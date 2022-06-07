Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for June 8

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar and RotoWire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

NBA Showdown $1.25M Finals Shootaround Special [$250K to 1st] (GSW vs BOS)

Video Transcript

Nick Whalen:

I like Klay Thompson to bounce back at some point. I listen to a ton of NBA podcasts, and there are a lot of people that are really down on Klay Thompson. And I know he was terrible in Game 2, I think he was 1-of-8 from three, but on the whole, for these playoffs coming into the series, he was 20 points per game, 46% from the field, 40% from three on almost 10 attempts per game—that to me that sounds a lot like old Klay Thompson.

And I think he’s going to wake up at some point in this series, he’s not going to have another game where he’s 1-for-8. All of those looks were pretty good looks. Those are going to continue to be there. As great as the Celtics are at running teams off the three-point line, it’s Golden State, you know they’re still going to generate looks, they’re such a tough team to guard. I can’t guarantee that it comes in Game 3, but one of these next few games we’re going to get a Klay Thompson game where he’s like 6-of-9 from three midway through the third quarter. So if we’re talking DFS, you’re trying to gun for first place in one of those Showdown contests, Klay is a guy that I’m going to roll with.

Nick Friar:

I know I’ve been pretty Celtics heavy today, but honestly, I just feel that good about them going into this game, and that’s why Marcus Smart is the guy who I wanted to highlight. He’s $11.7K at his captain’s price, $7.8K on the utility. He missed a couple of the games that the Celtics played following their losses in the postseason, but in the four games that he has played after a Celtics loss, he scored at least 18 points each time out and logged either seven+ assists or seven rebounds every single time.

So this is a guy when you’re trying to put a mid-range guy at that captain’s spot, I think he’s your best option because he’s just immensely versatile, and he knows how to help this team respond every single time. So for me, Smart is my guy. I know Horford we’ve talked about, Nick talked about him a little bit, I do think he’s a worthwhile play as well, but I think Smart, when it comes to these kind of bigger moments where there’s a little bit of a build up and everything, he ends up stepping up.

Nick Whalen’s Pick: Klay Thompson ($7,400)

Nick Friar’s Pick: Marcus Smart ($7,800)

