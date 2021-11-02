DraftKings Sportsbook Pennsylvania House Rules SBNC

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Market Rules

Point Spread / Handicap

“Point Spread” or “Handicap” markets are when it is possible to bet on whether the chosen outcome will win by more than a specific number of points, or lose by less than a specific number of points. The bet will be declared void if the outcome is tied once the spread has been applied. Example: a bet on -3.0 points will be declared void if the team chosen wins the game by exactly 3 points difference (27-24,30-27, 23-20, etc.) Any reference in this section to the term “margin” is intended to be understood as the outcome emerging from the subtraction of the points scored by the 2 opponents.

Unless otherwise stated all handicaps and spreads listed on DraftKings site are to be calculated based on the result from the start of the listed period to the end of the specified period. It is however customary that for certain handicap bet offers in specific sports (Asian Handicap in Soccer), only the outcomes obtained from the time of bet placement until the end of the listed timeframe will be taken into consideration, thus disregarding any points scored before the time the bet was placed and accepted. Any bet offer with these characteristics will be clearly displayed on site and highlighted in the user’s Bet History with the score at the time of bet placement.

2-way Point Spread / Handicap Example: Team A (-7.5) vs Team B (+7.5)

Team A is given a -7.5 point handicap in the game. For the bet to be won, Team A must win the game with a margin equal or greater than the listed handicap (i.e. 8 points or more).

Team B is given a +7.5 point advantage in the game. For the bet to be won, Team B must either win the game, tie the game, or not lose with a margin equal or greater than their listed advantage (i.e. lose with a 7 point or less margin).

The “Point Spread” or “Handicap” can also be referred to as the “Puck Line” in Hockey or “Run Line” in Baseball.

3-Way Spread / Handicap

In a 3-Way Handicap, the line is set so that there can also be a tie outcome, giving you 3 potential bets.

Handicap (-1) - You win if your team wins the match with a goal difference of two or more.

Tie: You win if the team with (-1) Handicap wins the match with exactly one goal difference.

Handicap (+1) - You win if your team draws or win the match.

Money Line

The “Money Line” is a 2-way market based on the outcome of the game listed. The Money Line is inclusive of Overtime and is simply the selection of who will win the game or event.

Total Points/Goals/Runs

The “Total Points”, also known as Goals or Runs, is a 2 way market based on the total number of points scored in a game or event by the competitors. The “Total” is set at a specific line with outcomes listed as either Over or Under the listed amount. As with Point Spread/Handicap betting, in those circumstances where the result of the game or event Total point scored is exactly equal to the betting line, then all bets on this offer will be declared void. “Totals” can also be set on any number of predefined occurrences (e.g. goals, points, corners, rebounds, penalty minutes, etc.).

Example: an offer where the betting line is 128.0 points and the game ends with the result 64-64 will be declared void.

Match Betting

“Match Betting”, also referred to as Win-Draw-Win, Match Result (Regular Time) or 60 Minute Line in Hockey, is where it is possible to bet on the outcome of a match or event. The options are: Home Team, Tie/Draw or Away Team. Bets on this are settled at the final whistle or conclusion of ‘Regulation Time’.

Outrights / Futures

“Outrights”, “Futures” or “Place” betting is when you choose from a list of alternatives and bet on where a participant wins or places within a specified position in the classification of the listed event/competition. Should two or more participants share finishing positions, the settlement will follow the ‘Dead Heat Reduction Rules’.

Virtual / Fantasy Match Ups

Fantasy/Virtual Matches or Head to Heads are implicit matchups where the performances of two or more opponents which are not directly confronting each other in the same event are compared. Settlements will be based on the number of times each participant records a predefined occurrence (e.g. goals) in the respective match. The following criteria will be used to determine the settlement of these type of offerings:

1. Unless specifically stated the bets refer to the next official event (as applicable) that the listed participants/teams are scheduled to take part in.

2. All relative events must be completed on the same day/session which the event is scheduled to be completed for bets to stand. In the case that outcomes of which has been decided prior to the abandonment and could not possibly be changed regardless of future events, which will be settled according to the decided outcome.

3. Results for these offers will only take into account occurrences deriving from the actual play. Results attributable to walk-overs as well as other decisions as specified in clauses 2, 3 and 4 of Result Settlement will not be taken into consideration.

4. Should the aforementioned criteria be inconclusive in determining the outcome for these offers, the following criteria will be progressively referenced to in order to settle the offering:

1. the applicable Sport-specific rules

2. Result Settlement rules

5. Bets will be settled as void should it still be impossible to determine a winning outcome

Grand Salami

“Grand Salami” is where it is possible to bet on the total number of listed occurrences (Example: Total Goals, Total Runs) happening during a collection of events. All relative events must be completed for bets to stand except for the outcomes of which have been decided prior to the abandonment and could not possibly be changed regardless of future events, which will be settled according to the decided outcome.

Player Props - Over/Under

Over/Under bets on classification of participants in performances/events must be interpreted as follows: “Over” means a worse or lower position while “Under” means a better or higher position. Example: A bet on a player’s classification in a tournament with an Over/Under line 2.5 will be settled as Under if the player classifies first or second. All other placements will be settled as Over.

Player Props - Head to Head

Head to Head markets on classification of participants in performances/events will list the specified stat category in the betting market. Settlement of such bets will match official scoring statistics of the sport, league, or governing body from which the event takes place.

Correct Score

Correct Score, or Result Betting, is where it is possible to bet on the partial or definite score of a game or event.

Winning Margin

“Winning Margin” (aka Result Betting) is where it is possible to bet on the final result of a game or event and select the correct ‘band’ of points between the winning team and losing team. For example, if you think the Patriots will win, but the game will be close, pick the New England Patriots 1-6 Points Winning Margin (where the Patriots winning by 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6 points results in a winning pick).

