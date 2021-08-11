DraftKings Marketplace NFT Drop Info Page

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

DraftKings Marketplace is now live and users will be able to purchase NFTs through Drops (where DraftKings lists new NFTs on the Marketplace) and from other users on the secondary market.

Starting on Aug. 11, the first drops will feature content from the Preseason Access Collection. The exclusive debut content will be provided by Autograph and includes Preseason Access Passes from top athletes such as Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter, Tiger Woods and more to be announced soon. These sports-related NFTs will be available exclusively through DraftKings Marketplace.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Each owner of a Preseason Access Pass NFT, regardless of edition, will also be granted preferential access to a future NFT drop from Autograph at a later date. Additionally, they will receive access to a private Discord community and exclusive digital events for holders. Visit autograph.io to link your Discord account.

Each featured athlete will begin by dropping a limited number of NFT collectibles categorized as Premier drops and Signature drops within the Preseason Access Collection.

There will be multiple versions of each collectible within the Premier and Signature drops of the Preseason Access Collection, each with varying edition sizes. The size of the edition correlates to the drop price of each version of the NFTs, with the Carbon having the highest count and lowest price, and the Ruby version having the lowest count and highest price.

Naomi Osaka Premier Drops (8/25) Collectible Name Edition Count Price Drop Time (EST) Collectible Name Edition Count Price Drop Time (EST) Naomi Osaka Carbon Premier 5000 $12.00 3:00 PM Naomi Osaka Platinum Premier 2500 $25.00 4:00 PM Naomi Osaka Emerald Premier 1500 $50.00 5:00 PM Naomi Osaka Sapphire Premier 750 $75.00 6:00 PM Naomi Osaka Ruby Premier 375 $100.00 7:00 PM

Naomi Osaka Signature Drops (8/27) Collectible Name Edition Count Price Drop Time (EST) Collectible Name Edition Count Price Drop Time (EST) Naomi Osaka Carbon Signed 100 $250.00 3:00 PM Naomi Osaka Platinum Signed 100 $250.00 4:00 PM Naomi Osaka Emerald Signed 50 $500.00 5:00 PM Naomi Osaka Sapphire Signed 25 $750.00 6:00 PM Naomi Osaka Ruby Signed 12 $1,500.00 7:00 PM

Signature drop collectibles will contain digital signatures authenticated by Autograph from the featured athlete in the drop. Each signature is completely unique, so if there are 100 signed editions of a Tom Brady collectible, that means Tom Brady individually signed each of the 100 editions.

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

Collectibles featuring signed editions will have a “Signed” badge on the Drops and Browse page. In a drop, you won’t be able to see your unique signature until you purchase your NFT. On the secondary market, you can view the details page for a signed collectible edition to see the unique signature.

Each drop will have its own queue, and users must wait in the queue for an opportunity to purchase the collectible in that specific drop. However, inventory is limited and there may be more users interested in purchasing an NFT than the total available in the specific drop. Users can ensure that they secure a place in the queue by arriving early to join the waiting room.

For each drop, the waiting room will open 30 minutes prior to the scheduled drop time. All participants that join the waiting room will have their spot in the queue randomly selected once the drop begins. Please note that making it into the queue does not guarantee that you will be able to purchase an NFT.

Users can deposit after they get through the queue, but you are encouraged to pre-fund your account to maximize the opportunity to buy an NFT.

If you do not make it through the queue or you want to purchase more than one edition of a particular NFT collectible, please browse the secondary market on the Marketplace to view editions that other users have placed for sale.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!