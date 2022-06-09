UFC 275 Picks: Carlos Lozoya’s Best Bets for UFC 275 on DraftKings Sportsbook

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

DraftKings Playbook welcomes MMA fighter Carlos Lozoya, an up-and-coming fighter in the flyweight division. Carlos has fought notable names such as UFC star Sean O’Malley and is on a six-fight winning streak, most recently winning via TKO due to elbows.

Read UFC.com’s profile on Carlos here:

Those were plenty enough elbows for the referee.#FuryFC60 pic.twitter.com/97cl9Z64N9 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 24, 2022

Carlos’ next fight will be live on UFC Fight Pass on June 26, one week before the big UFC 276 event.

Below, Carlos gives his picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for UFC 275.

Follow Carlos Lozoya on Instagram and Twitter!

Hard not to root for this guy. Keep fighting, Mrs. Lozoya!#FuryFC60 pic.twitter.com/AAahJuG6TE — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 24, 2022

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

I know Jiri is the favorite for this fight, but I see this fight being a lot closer. I would still consider this as my wild card pick for the card, but I have Glover winning by decision (+700). Both guys have been on huge winning streaks but Glover puts it together so smoothly. He’s so efficient when it comes to picking his spots and finishing his takedowns.

Jiri is the more fast-twitch fighter, so I see him getting too aggressive and getting taken down, held down and grinded out throughout the fight. I think Glover is very resilient and Jiri does a lot of high-energy, high-reward techniques. I could see a play for both fighters, but I’m leaning toward Glover.

Picks:

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

I’ve got Valentina by KO or TKO (+200). I think Valentina wins this fight just from pure experience and being an all-around better martial artist. Valentina is pound-for-pound the No. 1 fighter in the women’s division!

Pick:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Weili Zhang

I think this is another close fight, but I’ve got Zhang pulling off another decision win (+140). I think the difference in the fight is her power, once again. Not to mention she has been the far busier fighter and Joanna is coming off a long layoff.

Pick:

Manel Kape vs. Rogerio Bontorin

I’m super excited for this fight. Bontorin is such a great fighter, but Kape is riding with confidence on the back of a two-fight win streak with impressive finishes. I’ve got Kape by TKO (+130).

Pick:

Follow Carlos Lozoya on Instagram and Twitter!

Place your UFC bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings is hosting a huge UFC 275 fantasy MMA tournament that pays out $700,000 in total prizes, including $150,000 to first place. Set your DraftKings fantasy MMA lineups here: UFC $700K UFC 275 Special [$150K to 1st].

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.