Odd/Even

“Odd/Even” is where it is possible to bet on the partial or definite amount of a predefined occurrence “Odd” is 1,3,5 etc.; “Even” is 0,2,4 etc. Example: goals, points, corners, rebounds, penalty minutes, etc.

Head-to-Head or 3-Way

A “Head to Head” or “3-Way “ is a competition between two or three participants/outcomes, originating from either an officially organized event, or else, as virtually defined by DraftKings.

Half Time/Full Time

“Half time/Full time” is where it is possible to bet on the result in half time as well as the final outcome of an event. For example, if at half time the score is 45-45 and the game ends 103-101, the winning outcome is Tie / Away Team (the team scoring 103). The bet is void if the Regular Time of the game is played in a different time format than those listed in the bet. For example, in baseball, half time is defined as the first 5 innings of a game. Similarly, Period Betting for hockey is available (i.e. 1st Period Result and 60 Minute Result).

Draw/Tie No Bet

“Draw No Bet” or “Tie No Bet” is where it is possible to bet on either the home team or the away team. It is also common practice to refer to “Tie No Bet” in cases where no tie odds are offered. Should the specific game contain no winner (e.g. game ends as a tie), or the particular occurrence not happen (e.g. First Goal, Tie No Bet and game ends 0-0) the stakes will be refunded.

Double Chance

“Double Chance” is where it is possible to bet simultaneously on two (partial or definite) outcomes of a game or event, where 3 outcomes are possible (i.e., a 90 minute soccer game). The options are: Home/Draw, Home/Away and Draw/Away. Double Chance bets are settled at the end of Regular Time.

Quarter / Half / Period Bets

Bets on “Quarter / Half / Period X” refer to the result achieved in the relevant timeframe. This does not include any other points tallied from other parts of the event. Bets will be voided if the game is played in any other format but the one stipulated in the offer.

End of Quarter / Half / Period Result

Bets on “Result at end of Quarter / Half / Period X” refer to the result of the game/event after termination of the stipulated timeframe and will take into account all other points/goals/events tallied from previous parts of the event/game.

Race to ‘X’ Bets

Bets on “Race to X Points / Race to X Goals...” and similar markets refer to the team/participant reaching the earliest particular tally of points. If the market lists a timeframe (or any other period restriction) it will not include any other points tallied from other parts of the event which are not related to the mentioned time frame. If a Tie outcome is offered, this outcome wins if neither team reaches the listed score. If a Tie market is not offered and the listed score is not be reached within the stipulated time frame, all bets will be declared void, unless otherwise stated.

First/Next Occurrence Bets

Bets on “Winner of Point”, “Scorer of Goal” and similar offers refer to the participant winning the listed occurrence. For the settlement of these offers, no reference to events happening prior to the listed occurrence will be taken into consideration. Should the listed event not be won within the stipulated time frame, all bets will be declared void, unless otherwise stated.

Bets referring to the happening of a particular occurrence in a pre-defined time order, such as “First Card”, or “Next Team to receive penalty minutes” will be settled as void if it is not be possible to decide the winning outcome. For example, in case of players from different teams which are shown a card in the same interruption of play.

“Team to score first and win” refers to the listed team scoring the first goal in the game and going on to win the game. Should there be no goals in the game all bets will be settled as void.

To Win from Behind

“Team to win from behind” refers to the listed team winning the game after having been at least 1 goal or point down at any point in the game.

MVP, MOP, Etc.

Settlement of bets on offers such as “Player of the Match” or “Most Valuable Player” will be the decision of the competition’s organizer, unless otherwise stated.

Winning Goal

Settlement of bets which make reference to terms such as “decisive goal” will be settled based on the scorer of the goal that at the end of the game/tie (as applicable), proves to be the one that has produced an unassailable lead, following which any further goals would prove to be irrelevant towards the final outcome. For a bet to be settled as “YES”, the listed player’s team must be declared the winner of that particular game or progressing to the next round or winning the competition. Goals scored in Regular Time and Extra Time count but Penalty Shoot outs do not.

Odds Boosts

From time to time, DraftKings might decide to publish markets referring either to the single performance of a participant or team; or markets which combine the potential outcomes of 2 or more participants at higher odds than those normally available, also known as Odds Boosts. DraftKings reserves the right to withdraw such offers, edit the respective odds, and effect any further changes that might deem necessary at its sole discretion.

Settlement of these offers will be based on the following criteria:

1. Unless specifically stated, the bets refer to the next official event that the listed participants are scheduled to take part in.

2. All relative events must be completed within the same day/session as listed in conjunction with the Odds Boost. Should this not be the case, bets placed on the market will be fully refunded except for those markets whose outcomes were decided prior to the abandonment and could not possibly be changed regardless of future events, which will be settled according to the decided outcome.

3. Results for these offers will only take into account occurrences deriving from the actual play.

4. All connotations related to the bet must be fully and unquestionably complied with for the bet to be deemed as winning, regardless of any possible conflict with the sport-specific rules, or with any potential interpretation based on previous or current presentation of offers related to events in that particular sport and the way these are normally presented in DraftKings Sportsbook. Bets will be settled as void should it still be impossible to determine a winning outcome.

5. While all necessary precaution has been taken by DraftKings to ensure a superior user experience, it is to be understood that markets might fluctuate in such a way that at any given point in time these do not present an enhanced value comparable to related bet offers currently present on site.

Mythical 2/3 Ball

‘Mythical 2/3 Balls’ are a type of Golf bet which allows you to bet between 2 or 3 golfers who are not in direct competition.

Teasers

A teaser bet allows you to adjust the points spread and game totals on two or more football or basketball teams by choosing a fixed number of points. The number of teams and points selected determines your payout odds.

All selections must be successful for the teaser bet to win. If a selection in a two team teaser is a push, the bet will be considered “no action” and the wager will be refunded. A push in teasers of more than two teams will result in the bet dropping to the next level down, if available, or losing if not.

