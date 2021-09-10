Die Hard Dialogue featuring GaryVee, Jessie Coffield and Guests

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Welcome to the first episode of Die Hard Dialogue, with me, Gary Vaynerchuk! I’m excited to be here every week this NFL season with our host, Jesse Coefield, to try to break down New York Jets football in as unbiased of a manner as I possibly can. Each week we’ll bring on a guest — a fan of that week’s Jets opponent — to debate the week’s game with me, and then we’ll have other guests debating the games of their own teams too. On top of all that, this show will have a DFS listener league, odds boosts, and more!

DraftKings users can get in on the NFL action by betting on DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Panthers Guest — Tia Corine

Tia Corine joined me this week, representing the Carolina Panthers ahead of their matchup with my New York Jets. Tia spoke about her fandom, her favorite moments, her favorite players, and of course, Sam Darnold. Darnold is now the Panthers quarterback, and it’ll be an emotional experience for me watching him play against the Jets in Week 1.

49ers vs. Lions — Asher Roth and Gino the Ghost

Asher and Gino discussed their respective fandom, going over their favorite 49ers and Lions players and their favorite moments from each of those teams. Asher had a lot nicer things to say about his 49ers than Gino did about his Lions, but they actually seemed to agree that the Lions could give the 49ers a game in Week 1.

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds Boost

Lastly, Jessie and I went over some of Week 1’s trendiest prop bets, en route to landing on a betting line to be used for the first-ever, Gary Vee’s Die Hard Dialogue odds boost! We ultimately settled on Sam Darnold (of course), boosting his passing yards prop. DraftKings bettors can get a boost for Sam Darnold to throw for over 250.5 passing yards, boosted to +115! You can view that and all of the other DraftKings Sportsbook promos here.

Place your NFL Football bets here at the DraftKings Sportsbook NFL page or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY).

AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.