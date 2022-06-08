Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the RBC Canadian Open

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and RotoWire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top picks for the RBC Canadian Open.

Watch the entire segment below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

My favorite play is going to be Chris Kirk, $9,100. Again, I just don’t think that many people are going to get on Chris Kirk at this price, but he and Matt Fitzpatrick are both due for a bounce back after a slow weekend at the Memorial, and I love the setup for him.

Len Hochberg:

Brendon Todd for me. I think he might be highly owned because of the attractive price at $8,200, but if you think a guy is going to win the tournament, you can’t stay away from him because other people are going to play him. Find your separation elsewhere.

Geoff’s Pick: Chris Kirk ($9,100)

Len’s Pick: Brendon Todd ($8,200)

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.