Teaser bets will only be allowed on pre-game events and only for selected leagues, including:

1. Regular teasers for NBA, college basketball, NFL, college football or any other league in which teaser bets are allowed (4, 4.5 and 5 for Basketball and 6, 6.5 and 7 for Football)

2. Basketball Super Teasers: 3 team teaser - buying 8 points, ties lose, odds -120/1.83

3. Basketball Monster Teasers: 4 team teaser - buying 10 points, ties lose, odds -120/1.83

4. Football Super Teasers: 3 team teaser - buying 10 points, ties lose, odds -120/1.83

5. Football Monster Teasers: 4 team teaser - buying 13 points, ties lose, odds -140/1.71

Buying points allows you to change the point-spread or game total of a football or basketball game. You can move the point-spread so you get more points when betting the underdog, and fewer points when betting on the favorite. You can move the total so you get a higher total when betting the under or a lower total if betting the over.

Round Robins

Round Robins are similar to parlays in that you choose several selections within one bet, but all possible combinations of bets from those selections are covered, with the advantage of winning even if not all picks are winners.

Rest of the game

Bets referring to “Rest of the game” or similar will consider only outcomes and occurrences obtained from the time of bet placement until the end of the listed timeframe, thus disregarding any occurrences registered before the time the bet was placed and accepted.

Bets on specific timeframes/intervals

Bets on specific timeframes/intervals (example: Game result between 60:00-89:59), will consider only outcomes and occurrences accumulated during the specified timeframe/interval. Settlement will not take into account any other points/goals/events tallied from other parts of the event/game outside the specified timeframe/interval, including stoppage/injury time, unless specified.

Each-Way or Win/Place Betting

An Each-Way (E/W)or Win/Place (W/P) bet is a bet consisting of two separate parts - a win part and a place part. The win part of the bet is on your selection to win the event, and the place part is on your selection to finish either first or within the event’s specified place terms (e.g. 2nd, 3rd, 4th, etc.).

When you place an Each-Way bet (by performing the specified action in the bet slip), your wager amount is doubled, with half allocated to the outright win, and the other half allocated to your selection finishing within the place terms. Each event has specified place terms depending on the number of participants, e.g. ¼ 1-2-3. In this example, an Each-Way bet placed on a selection that finishes 1st will pay in two ways: you will win the outright portion of the bet, but you will also win the place portion at ¼ the outright odds as it finished in the top 3.

Same Game Parlay

Same Game Parlay is a single bet combining multiple outcomes from the same game and is dependent on all of those outcomes winning. Settlement of these bets will be based on the following criteria:

1. If a Same Game Parlay contains no losing selections and a selection is settled as void or push then the whole bet will be settled as void.

2. In the case that a market is a tie and no tie selection is offered for betting then the other selections will be settled as lost.

Further settlement rules for Same Game Parlays are listed within their relevant sports specific sections. All sports specific rules also apply to Same Game Parlays unless there is a conflict with those rules and the Same Game Parlay Rules. In those cases, the Same Game Parlay rules prevail.

General

1. Introduction

These DraftKings Sportsbook House Rules (the “Rules”), as well as the DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use located at https://sportsbook.draftkings.com/legal/pa-terms-of-use (the “Terms”) govern your use of the DraftKings Sportsbook. When placing a bet on the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Authorized Account Holder agrees that the Authorized Account Holder has read, understands, and will adhere to these Rules, as well as the Terms at the time of the bet placement. The use of this Sportsbook is subject to the regulations imposed by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. DraftKings reserves the right to make changes to the site, betting limits, payout limits and market offerings. DraftKings may update, amend, edit, and supplement these Rules and the Terms at any time. Any reference in these Rules to words/objects that appear in singular also applies to plural. References to gender are non-binding and to be treated for information purposes only.

2. Definitions

“Error” is a mistake, misprint, misinterpretation, mishearing, misreading, mistranslation, spelling mistake, technical hazard, registration error, transaction error, manifest error, force majeure and/or similar. Examples of errors include, but are not limited to: bets accepted during technical problems that would otherwise not have been accepted; bets placed on events/offers that have already been decided; bets on odds containing incorrect participants; bets placed at odds that are materially different from those available in the general market at the time the bet was placed; bets offered at odds which reflect an incorrect score situation; or else, odds being clearly incorrect given the chance of the event occurring at the time the bet was placed. “Influence Betting” is an act, prohibited by DraftKings, where an Authorized Account Holder, or parties acting in association with an Authorized Account Holder, can influence the outcome of a game or an event - directly or indirectly. “Syndicate Betting” is an act, prohibited by DraftKings where Authorized Account Holders act together to place a series of bets on the same event or competition. Where there is evidence of Authorized Account Holders acting together in this manner DraftKings reserves the right to make the relevant bets void and/or withhold payment of returns pending the outcome of subsequent investigations.

3. Bet Acceptance

A bet is not valid until it is validated and shows in the Authorized Account Holder’s bet history. In cases of uncertainty about the validity of a bet, the Authorized Account Holder is requested to check his/her open (pending) bets, or contact Customer Service. Unless accepted in Error, once accepted, a bet will remain valid and cannot be withdrawn. It is the responsibility of the Authorized Account Holder to ensure details of the bets placed are correct. Under no circumstance will DraftKings accept any responsibility for any mistakes (perceived and actual), deriving from either Errors or any other reason, such as, but not limited to, incorrect listing of the odds/betting objects. Should a dispute arise about the acceptance (or lack thereof) of any transaction in the Authorized Account Holder’s account, the transaction log database will be the ultimate authority in deciding such matters.

