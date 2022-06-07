RBC Canadian Open Picks: Top PGA TOUR Golf Winner Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and The Action Network’s Jason Sobel join The Sweat to give their picks for the RBC Canadian Open.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Adam Kaufman:

Who is going to take the RBC Canadian Open?

Jason Sobel:

For me, Adam, this is not a week where I say, “there’s one guy I really like and I’m putting my money on him and he’s my favorite outright”—what I want to do is sort of take up a little collection. I want to bet a few different guys at bigger numbers. Sebastian Munoz is a guy that I like, Brendon Todd, C.T. Pan, maybe Aaron Rai. And then I’ll go my favorite outright play—and again, it doesn’t necessarily mean I think he’s going to win, I just want to have some investment in Justin Rose. I just think 80 to 1 is way too big of a number for a guy who knows how to win, and again, we talked about Rory McIlroy, maybe a little karma play this week—Justin Rose is a guy that a lot of people thought would jump ship, maybe he gets a little reward for not only staying on the PGA TOUR but playing an event opposite the first LIV event this week.

Geoff Ulrich:

I don’t mind that Justin Rose call at all—definitely his odds stick out. I’m going to go a little bit chalky just with my pure pick to win. I mean, guys down on the board you could certainly look to like Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky, a couple of long shots I’ll be on—but I’m going to go with Matthew Fitzpatrick. I just feel like this player is too good, playing too consistently, and really all facets of the game to not pick up a win. And I think him coming off the missed cut—and don’t forget, in 2019, Rory came off a missed cut in Memorial and then won here on another shorter track. I think Matthew Fitzpatrick could replicate that feat, so I’m going to make him my pick this week.

Jason’s Pick: Justin Rose (+8000; $8,800)

Geoff’s Pick: Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1600; $9,900)

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.