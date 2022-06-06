Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for June 6

Major League Baseball is ready to start another work week Monday night with six games for the DraftKings main fantasy baseball slate which starts at 6:40 p.m. ET in order to include the game between the Diamondbacks and Reds in Cincinnati. Two AL East teams are on the road as the Blue Jays and Red Sox open new series against the Royals and Angels, respectively, before the final game of the night features the Mets continuing their West Coast visit with a trip to San Diego.

PITCHER

Stud

Cristian Javier, Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners ($9,100) – Javier has an extremely high upside due to his 11.41 K/9 rate, and he posted 27.1 and 32.4 DKFP in a pair of starts at home against the Guardians and Rangers with nine strikeouts in each outing. In his most recent start, he followed those two games with a less inspiring start on the road in Oakland where he struggled with his control and only had 10.2 DKFP. He should bounce back coming home against Seattle, though, since he has a minuscule 0.38 home ERA with just one earned run over 23 2⁄ 3 innings while striking out 31. Those home numbers and his strikeout upside make him my top high-priced pitcher Monday night.

Other Options – Carlos Carrasco ($9,300), Blake Snell ($8,100)

Value

Jon Gray, Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians ($6,600) – Gray is coming off his best outing in his first season with the Rangers and gets a pretty good matchup in Cleveland. He only allowed one run on three hits over seven innings his last time out while striking out 12 Rays on his way to 34.8 DKFP. Gray still has a 4.83 ERA and 3.76 FIP on the season, but those numbers have been trending in the right direction after a bumpy start to the year. Like Javier, he brings enough strikeout potential to be a high-ceiling target and has a strong chance to outperform his salary in this matchup.

Other Options – Hunter Greene ($7,600), Michael Wacha ($7,400)

INFIELD

Stud

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels ($5,300) – Devers is in a good matchup as highlighted below in the stacks section, and he has been smashing the ball all season long. He’s hitting an impressive .341 on the season with a dozen home runs, a .265 ISO and a .418 wOBA. He has hit five of those 12 home runs over his past 15 games while posting a .375 batting average and .479 wOBA with seven multi-hit games over that span. Given Noah Syndergaard’s ($7,000) trouble with lefties explained below, Devers is in a nice spot to keep crushing as the Red Sox continue their adventures on the left coast.

Stud

Pete Alonso, New York Mets at San Diego Padres ($5,200) – Alonso is another great source of power potential from the other corner of the infield. He has hit six homers over his past 13 games while hitting .298 with a .426 ISO and .434 wOBA. Alonso has gone 1-for-5 with a homer and two walks in his past meetings with lefty Blake Snell ($8,100), and he’s hot enough to play as a building block to your lineup in almost any matchup at this point.

Other Options – Xander Bogaerts ($5,200), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($4,900)

Value

Santiago Espinal, Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals ($3,700) – I’m going back to the well on Espinal for a second straight day after he delivered 21 DKFP on Sunday. I love his roster flexibility and his recent form, and he’s an especially good play against lefties. On the season, he’s hitting .359 against southpaws with a .429 wOBA including six of his 19 extra-base hits on the season. He has three multi-hit games in his past four contests and has been hitting higher in the order at times for Toronto, which further boosts his potential. In a great matchup highlighted below in stacks, Espinal should again be a nice sub-$4K value.

Value

Ezequiel Duran, Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians ($2,000) – Playing prospects in your DFS lineup comes with risk, but there is so much salary relief available from recent call-ups like Duran that it is usually worth considering. Duran also can fit in at either 2B or 3B, depending on the rest of your roster construction. The Rangers’ No. 7 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, jumped over Triple-A but was hitting .317 with seven home runs and a .404 wOBA with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders before getting called up Saturday. The 23-year-old went 2-for-7 over the weekend and hit his first MLB home run on Sunday. He has big-time pull power, and the Rangers look ready to give him the everyday 3B job for the next few weeks to see if he’s ready to produce in the Majors.

Other Options – Matt Chapman ($3,900), Yuli Gurriel ($2,900)

OUTFIELD

Stud

George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals ($5,000) – Springer comes into this tasty matchup vs. LHP with a five-game hitting streak and at least one hit in 13 of his past 14 starts. Over that span, he is hitting exactly .300 with two doubles, two triples, four home runs, a .300 ISO and a .415 wOBA. He has crushed southpaws throughout his career and continues to do so this season, hitting .345 with a .461 wOBA in his 37 plate appearances against lefties.

Stud

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros ($4,900) – Long gone are the days of getting Rodríguez at a discount, but he continues to deliver enough production to be worth a look even at this elevated salary. The dynamic 21-year-old rookie has 17 stolen bases on the season, including five in his past 10 games, and he is also starting to get on base more often with a .354 wOBA over that 10-game span. He has settled into the heart of the Mariners’ order and has proven he can put up fantasy points in multiple ways despite the struggles of the rest of the lineup around him.

Other Options – Starling Marte ($5,200), Adolis García ($4,500)

Value

Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets ($3,900) – Profar has taken over as the Padres’ leadoff hitter for the past 10 games and has averaged 8.3 DKFP per contest over that span while going 14-for-44 (.318) with one home run and a .344 wOBA. He has gone 3-for-5 with a home run in his limited exposure to Carlos Carrasco ($9,300), but his new spot at the top of the order gives him enough expanded opportunities to be a nice play under $4K.

Value

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels ($2,600) – Duran had a nice weekend for the Red Sox filling in for Jackie Bradley Jr. ($2,300), who was away on paternity leave. It isn’t clear if Bradley will return Monday or if the Red Sox will keep Duran up with another roster move, but the speedy 25-year-old went 3-for-9 with a 40.0% hard-hit rate in his two games as the team’s leadoff hitter. If he gets another start in that spot in this favorable matchup highlighted below, you could definitely build on a Duran-Duran value stack if you’re feeling Hungry Like the Wolf on Monday night.

Other Options – Andrew Benintendi ($3,800), Jo Adell ($2,500)

TEAMS TO STACK

Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals – The Blue Jays get a great matchup as they go on the road against Daniel Lynch ($6,300) in Kansas City. Lynch is a promising lefty in the big picture but has struggled so far this season, giving up five home runs in 43 innings along with posting a 4.81 ERA and 4.45 FIP. Righties are hitting .278 off him with a .344 wOBA. The Blue Jays do have some left-handed hitters to avoid in this matchup, but George Springer (discussed above), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($4,900), Matt Chapman ($3,900) and Santiago Espinal (discussed above) have hit lefties well and are starting to heat up. Even though Sunday’s rally came up short, Toronto has scored at least six runs in seven of their past eight games. Targeting the Blue Jays, who excel against southpaws, is definitely a strategy to consider to start the week.

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels – This matchup features two teams trending in opposite directions. Boston just swept the Athletics and has gone 13-5 in its last 18 contests while the Angels have dropped 11 in a row and are just 3-15 in their past 18 games. Noah Syndergaard ($7,000) will try to stop the Angels’ skid, but he has allowed 12 runs in 11 innings over his past three starts. He lost earlier this season to the Red Sox, allowing three runs in seven innings and giving up a home run to Rafael Devers (discussed above), who is still red-hot along with Xander Bogaerts ($5,200). J.D. Martinez ($5,500) has gone 4-for-8 against Thor in their past meetings and also makes sense along with value options Franchy Cordero ($3,200), Alex Verdugo ($4,000) and Jarren Duran (discussed above), who are all left-handed hitters. Lefties have hit Syndergaard well this year, posting a .313 wOBA with three of the four home runs allowed by Syndergaard.

