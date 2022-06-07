How a Bettor Turned $25 Into $6,200 With a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive night on Monday, nailing all five picks for a big payout. Focusing on the New York Mets at San Diego Padres game, the bettor turned $25 into $6,200 with a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The bettor made the following picks at +24700 odds:

Eduardo Escobar to get a hit

Mark Canha to get a hit

Francisco Lindor to get a hit

1+ Francisco Lindor stolen bases

1+ Starling Marte stolen bases

The bettor got off to a fiery start, as Eduardo Escobar not only recorded a hit, he ended up hitting for the cycle. It was only the 11th time a Mets player hit for the cycle in Mets history and only the second time this season a player hit for the cycle in MLB. Milwaukee Brewers OF Christian Yelich is the only other player to hit for the cycle in 2022.

The bettor also chose to attack a Blake Snell/Jorge Alfaro stolen base combination. This was not the most ideal duo to attack on paper, as both Snell and Alfaro have been slightly above average at preventing stolen bases for their careers. Snell’s career caught stealing percentage is 30%, and Alfaro’s is 29%. The league average is about 27%. However, the bettor banked on Marte and Lindor’s speed along with the Mets’ aggressiveness on the bases. Marte and Lindor are tied for 12th in MLB in stolen bases with eight each, and the Mets have been more aggressive on the bases this season under a new coaching staff led by Buck Showalter.

Marte chose to run on an 87 mph Snell change up, which gave him a little extra time to secure the stolen base in the first inning. Snell’s fastball averages about 95 mph. Snell’s change up also had 28 inches of vertical drop and 16 inches of horizontal fade, compared to about 10 inches of vertical drop and eight inches of horizontal movement on his fastball. The slower velocity and added movement gave Marte more margin for error in getting a good jump on Alfaro’s throw.

The Mets ended up teeing off on the Padres for 11 runs on 16 hits, with Escobar, Lindor and Canha combining for seven hits.

