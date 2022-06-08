Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for June 8

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value plays for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $1.25M Finals Shootaround Special [$250K to 1st] (GSW vs BOS)

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

I’m looking at trying to find a couple of value guys for you, because as I mentioned already, if you go and have Marcus Smart, you can go and have a couple of higher-priced options like Steph Curry and/or Jayson Tatum, maybe Jaylen Brown as well. But featuring a salary saver or two is going to make a big difference in trying to do that as well.

I know you guys are talking about Daniel Theis, and yeah, he’s probably not going to get a ton of minutes, but he has played in those first two games and we haven’t seen Grant Williams get as many minutes as he normally does. At $1.6K, that’s a guy who could help you save quite a bit of salary and still has a chance to get you some points.

The other guy who I like a little bit more if he does play—because he is one of those guys who is listed as questionable—is Andre Iguodala. He’s a little bit cheaper at $1K. With Iguodala, if he’s cleared to play, we know he’s going to play, and he’s going to get his 12-15 minutes, and he can get you a little bit of everything out there. Most importantly with these two guys, when they can get you a little bit of points, they’re going to allow you to roster guys who can rack them up big time.

Nick’s Picks: Daniel Theis ($1,600), Andre Iguodala ($1,000—if Iguodala plays)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $1.25M Finals Shootaround Special [$250K to 1st] (GSW vs BOS)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.