received 12 minutes. He produced seven points and three assists, which translated to 11.5 DKFP. Is the ceiling high? No, but he averages 0.84 DKFP per minute and is the player to most likely receive over 10 minutes in that price range.

Fades

Klay Thompson ($7,400) - It’s always scary fading Thompson because when he gets hot, he goes nuclear. That said, the Celtics have been tough against shooting guards all season, neutralizing their FPPM by 5.48 percentage points below league average. They squash 3-point prowess by 13.87 percentage points below the league average, as well. Thompson doesn’t contribute much outside of scoring and went for 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting and 3-for-7 from downtown in Game 1. That translated to 23.5 DKFP.

The Outcome

I have so much respect for the Celtics. They are mentally tough, play great defense and have the offensive prowess to hang with anyone. That said, it’s tough for me to envision a scenario in which the Warriors go back to Boston down 0-2. They are 20-13 after a loss this season, and the Celtics are only 10-16 as away underdogs.

Final score: Warriors 117, Celtics 106