4. Betting and Payout Limitations

DraftKings reserves the right to limit the maximum bet amount such that the net payout (the payout after the wager amount has been deducted) on any bet or combination of bets by one Authorized Account Holder does not exceed {$500,000}. This limit may be lowered by DraftKings in DraftKings’ sole discretion. For further information it is recommended to consult the Sport Specific Limits. All bet selections are subject to pre-imposed limits set solely at DraftKings’ discretion which may be lower than the limits mentioned in the Sport Specific Limits and/or mentioned elsewhere on DraftKings’ platform. Should this limit be reached, the Authorized Account Holder has the right to ask for it to be exceeded by means of a request effected through DraftKings’ platform. DraftKings reserves the right to accept (fully or partially) or reject the said request without any prior notice and further explanation. DraftKings reserves the right to decline or void, in its sole discretion, all, or part of, any bet requested. This includes the possibility that a “System bet” is not accepted in full, either in terms of wagers or combinations included in said “System bet”. DraftKings reserves the right to restrict or deny access, in whole or in part, to your user account, at DraftKings’ own discretion. All bets placed through any DraftKings platform, including but not limited to bets requesting manual approval, may be subject to a time delay prior to acceptance, the length of which may vary. Such delay is to be determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion. DraftKings reserves the right to withhold payment and/or to declare bets void (as approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Board) on an event (or series of events), if DraftKings determines, in its sole discretion, that any of the following has occurred: the integrity of the event has been called into question; the price(s) or pool has been manipulated; Game-rigging has taken place, or the game is under investigation for such; or Any other occurrence that, in the reasonable discretion of DraftKings, would tend to show that the event (or series of events) was unduly influenced by factors outside of the event (or series of events) itself.

Evidence of the above may be based on the size, volume or pattern of bets placed with DraftKings across any or all of its betting channels, as well as information received from other betting providers or officially recognized organizations.

All odds offered are subject to variation. Such fluctuation is determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion. Bets are accepted only at the odds available in the betting grid at the time the bet offer is accepted by DraftKings, without regard to any other claim or previous publication present on the website or any other media detailing otherwise. All payout calculations when settling bets will be done based on American odds, irrespective of any other format displayed/chosen at the time of bet placement.

9. The official result is final for settlement purposes except where specific rules state the contrary. The podium position in a motor race, the medal ceremony in athletics and any similar official ceremony or presentation in other sports are to be treated as the official result.

5. Cancellation (Voiding) of Bets

1. When an event is cancelled prior to starting, all related bets will be void and accounts refunded.

2. If any game is abandoned due to injury, bad weather, crowd trouble etc. all bets that have already been settled up until the time of abandonment will stand. For example: If a football game is abandoned in the second half, all bets involving the 1st half will stand. What’s more, if a touchdown has been scored, the first touchdown scorer market will stand, but the last touchdown scorer bets will be void. For tennis: if a player retires injured in the 3rd set, all bets to win the 1st and 2nd sets will stand.

3. Multiple bets that combine different selections within the same event are not accepted where the outcome of one affects or is affected by the other. If such a bet is taken in error, the bet will be cancelled.

A bet made as a parlay, except made as a Same Game Parlay, shall remain valid notwithstanding a game or an event which is part of the parlay bet being void. DraftKings reserves the right, at its own discretion, to declare a bet void, subject to regulatory approval, totally or partly, irrespective if the bet is settled, if it is obvious that any of the following circumstances have occurred: Bets have been offered, placed and/or accepted due to an Error; Bets placed while the website was encountering technical problems, that would otherwise not have been accepted; Influence Betting; Syndicate Betting; A result has been affected by illegal activity- directly or indirectly; An announcement has occurred in relation to the bet which alters the odds, such announcement occurring after the posting of the affected betting market and bets being placed on the affected event in a manner that would tend to show that the announcement affected the way that end users chose to bet.

g. When a Customer places multiple copies of the same bet or places a number of bets that contain the same single selection. When this occurs, all bets may be voided apart from the first bet struck. An example would be where one particular selection is repeatedly included in multiple bets involving other short-priced selections.

h. Where there is evidence of a series of bets each containing the same (or very similar) selection(s) having been placed by the same individual or syndicate of individuals.

6. DraftKings reserves the right to void any bet that may have been accepted when the account did not have sufficient funds to cover the bet. If an account has insufficient funds as a result of a deposit that has been cancelled by the payment processing party, DraftKings reserves the right to void any bet that may have been accepted retroactively.

A bet made as a parlay, except made as a Same Game Parlay, shall never include two or more offers where the outcomes of which might turn out to be related (e.g. Team X to become champions and Player Y to be Top Goal Scorer in the same league). Although DraftKings takes all necessary steps to prevent such possibilities, in the eventuality that this would happen, DraftKings reserves the right, solely at its own discretion, to declare void all parts of the accumulative/parlay bet which include the correlated outcomes. Bets can be voided regardless of whether the event has been settled or not. Furthermore, all bets placed (and/or accepted) in the following circumstances will be declared void, subject to regulatory approval: Pre-game betting Betting effected after the event has started; Betting effected after a related event was underway and where conditions could have been altered in a direct and indisputable way. Live betting Betting effected at incorrect price due to delayed or failing ‘Live’ coverage; Betting effected on particular offers after these have occurred, or else after an event which could normally be deemed as leading to the outcome has happened or is happening (e.g. bets placed on offers such as Total Goals Scored or Next Goal while a penalty is being taken, or has been awarded); Betting effected on odds which represented a different score than the actual score;

6. Disclaimer and Priority

1. DraftKings reserves the right, at its own discretion, to adjust a payout credited to an Authorized Account Holder’s balance if it is obvious that the payout has been credited to the Account due to an Error.

2. In order to adjust any inaccuracy in the Authorized Account Holder’s balance following amounts credited due to an Error, DraftKings reserves the right to take any necessary action, without prior notice and within reasonable limits, to adjust the Authorized Account Holder’s balance through the reversal, amendment or cancellation, of any subsequent transaction on the Authorized Account Holder’s account.

3. If you have a complaint regarding any bet placed in Pennsylvania, please contact us directly at sportsbook@draftkings.com. You may also submit complaints regarding bets in Pennsylvania directly to the PGCB by contacting them at:

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

PO Box 69060

Harrisburg, PA 17106-9060

Phone: 717-346-8300

or you may complete a form online at https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/?p=106

DraftKings reserves the right to suspend access to your account while any complaints are being resolved.

