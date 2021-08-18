 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Props and Drops Podcast featuring Matt Kalish and GaryVee

Watch as Matt Kalish and GaryVee break down the latest trends in the world of sports, gaming, collectibles and business.

LATEST EPISODE:

This week, Kalish, Gary & Herm discuss their predictions heading into the NFL season, and touch heavily on why NFT spinoffs are so interesting, NFT inflation & what to keep in mind when buying, and talk about other objects that they see becoming valuable in time.

