Props and Drops Podcast featuring Matt Kalish and GaryVee

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

LATEST EPISODE:

This week, Kalish, Gary & Herm discuss their predictions heading into the NFL season, and touch heavily on why NFT spinoffs are so interesting, NFT inflation & what to keep in mind when buying, and talk about other objects that they see becoming valuable in time.

Props and Drops Linktr.ee

Why subscribe? You always will get the newest episode instantly when posted. If you aren’t subscribed, it can take hours before it hits the stores.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.