5. These Rules are applicable to all transactions with DraftKings Sportsbook and may be supplemented at any time in DraftKings’ sole discretion. In the event that any of these Rules conflict with the Terms, the Terms shall govern.

6. In cases where it deems that these Rules are inconclusive, DraftKings reserves the right, according to its own discretion, to settle offers on an individual basis on the basis of equity, attaining itself to generally accepted betting norms, customs, and definitions.

7. Any data provided or accessible in, from or related to the Sportsbook may be used by the Authorized Account Holder for private, non-commercial use only and any use or attempted use of such data for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited.

8. DraftKings has the right to enforce any of these Rules against any Authorized Account Holder in DraftKings sole and absolute discretion.

7. Common Terms of Reference

1. Unless listed either in conjunction with the odds, or otherwise in the sport-specific rules or the specific bet terms, all bets should be considered valid for the result at the end of the “Regular Time” or “Full Time” only. “Regular Time” or “Full time” is defined as interpreted by the official rules published by the respective governing association. For example, in soccer, full time is stipulated to be 90 minutes including injury time, and in hockey it is stipulated as the three 20-minute periods. Should the governing association decide to stipulate, before the start of the event, that the said event is to be played over a different duration, this will be treated as being the official rules for the event (for example, Under 17 football played with two 40-minute halves). Nonetheless, such occurrence is limited to the “regular” playing time and does not include any prolongation such as extra time or overtime, unless explicitly stated.

2. ”Live betting” is where it is possible to bet during an ongoing game or event. DraftKings does not acknowledge or accept any liability whatsoever if it not possible to place a bet or the live score update is not correct. At all times it is the Authorized Account Holder’s responsibility to be aware of the game and the events surrounding it such as the current score, its progression and how much time remains before the game is completed. DraftKings does not accept any liability for changes to the Live betting schedule or interruption of the Live betting service.

3. The ‘Cash Out’ function allows the Authorized Account Holder the possibility to redeem a bet, which status has not been settled yet, at a value specified by DraftKings at the time the Cash Out is offered. It is available on selected events both in pre-game and live, as well as on both single and parlay bets. Cash Out functionality cannot be used on free bets. Cash Out requests might be subject to an imposed delay. Should it happen that during this delay, for whatever reason, either the offer is removed or odds fluctuate, the Cash Out request will not be accepted and the Authorized Account Holder will be notified with an on-screen message. DraftKings reserves the right to offer such functionality solely at its own discretion and does not acknowledge or accept any liability whatsoever if the Cash Out functionality is not available. Should a Cash Out request be successful, the bet will be settled immediately and any subsequent events which occur in relation with the bet will not be taken into account. In the instance of a cashed-out bet having suffered from a technical, pricing or settlement error at any time between the time of original placement and the cash out, DraftKings reserves the right rectify such inaccuracy in DraftKings’ sole discretion.

4. The “Participant” is an object constituting part of an event. In “Head-to-Head” and “Triple-Head” the Participant only refers to objects that are subject to the “Head-to-Head” or “Triple-Head” event in question.

5. The deadline (cut-off time) shown on the website is to be treated for information purposes only. DraftKings reserves the right, at its own discretion, to suspend, partially or completely, the betting activity at any time DraftKings deems necessary.

6. Statistics or editorial text published on DraftKings’ site are to be considered as added information but DraftKings does not acknowledge or accept any liability whatsoever if the information is not correct. At all times it is the Authorized Account Holder’s responsibility to be aware of all relevant circumstances relating to an event.

8. Prohibited Sports Wagering Participant

In addition to how “prohibited sports bettor” is defined in the Terms of Use, individuals who meet any of the following criteria are not eligible to use the DraftKings Sportsbook, and shall be considered “Prohibited Sports Wagering Participant(s)”: Persons under 21 years of age; Collegiate or professional athletes, referees, officials, coaches, managers, handlers or athletic trainers or employees or contractors of a team or athletic organization, and any other individuals who have access to nonpublic information concerning an athlete or team are prohibited from wagering on an athletic event or the performance of an individual in the athletic event in which the person is participating or otherwise has access to nonpublic or exclusive information; or Collegiate or professional athletes, referees, officials, coaches, managers, handlers, athletic trainers or employees of a team or athletic organization, and any other individuals who have access to nonpublic information concerning an athlete or team are prohibited from wagering on an athletic event or the performance of an individual in athletic events in the sport or league in which the person is involved. No Prohibited Sports Wagering Participant may collect any winnings or recoup any losses from a sports wagering certificate holder or sports wagering operator licensee as a result of engaging in sports wagering in violation of Section 1 above. Winnings of a Prohibited Sports Wagering Participant shall be forfeited to the Board. An athletic team or the governing body or league of an athletic team may provide to the Board a list of all persons within the teams’ organization as well as all league officials or referees prohibited from engaging in sports wagering under Section 1 above, along with the specific type of athletic events from which the person is prohibited from participating in sports wagering activities. The Board shall provide that list of persons identified by the athletic team or governing body or league to sports wagering certificate holders and sports wagering operator licensees to facilitate these prohibitions on sports wagering activities.

9. Methods of funding a wager

Sports Wagers may be funded through multiple options, including, without limitation, customer deposits and site/promotional credits. Deposits can be made through Debit Cards, Online Banking, PayPal, Play+ Cards, Bank Wire Transfers, Cash at Retail, and approved Gift Cards.

