F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022

It’s going to be an early one this weekend, but what else do you have to do Sunday morning? The Baku City Circuit is a high-power street course with just enough high-downforce turns to the keep the teams honest.

The DraftKings Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 slate locks at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($11,000) — A tire failure late in the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku City Circuit) ruined an easy win for Verstappen. At a comparable street circuit in Saudi Arabia, Verstappen won his first of four races in 2022.

2. Charles Leclerc ($11,400) — Max Verstappen out-gamed Leclerc at the Jeddah Street Circuit in Saudi Arabia and stole the win. Leclerc had a fast car in that grand prix and was nearly perfect. Baku will likely be another DRS duel.

3. Sergio Perez ($10,200) — When Verstappen blew a tire in the 2021 race, Checo inherited the win (Lewis Hamilton also committed an unforced error — he accidentally enabled his “brake magic” button and missed turn one on the final restart). Checo’s luck went the other way at Jeddah this season when a safety car came out while he was boxing from the lead.

4. Carlos Sainz ($9,800) — This has been an up and down season for Sainz. His Ferrari is fast, and he has the talent to win. At some point this season, Sainz will put all of the pieces together and win a Grand Prix.

5. George Russell ($8,600) — A very strong argument can be made that Russell is Mercedes’ No. 1 driver. That still means he’s the No. 5 driver behind the Red Bulls and Ferraris.

6. Lewis Hamilton ($9,200) — Will Mercedes’ porpoising issues return? Baku features long high-speed straights into slow corners. Hamilton’s car was terrible at Jeddah. This could be a long weekend.

7. Esteban Ocon ($6,400) — His average finish of 8.7 ranks eighth in Formula 1. His best finish of the season was sixth at the Jeddah Street Circuit. Last season, Ocon retired three laps into the race at Azerbaijan, but his Alpine teammate, Fernando Alonso ($), finished sixth.

8. Valtteri Bottas ($7,400) — At Saudi Arabia, Bottas and Alfa Romeo liked their car, but a mechanical issue resulted in a retirement. If Bottas can manage to run all three practices, a rarity for this team, then he could squeeze into the top 5.

9. Sebastian Vettel ($4,200) — No one is expecting Vettel to score another podium at Baku this season, but then again, no one was expecting that last season either. Since Aston Martin unveiled their green Red Bulls, Vettell has finished 11th and 10th.

10. Lando Norris ($8,000) — Before Round 2 in Saudi Arabia, it was predicted that the McLaren’s would bounce back after a bad Bahrain. The belief was based on Norris’ admission that his car lacked downforce not speed. Jeddah is a power track and Norris finished seventh. He finished fifth at Baku last season, also a power track.

