Unreasonable Odds: Sports Betting Podcast

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

DraftKings contributor Julian Edlow is joined by VSiN host Matt Youmans to dive into Week 1 college football, NFL win totals, and the reveal of UO’s very own football specific DraftKings Sportsbook Special.

Rate, review and subscribe to the Unreasonable Odds podcast here.

Follow the Unreasonable Odds podcast on Twitter here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER(NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF(IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.