10. Dead Heat Reduction

In the event a bet sees two or more competitors tied for the same winning position (according to the terms of the bet), the “Dead Heat Reduction (“DHR”) rules” apply. A “Dead Heat Reduction” is calculated by dividing the odds proportionally among the number of winners for a particular position (i.e. finishing place) in the event. For example, in a two-way tie aka ‘Dead Heat’, your return would be half of what was originally projected in the bet slip at the time of bet placement. Example (note: all calculations should use decimal odds): You bet $50 wager on a golfer to have the best score among a group of 3 at +150 (2.5) odds. The event ends with two golfers tying for the best score in the group. 2.5 (original odds) ÷ 2 (number of participants who tied) = 1.25 (DHR odds) $50 x 1.25 = $62.50 payout A “Dead Heat Reduction” involving a bet with more than one finishing position (e.g. Top 10) is calculated as follows: Divide the number of participants who tied by the number of remaining finishing positions. Divide your original odds by the result of the calculation immediately above to find the new odds. Example (note: all calculations should use decimal odds): You bet $50 wager on a golfer to place in the Top 10 at +200 (3.0) odds. The event ends with the golfer tying for 8th place with 5 other golfers. 6 (tied participants) ÷ 3 (8th, 9th & 10th)) = 2.0 3.0 (original odds) ÷ 2.0 (new odds) = 1.5 (DHR odds) $50 x 1.5 = $75 payout

11. Sport Specific Limits

DraftKings reserves the right to limit the maximum bet amount (on a per user or aggregate basis, DraftKings sole discretion) such that net payout (the payout after the wager has been deducted) on any bet or combination of bets will be within the limits below, or other limits as DraftKings may set from time to time in DraftKings sole discretion.

Unless explicitly agreed to by DraftKings, any wager that would result in a net payout (the payout after the wager has been deducted) in excess of the limits listed below will not be accepted.

Limits vary depending on the sport, the type of competition and the type of odds. Should a bet contain a combination of offers from different sports/categories/games and/or offer types, the bet amount will be limited such that the payout will be limited to the lowest level included in the combination, as specified below. The limits listed below are the net payout (the payout after the wager has been accepted) limits, not the maximum bet amounts.

Soccer The limit $500,000 will apply for all competition/match-related offers that belong to any of the following categories: (i) Olympic, World and Continental Tournaments for Men governed by FIFA or UEFA, including qualification phases. (ii) International Club Tournaments for Men governed by FIFA or UEFA, including qualification phases; (iii) Any domestic league on the top-level for Men in any of the following countries: Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, Sweden and Spain; The limit $100,000 will apply for all competition/match-related offers that belong to any of the following categories: (iv) All other International Tournaments; (v) All other International Club Tournaments; (vi) Domestic leagues on the top-level in any other country; (vii) Main domestic cups in any other country; (viii) Any domestic league on the 2nd level for men in the following countries: Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Spain; (ix) Any International Friendly that is regulated by FIFA. The limit $50,000 will apply for all competition/match-related offers that belong to any other Football, excluding Beach Soccer and Futsal. All bets related to players (including Yellow/Red Cards), transfers, managers, disciplinary measures, corners, shots on goal and other offers that are not decisive in deciding the outcome of a competition/match, will be treated as PR and Novelty Bets and subject to the same limits. Basketball The limit $1,000,000 will apply for all competition/game-related offers that belong to any of the following categories: (i) NBA, Euroleague, Olympic, World and Continental Tournaments for Men governed by FIBA. The limit $250,000 will apply for all competition/game-related offers that belong to any other Basketball offer. All bets related to players, trades, free agency, managers/coaches, draft specials, disciplinary measures, and other offers that are not decisive in deciding the outcome of a game/league/tournament, will be treated as PR & Novelty Bets and subject to the same limits. Ice Hockey The limit $250,000 will apply for all competition/game-related offers that belong to any of the following categories: (i) NHL, Olympic, World and Continental Tournaments for Men governed by IIHF. (ii) Any domestic league on the top-level for Men in any of the following countries: Finland & Sweden. The limit $50,000 will apply for all game-related offers that belong to any other Hockey. All bets related to players, trades, free agency, managers/coaches, draft specials, disciplinary measures, and other offers that are not decisive in deciding the outcome of a game/league/tournament, will be treated as PR & Novelty Bets and subject to the same limits. Tennis The limit $150,000 will apply for all competition/match-related offers that belong to any of the following categories: (i) Grand Slam Tournaments from 3rd round onwards. The limit $75,000 will apply for all competition/match-related offers that belong to any of the following categories: (ii) ATP & WTA Tournaments from quarter-finals onwards. The limit $40,000 will apply for all other competition/match-related offers. American Football & Baseball The limit $1,000,000 will apply for all competition/game-related offers that belong to any of the following categories: (i) NFL & MLB The limit $250,000 will apply for all competition/game-related offers that belong to any other American Football or Baseball. All bets related to players, trades, free agency, managers/coaches, draft specials, disciplinary measures, and other offers that are not decisive in deciding the outcome of a game/league/tournament, will be treated as PR & Novelty Bets and subject to the same limits. Australian Rules The limit $50,000 will apply for all competition/match-related offers that belong to any of the following categories: (i) AFL. The limit $25,000 will apply for all competition/match-related offers that belong to any other Australian Rules. All bets related to players, transfers, managers, disciplinary measures, and other offers that are not decisive in deciding the outcome of a match/league/tournament, will be treated as PR & Novelty Bets and subject to the same limits. Cricket The limit $100,000 will apply for all competition/match-related offers that belong to any of the following categories: (i) International matches & Domestic top leagues. The limit $50,000 will apply for all competition/match-related offers that belong to any other Cricket. All bets related to players, transfers, managers, disciplinary measures, and other offers that are not decisive in deciding the outcome of a match/league/tournament, will be treated as PR & Novelty Bets and subject to the same limits. Golf The limit $250,000 will apply for all competition/tournament-related offers that belong to any of the following categories: (i) Majors, WGC, PGA, European & LPGA Tour events; Ryder & Solheim Cup. The limit $25,000 will apply for all competition/tournament-related offers that belong to any other Golf. All bets related to specials, futures, disciplinary measures, and other offers that are not decisive in deciding the outcome of a game/league/tournament, will be treated as PR & Novelty Bets and subject to the same limits. Fighting The limit $100,000 will apply for all competition/fight-related offers that belong to any of the following categories: (i) UFC, WBC, WBA The limit $25,000 will apply for all competition/fight-related offers that belong to any other Fighting Body. Other Sports The limit $40,000 will apply to all competition/match-related offers in the following Sports: Athletics, Bandy, Cycling, Trotting & Winter Sports. All bets related to players, transfers, managers, disciplinary measures, and other offers that are not decisive in deciding the outcome of a game/league/tournament, will be treated as PR & Novelty Bets and subject to the same limits. Non Sport, Poker, PR & Novelty Bets The limit of $20,000 will apply for any offer related to this category. This will also include Sports-related offers such as Player-Transfers, Draft Specials, Trade Deadline Specials, Next Manager/Coach etc.

