Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 RBC Canadian Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2022 Canadian Open Bets and DraftKings picks. They also debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments while taking viewer questions LIVE.

2022 Can Open — Picks & Preview

2022 Can Open — DraftKings Picks | DraftKings Strategy

2022 Canadian Open DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 65 & ties after 36 holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, June 9

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Canadian Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 3s Gained: 200-225 Yards

Strokes Gained: Off The Tee + Fairways Gained

Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Canadian Open: Course

Course: St. George’s G&CC

Yardage: 7,014

Par: 70

Greens: Bentgrass

2022 Canadian Open: Past Winners

2019: Rory McIlroy -22 (Hamilton)

2018: Dustin Johnson -23 (Glen Abbey)

2017: Jhonattan Vegas -21 (Glen Abbey)

2016: Jhonattan Vegas -12 (Glen Abbey)

2015: Jason Day -17 (Glen Abbey)

2014: Tim Clark (Royal Montreal)

*2010: Carl Pettersson -14 (St. George’s)

2022 Canadian Open DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Rory McIlroy ($10,500)

Shane Lowry ($10,100)

High-End Value

Tyrrell Hatton $9,500

Seb Munoz $9,200

Second-Level Values

Jhonattan Vegas $8,500

Mac Hughes $8,400

Rasmus Hojgaard $8,300

Mid-Level Values

Patrick Rodgers $7,700

Dylan Frittelli $7,600

Stephan Jaeger $7,300

Scrub Values

Brice Garnett $6,700

Chris Gotterup $6,300

