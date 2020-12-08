 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DraftKings Madden Stream Depth Charts for All Teams

Check out the depth charts for each team in the DraftKings Madden 22 sims.

By DK Playbook
Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes available alongside free contests in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch.

You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options to use on Madden Stream contests for each team from Madden 21 and Madden 22. On each team’s page, you will find the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts for that team that will be used in their contest on The Dream Stream.

MADDEN 22 DEPTH CHARTS

Editor’s Note: Madden 22 will be used for sims beginning on October 11, 2021.

AFC EAST

Buffalo
Miami
New England
New York (A)

AFC SOUTH

Indianapolis
Jacksonville
Tennessee

AFC NORTH

Baltimore
Cincinnati
Cleveland
Pittsburgh

AFC WEST

Kansas City
Los Angeles (A)
Denver
Las Vegas

NFC EAST

Dallas
New York (N)
Philadelphia
Washington

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta
Carolina
New Orleans
Tampa Bay

NFC NORTH

Chicago
Detroit
Green Bay
Minnesota

NFC WEST

Arizona
Los Angeles (N)
San Francisco
Seattle

MADDEN 21 DEPTH CHARTS

Editor’s Note: Madden 21 will no longer be used for sims after October 9, 2021.

AFC EAST

Buffalo
Miami
New England
New York (A)

AFC SOUTH

Houston
Indianapolis
Jacksonville
Tennessee

AFC NORTH

Baltimore
Cincinnati
Cleveland
Pittsburgh

AFC WEST

Kansas City
Los Angeles (A)
Denver
Las Vegas

NFC EAST

Dallas
New York (N)
Philadelphia
Washington

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta
Carolina
New Orleans
Tampa Bay

NFC NORTH

Chicago
Detroit
Green Bay
Minnesota

NFC WEST

Arizona
Los Angeles (N)
San Francisco
Seattle

