Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 RBC Canadian Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2022 Canadian Open Bets and DraftKings picks. They also debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments while taking viewer questions LIVE.
2022 Can Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2022 Can Open — DraftKings Picks | DraftKings Strategy | Own Projections
2022 Canadian Open DraftKings Notes
Field: 156 players
Cut: Top 65 & ties after 36 holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, June 9
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2022 Canadian Open: Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Par 3s Gained: 200-225 Yards
- Strokes Gained: Off The Tee + Fairways Gained
- Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2022 Canadian Open: Course
- Course: St. George’s G&CC
- Yardage: 7,014
- Par: 70
- Greens: Bentgrass
2022 Canadian Open: Past Winners
- 2019: Rory McIlroy -22 (Hamilton)
- 2018: Dustin Johnson -23 (Glen Abbey)
- 2017: Jhonattan Vegas -21 (Glen Abbey)
- 2016: Jhonattan Vegas -12 (Glen Abbey)
- 2015: Jason Day -17 (Glen Abbey)
- 2014: Tim Clark (Royal Montreal)
*2010: Carl Pettersson -14 (St. George’s)
2022 Canadian Open DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Rory McIlroy ($10,500)
Shane Lowry ($10,100)
High-End Value
Tyrrell Hatton $9,500
Seb Munoz $9,200
Second-Level Values
Jhonattan Vegas $8,500
Mac Hughes $8,400
Rasmus Hojgaard $8,300
RESEARCH: Can Putting Be Predictable?
Mid-Level Values
Patrick Rodgers $7,700
Dylan Frittelli $7,600
Stephan Jaeger $7,300
Scrub Values
Brice Garnett $6,700
Chris Gotterup $6,300