Soccer

General Rules

● All markets are settled based on the result at the end of regular time (including injury/stoppage time). Extra time and penalties are not included unless indicated.

● Should any match be played prior to the date or kick-off time denoted, bets will stand as long as the bet is placed prior to the revised kick-off time.

● If a match venue is changed, bets already placed will stand as long as the home team is still designated as such. If the home and away teams for a listed match are reversed, bets based on the original listing will be void.

● All bets on a match abandoned before the completion of the regular time will be void unless the match is rearranged and played on the same date (local time) or it is stated otherwise in the rules, except for bets on any markets that have been unconditionally determined.

○ An exception to the rule directly above is made when this rule relates to friendly matches. In such cases, all match markets are settled based on the actual result at the end of the match (excluding any extra time), irrespective of whether the full 90 minutes is played. This rule applies only to matches with regular playing time of two 45-minute halves.

■ Some Soccer matches may have different playing schedules. In that case, the following will apply:

● 90 minutes scheduled play (3 x 30 minutes). Full time bets are still considered valid. Half-time bets are considered void.

● 80 minutes scheduled play (2 x 40 minutes). All bets are still considered valid.

● If the playing schedule is different from the above stated, all bets are void.

● Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be taken into account. Decisions made after a significant event occurs may result in confirmed bets being voided. Bets voided will be from the time of the significant event until the time the final VAR decision was officially announced.

● Bets on a match or qualification are not affected if a team is subsequently disqualified from, or re-instated to, the competition.

● If the match does not take place as scheduled and is not played on the same date (local time) all bets are void. An exception is made if an incorrect kick-off time is announced on our website.

● Bets regarding an occurrence inside/outside a specific area will consider an occurrence transpiring on the line as inside that area.

Specific Market Rules

● Fast Markets - Fast Markets offer betting on whether certain match events happen in the next X minutes:

○ A goal will be settled on the time the goal is scored.

○ A corner is considered to have happened when it is awarded (not when it is taken).

○ Cards - both yellow and red cards count. Cards shown to non-players (managers, coaching staff, etc.) or substitutes on bench do not count. Only cards shown to players on the playing field count. A card is considered to have happened when it is shown.

○ A penalty is considered to have happened when it is awarded (not when it is taken).

○ A free kick is considered to have happened when it is awarded (not when it is taken).

○ A goal kick is considered to have happened when it is awarded (not when it is taken).

○ A throw-in is considered to have happened when it is awarded (not when it is taken).

● Settlement

○ 1 minute refers to 00:00 – 00:59 seconds of the relevant 1-minute period.

○ 5 minutes refers to 00:00 – 04:59 seconds of the relevant 5-minute period.

● Settlement will be determined in order of priority by:

1. The official website of the competition

2. The data transmitted by our data providers

3. The data from the TV broadcaster covering the match

● Extra Time - All bets are settled on the official statistics for the extra time period only. Any goals, corners, etc. that were taken or scored during regulation time do not count. Extra time does not include a penalty shootout. If the match does not go to extra time all bets are void.

● Penalty Shootout – Bets stand based on legitimate penalties. In the case that penalties need to be retaken, action will follow through to the legitimate kick.

● Asian Handicaps - The Asian Line is a special type of handicap used for Soccer matches. Depending on the strength of each team, a handicap (spread) is issued for the game. This enables the odds for each side to be more similar, allowing more competitive betting opportunities. All bets on the Asian Handicap in live betting (including 1st/2nd half bets) are settled according to the handicap (spread). Any goals prior to the bet being placed are ignored for settlement purposes. If a match is abandoned, bets will be void.

Asian Handicap

What it means

0

You win if your team wins the match. If there’s a draw (0 goals difference), your stake is refunded.

0.25

You win if your team wins the match. If there’s a draw, your bet is split in half: one half is considered a win, the other half is considered a draw and its stakes are refunded.

0.5

You win if your team draws or wins the match.

0.75

You win if your team wins or draws the match. If it loses with a one goal difference, you lose half of the stake.

1

You win if your team wins or draws the match. If it loses with a goal difference of one, your stake is refunded.

-0.25

You win if your team wins the match. If it draws you lose half of the stake.

-0.5

You win if your team wins the match.

-0.75

You win if your team wins the match with a goal difference of two or more. If it wins with one goal your bet is split in half: one half is considered a win, the other half is considered a draw and its stakes are refunded.

-1

You win if your team wins the match with a goal difference of two or more. If it wins with a goal difference of one, your stake is refunded.

● Over/Under - Predict the total goals scored in a match. Goals are considered regardless of whether they are scored before or after the bets are placed (unlike Asian Handicaps, where the score before the bet has been placed is ignored). If a game is abandoned, bets will be void unless settlement is already unconditionally determined.

Over/Under

What it means

Under 2

Bets win if there is either 0 or 1 goal scored in the match. If there are two goals exactly, the stake is returned. Bets lose if there are three or more goals scored in the match.

Under 2.25

Bets win if there is either 0 or 1 goal scored in the match. If there are two goals exactly, half the stake will win, and half will be returned. Bets lose if there are three or more goals scored in the match.

