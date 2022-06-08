MLB Picks for June 8: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Quite a few appealing ways to back some road teams on Wednesday via DraftKings Sportsbook while focusing on the night games.

Not sure how this is only at -110 with Nestor Cortes on the mound. He’s been lights out all season, and the Twins are middling against left-handed pitching. Also, it’s not like the Yankees struggle to score runs in support of Cortes. Not to mention, the lefty has a pretty impressive bullpen right behind him.

Now, Chris Archer’s numbers do indicate he’s found himself. But, look at the last three games in which he’s thrived. He held Detroit down twice and did the same to Oakland on May 16. Those are the two worst teams against right-handed pitching. The Yankees are on the complete opposite end of the spectrum. And if you’re looking for a hitter to back with a prop, Anthony Rizzo to get two-plus total bases (+110) is my preferred play.

It’s surprising to see Cortes at this number while the over/under for Sandy Alcantara’s outs recorded is set at 20.5. It makes sense for Miami’s right-hander to be there, but Cortes should be, too. So for the over to be at plus-money on a lower-than-expected total, this is too good to pass on.

Cortes has logged seven-plus innings in four of his last five starts. He hadn’t been pitching poorly before that, but the Yankees kept him under 100 pitches until May 9. With the Twins being middle of the pack against right-handers, there’s no reason Cortes can’t maintain his current level of efficiency.

Castellanos has been much better against lefties than righties this season, but he’s facing a pitcher he’s done well against in the past. The Philadelphia outfielder is 8-for-23 with three doubles and a home run against Adrian Houser in his career.

Also, Casetellanos’ 34% hard-contact rate and 10% soft-contact rate against right-handed pitching over his last 21 games indicates he should have a better BABIP against righties than the .208 mark he’s posted.

Reid Detmers is coming off 4 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball vs. the Yankees, but he still hasn’t been great since his no-hitter. The rough stretch started on May 17, which also happens to be the same day Martinez last homered. Backing him to end his homer drought at +285 is in play, especially since Detmers has a 3.82 FIP, 4.80 xFIP and 54.8% fly-ball rate against right-handed hitters.

Despite the home run drought, Martinez still has eight doubles since May 17. Three of those doubles have come in the last three games — all against left-handed pitching. He also has nine multi-hit games over his last 18. While backing him to homer is a worthwhile risk, Martinez’s total bases prop feels much closer to a lock than a roll of the dice.

