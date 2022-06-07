Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for June 7

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Tuesday’s MLB slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

Yuli Gurriel at just $2,700. Gurriel, not hitting great, not going to lie. But he has been hitting slightly better so far in June. He is also going up against Chris Flexen. ... (He’s) specifically bad against right-handed batters. His last five starts, he’s given up a .423 wOBA and a .351 batting average to the 81 right-handed bats he’s faced.

If you want to find any value in this Astros lineup, there’s not a ton of options, so I think Gurriel at $2,700, even though he’s having a terrible season — there’s not a lot positive you can say about Gurriel, but this matchup is fantastic. I think the Astros are going to score a bunch, and he has a chance to be part of the action at a sub-$3K price point, which is not something you find a lot with the Astros.

Steve Buchanan:

I think this is a great spot for Trent Grisham. I think I used him last week — I can’t be certain about that.

Grisham, for whatever reason, is hitting at the bottom of the Padres lineup. That’s not usually something you want to target, someone who’s hitting like seventh or eighth. But he has really been hitting so well down there. I feel like it doesn’t matter at this point. Over his last five games, he has at least eight DraftKings fantasy points, and three of those games topping out at 19. This is coming from the eight-hole.

Grisham (is) going against Taijuan Walker. You’re just waiting for the impending implosion from Walker, who has been pitching well of late. But anybody who’s played fantasy baseball over the past few years knows that this does not sustain with Taijuan Walker, so I think this is a great spot to target Grisham, who’s going to have super-low ownership because of how low he’s hitting in the Padres lineup. But like I said, it really hasn’t mattered because he’s been doing so well in that spot. Maybe just the less pressure in that spot is helping him improve his swing. But he’s been a monster down there, in terms of production from an eight-hole hitter, so I think he’s in a great spot here tonight.

Garion’s Pick: Yuli Gurriel ($2,700)

Steve’s Pick: Trent Grisham ($2,600)

