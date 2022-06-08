Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets for Warriors vs. Celtics Showdown on June 8

The Warriors were able to tie the Finals at one game apiece, but things now shift to Boston. The Celtics will look to grab control of this series on their home court, and they’re currently listed as 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. They’ve also moved to slim -115 favorites to win the series.

As you get your lineups assembled for the great DraftKings contests, check out some of my favorite options to consider for this Showdown slate below.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($16,200 CP) – Tatum has been held in check during the first two games of this series, but there have been mitigating circumstances in both. The first was Tatum’s first career NBA Finals contest, so nerves were clearly a factor. He shot just 3-of-17 from the field, which is a major outlier for a scorer like Tatum. The second game turn into a blowout, which limited Tatum to just 34.3 minutes.

Tatum has been playing closer to 42 minutes during the NBA playoffs, so expect a massive spike in production in Game 3. The Celtics are also listed as 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, while they were underdogs for both games at Golden State.

Overall, Tatum has the highest ceiling of any player in this contest, and it’s frankly not all that close. He’s a logical pick for the Captain spot at just the second-highest price tag.

Draymond Green ($10,500 CP) – Green is not the same fantasy force that he was in his prime, largely due to his lack of scoring upside. He used to be a nightly threat for a double- or triple-double, but he’s scored fewer than 10 points in 10 of 18 playoff contests. That includes both games to start the series vs. the Celtics.

However, Green’s price tag has come down to a point where that’s not a huge factor. He’s scored at least 27.75 DKFP in seven of his past eight games, which is good enough to return value. He’s one of the best per-dollar options on this slate, making him an option at the Captain spot.

Flex Plays

Stephen Curry ($11,000) – The big issue with Curry on this slate is his price tag. He’s more expensive than Tatum, but Tatum rates out as the superior fantasy option. That makes it tough to utilize Curry at Captain, but he still has plenty of appeal as a utility.

Curry had a quiet start to the postseason, but he’s started to heat up. He’s scored at least 50.0 DKFP in back-to-back games, even though he played just 32.2 minutes in the blowout win in Game 2. He’s made 12-of-26 3-pointers during the Finals, and he’s finished with at least 21 field goal attempts in both contests. He should continue to be the focal point of the Warriors’ offense, especially since the rest of their scoring threats have been uninspiring during this series.

Andrew Wiggins ($7,200) – Wiggins has been extremely reliable for the Warriors during the postseason. He struggled in Game 2, shooting just 33% from the field in his 30.5 minutes, but he should be able to bounce back in Game 3. He’s seen a consistent usage rate of approximately 21.5% recently, and he’s also provided more value than usual in the peripheral categories. Wiggins has pulled down at least five boards in eight straight games, which is an added wrinkle to his fantasy skill set.

Value Plays

Gary Payton II ($3,000) – This isn’t the best slate from a value perspective, but Payton stands out as the exception. He was left out of the Warriors’ rotation in Game 1, but he had a major impact in Game 2. Payton is officially listed as questionable on Wednesday, but as long as he’s active, he should have a big role in their rotation. Payton finished with 25.3 minutes in his last outing, and he’s a solid per-minute producer. He’s massively underpriced at just $3,000, so expect him to be one of the most popular plays on the slate.

Otto Porter Jr. ($4,600) – Porter is also questionable for the Warriors, but he’s managed to play in each of the past two games. His role was minimal in Game 2 – he finished with 14.75 DKFP in 14.9 minutes – but part of that was due to the game turning into a blowout. He should see a few additional minutes if Wednesday’s game is more competitive, and Porter has historically been a fantasy point-per-minute player.

Andre Iguodala’s ($1,000) status is also important to monitor. He was held out of the lineup in Game 2, but he’s also listed as questionable. If he’s ruled out for the second straight game, Porter and Nemanja Bjelica ($2,200) have a much clearer path to playing time.

Fade

Jordan Poole ($6,400) – The Poole Party is officially over. That may be a slightly hot take after Game 2, where Poole finished with 29.0 DKFP. However, that performance was fool’s gold. Poole played 12 of his 22.6 minutes during the fourth quarter, well after the game was already decided. He was excellent in the final frame, but that will have no impact on his role moving forward.

More importantly, Poole was behind Payton in the Warriors’ backcourt rotation. Payton brings defense and energy to the team, while Poole is the better scoring threat. Given that the Warriors already have Curry, Poole’s skill set is a bit redundant. Payton is the better fit for the team in this series, so Poole’s playing time should suffer.

The Outcome

This should be a really good contest. Game 2 didn’t live up to the billing, but the Warriors were simply not going to lose both of the first two games at home. Now that the series is tied up, this should be a fair fight.

It will be interesting to see if the Celtics can make any adjustments to shut down the Warriors’ third-quarter machine in Game 3. The Warriors have dominated the third frame for many years now, but they were +21 in the third quarter of Game 2 and +12 in the third quarter of Game 1. If the Celtics can’t close the gap a bit during that frame, it’s hard to envision them winning this series.

Ultimately, the idea of passing on the Warriors as underdogs is too tempting to pass up. The Celtics may win this game, but I expect it to be close one way or the other. It might even come down to who has the ball last, which would be a nice change following a string of blowouts this postseason.

Final Score: Warriors 106, Celtics 105

