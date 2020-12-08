DraftKings Madden Stream Depth Charts for All Teams

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes available alongside free contests in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch.

You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options to use on Madden Stream contests for each team from Madden 21 and Madden 22. On each team’s page, you will find the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts for that team that will be used in their contest on The Dream Stream.

MADDEN 22 DEPTH CHARTS

Editor’s Note: Madden 22 will be used for sims beginning on October 11, 2021.

AFC EAST

Buffalo

Miami

New England

New York (A)

AFC SOUTH

Indianapolis

Jacksonville

Tennessee

AFC NORTH

Baltimore

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Pittsburgh

AFC WEST

Kansas City

Los Angeles (A)

Denver

Las Vegas

NFC EAST

Dallas

New York (N)

Philadelphia

Washington

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta

Carolina

New Orleans

Tampa Bay

NFC NORTH

Chicago

Detroit

Green Bay

Minnesota

NFC WEST

Arizona

Los Angeles (N)

San Francisco

Seattle

MADDEN 21 DEPTH CHARTS

Editor’s Note: Madden 21 will no longer be used for sims after October 9, 2021.

AFC EAST

Buffalo

Miami

New England

New York (A)

AFC SOUTH

Houston

Indianapolis

Jacksonville

Tennessee

AFC NORTH

Baltimore

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Pittsburgh

AFC WEST

Kansas City

Los Angeles (A)

Denver

Las Vegas

NFC EAST

Dallas

New York (N)

Philadelphia

Washington

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta

Carolina

New Orleans

Tampa Bay

NFC NORTH

Chicago

Detroit

Green Bay

Minnesota

NFC WEST

Arizona

Los Angeles (N)

San Francisco

Seattle