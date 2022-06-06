Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for June 6

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Video Transcript

Steve Buchanan:

There’s actually a decent amount of value on this slate if you really want to kind of go down the list here. A couple names you can look at.

Mark Canha going up against the lefty Blake Snell. This has a really low over/under because of Carlos Carrasco (and) Blake Snell going up against each other. But if you look at the numbers for Canha against lefties, he’s averaging 7.3 DraftKings fantasy points, and we’ve even seen him leadoff at times when going against the lefty. He’s primarily in the five- to six-spot, so we could see a bump for him up in the lineup because his numbers skew dramatically when facing a left-handed pitcher.

Snell has only made three starts so far this season. He’s had mixed results in that sense, but I think Canha only $2,900 — and a very, very good Mets offense by the way — I think this is a really good spot for him helping you save some some money on this daily fantasy slate.

Steve’s Pick: Mark Canha ($2,900)

