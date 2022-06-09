Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets for Warriors vs. Celtics Showdown on June 10

After dropping Game 2, the Boston Celtics returned home and defeated the Golden State Warriors in impressive fashion in Game 3, 116-100. The Warriors put up another robust third quarter, but the Celtics responded by holding them to 11 points in the final quarter. The Celtics are 7-0 after a loss in these playoffs and posted the second-best record after a loss this season with a 27-11 mark. The Warriors are 5-0 after a loss in these playoffs and are 21-13 on the season. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Celtics favored by four points, with the total at 214.

Let’s go over the fantasy outlook for Showdown contests on DraftKings.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $1.25M Finals Shootaround Special [$250K to 1st] (GSW vs BOS)

Captain’s Picks

Andrew Wiggins ($11,100) - I’ve been leaning toward cheaper captains during this series, as the value isn’t great and it allows me to bank more established minutes and production up and down the entire roster. In addition, both teams are so good defensively that it’s tough for the top-priced players to put up a “have to have it” score. Wiggins has been pretty consistent for much of the playoffs and he’s scored 34.75, 21.5 and 36.75 DKFP in the three games this series. In the playoffs, he’s gone for at least 30 DKFP in 10 of 18 games with two above 40. He has scored double-digit points and attempted at least 10 shots in nine straight games, while the usage rate has been over 20% in eight of the past nine games. He won’t dish out many assists but he will grab his fair share of rebounds and has the potential to rack up defensive stats.

Kevon Looney ($9,600) - Looney played 25 minutes in Game 1 and put up 27.75 DKFP. Then he played 22 minutes in Game 2, contributing 31.75 DKFP. In Game 3, though, he only received 17 minutes, producing 17.75 DKFP. The trend doesn’t look good. I’m thinking he gets closer to 30 minutes on Friday, though. Golden State was outrebounded, 47-31, in Game 3 so Looney’s size and prowess on the glass could even things out. In these playoffs, he has grabbed double-digit rebounds in four games, including a 22-rebound masterpiece against Memphis. Looney has gone for at least 40 DKFP in three games during the playoffs, but he played 31, 32 and 35 minutes in those contests. He averages 0.96 DKFP per minute, so it’s just a matter of getting the minutes. And therein lies the risk. That said, the ownership should be depressed, which could make the risk/reward favorable.

FLEX Plays

Marcus Smart ($7,800) - The range of outcomes is wide for Smart. He’s gone over 30 DKFP in two of the games this series and went for 11.5 DKFP in the other one. The usage rate has bounced all over the place as well, as it was 27.4% last game and sub-20% in the other games. That’s been a theme during the entire playoffs. That said, he’s going to dish out assists and grab his fair share of rebounds. He’s dished out at least four assists in five straight games and had three double-digit assist games in these playoffs. He’s scored at least 20 points in six games as well and has the potential to rack up defensive stats. There’s upside if things break right, as he’s gone for over 40 DKFP in five games during the postseason with a high of 64.75 DKFP.

Stephen Curry ($11,000) - I can’t write this piece without recommending Curry. As mentioned above, I prefer saving the salary and inserting him into a utility slot. Curry is the Alpha and Omega of the Warriors and I expect him to get busy, although a ceiling game is unlikely. In this series, he’s gone for 44.5, 50 and 56.25 DKFP. Those are great numbers and you want them in your lineup, but I’m not sure if they are worth it in the Captain slot. The usage rate has been over 32% in the first three games of this series and he’s scored 31, 29 and 34 points. He’s attempted over 20 shots in each contest with double-digit attempts from downtown. He has grabbed some rebounds, dished out assists and has also racked up two, three and three steals.

Value

Otto Porter Jr. ($4,800) - Porter averages 0.93 DKFP per minute. He is listed as questionable but he did play 21 minutes in Game 3. In this series, he’s gone for 22.5, 14.75 and 15.75 DKFP. He’s a low-usage player but he contributes a little something in every statistical category, which makes the floor relatively high. In these playoffs, he’s gone for at least 20 DKFP in six games.

Fades

Robert Williams ($6,200) - Williams is coming off a 34.5-DKFP game in which he blocked four shots and racked up three steals. Could that happen again? It’s possible, but not probable. Williams has played 207 career games, including the playoffs. He’s had at least three steals and three blocks in a total of four games. Another thing to factor in is the short turnaround for Game 4. The teams will only get one day of rest, which makes things interesting because Williams has been dealing with a knee issue for the entire postseason. In the last five games, Williams has played 27, 15, 24, 14 and 26 minutes. Maybe that’s a coincidence but there’s risk here. Couple that with what will likely be elevated ownership and I will fade.

The Outcome

The Celtics have been the better team for much of the series. While I expect the Warriors to play with more intensity and make some adjustments in Game 4, the Celtics have figured out some things both offensively and defensively and the home crowd should power them to the W.

Final score: Celtics 108, Warriors 103