Under 2.5

Bets win if there are 0, 1 or 2 goals scored in the match. Bets lose if there are three or more goals scored in the match.

Under 2.75

Bets win if there are 0, 1 or 2 goals scored in the match. If there are three goals exactly, half the stake will be returned, and half will be lost. Bets lose if there are four or more goals scored in the match.

Over 2

Bets win if there are three or more goals scored in the match. If there are two goals exactly, the stake is returned. Bets lose if there is 0 or 1 goal scored in the match.

Over 2.25

Bets win if there are three or more goals scored in the match. If there are two goals exactly, half the stake will be returned, and half will be lost. Bets lose if there is 0 or 1 goal scored in the match.

Over 2.5

Bets win if there are three or more goals scored in the match. Bets lose if there are 0, 1 or 2 goals scored in the match.

Over 2.75

Bets win if there are four or more goals scored in the match. If there are three goals exactly, half the stake will win, and half will be returned. Bets lose if there are 0, 1 or 2 goals scored in the match.

● Draw No Bet - Predict which team will be the winner. In case of a draw, all bets will be void.

● Double Chance - Predict which team will be the winner, covering two of the three possible outcomes in a match with one bet. The Double Chance 1st Half market is settled according to the result of the 1st half only.

● Multi-Bet Exact Score - Predict the final score of the match by choosing from given options. Every selection includes several results. You win if the final score is the same as any of the results featured in the selection you have bet on.

● Teams Clean Sheet - Clean sheet means that a team will finish the game without conceding a goal. Own goals are valid for settlement purposes.

● Total Goal Minutes - Total Goal Minutes is the sum of the minutes of all goals scored in the regular time of the game. Goal times are recorded as the full minute according to the official source. Any goal scored in the added time of the 1st half will be recorded as the 45th minute. Any goal scored in the added time of the 2nd half will be recorded as the 90th minute. As soon as a game kicks off, it will be deemed to be in the first minute. For example, a goal scored after 24 minutes and 16 seconds will be settled as scored in the 25th minute.

● Moneyline Rest of The Match - All bets are determined without taking into consideration the current score at the time the bet is placed – as if the game were starting again from 0:0 score after the bet is placed.

● Scorecast - This is a prediction on both First to Score and Exact Score of the match. Both must be correct for the bet to win. Own goals are not counted for First to Score. If the 1st goal is an own goal, the next goal scored which is not an own goal will be counted for settlement purposes. If there are only own goals in the match, bets will be settled with the Exact Score market odds at kick-off time. If the match ends with a 0:0 score, all bets will be void. If a player comes on the field after the first goal is scored or did not take part in the game at all, bets including that player as first to score will be settled with the Exact Score market odds at kick-off time. If a match is abandoned after the first goal is scored, bets will be settled with the First to Score odds of the Goalscorer bet type at kick-off time.

● Corners Full Time/1st Half/2nd Half - Awarded, but not taken corners (there is a corner, but before it is taken the referee signals for the end of the first half or the match) will not count for settlement purposes. If a corner needs to be retaken for any reason, it will be counted as 1 corner.

● Asian Handicap & Over/Under Corners FT/1st Half/2nd Half - This market is similar to Handicap (Spread) and Over/Under wagering. Win/Loss for the Handicap part is determined by comparing the corners taken by each team, applying the given Handicap. Win/Loss for the Over/Under part is determined by the corners taken by both teams. Push rules apply.

○ Asian Handicap & Over/Under Corners FT will be settled according to the corners taken during the whole match.

○ Asian Handicap & Over/Under Corners 1st Half will be settled according to the corners taken in the 1st half only.

○ Asian Handicap & Over/Under Corners 2nd Half will be settled according to the corners taken in the 2nd half only.

○ Awarded, but not taken corners (there is a corner, but before it is taken the referee signals for the end of the first half or the match) will not count for settlement purposes. If a corner needs to be retaken for any reason, it will be counted as 1 corner.

● Total Corners 2-Way - Predict if the total corners taken in the match (by both teams) will be over or under a given number. Push rules apply. Awarded, but not taken corners (there is a corner, but before it is taken the referee signals for the end of the first half or the match) will not count for settlement purposes. If a corner needs to be re-taken for any reason, it will be counted as 1 corner. If a match is abandoned, all bets will be void unless settlement is already determined.

● Corners 3-Way Handicap - In 3-way Handicap betting, the line is set so that there can also be a draw outcome, giving you 3 potential bets. Bets are settled by comparing the corners taken by each team, applying the preset handicap (spread). Awarded, but not taken corners (there is a corner, but before it is taken the referee signals for the end of the first half or the match) will not count for settlement purposes. If a corner needs to be re-taken for any reason, it will be counted as 1 corner. If a match is abandoned, all bets will be void unless settlement is already determined.

● VAR - VAR review means that the referee needs to stop the game to consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). A VAR review will have been deemed to have occurred when there is notification of such within the stadium (Scoreboard /Tannoy announcement).

● Cards - This market is similar to Over/Under wagering. Win/Loss is determined by points accumulated for cards shown to both teams. A yellow card counts as one point and a red card counts as two points. The maximum number of points a player can accumulate during a match is three (if a player receives two yellow and a red card respectively, the 2nd yellow card point is ignored). Only cards shown to players on the playing field count. Cards shown to non-players (managers, coaches, substitutes on the bench, etc.) do not count. If a match is abandoned, all bets will be void unless settlement is already determined.

● First/Last Card - Predict which team will receive the first/last card (yellow or red) in the game. If players from both teams are booked for the same incident in which the first or last card is received, bets will be void. If a match is abandoned, all bets will be void unless settlement is already determined.

● Bookings Points – A yellow card counts as 10 points and a red card counts as 25 points. The maximum number of points a player can accumulate during a match is 35 (if a player receives two yellow cards and a red card respectively, the points for the 2nd yellow card are ignored). Only cards shown to players on the playing field count. Cards shown to non-players (managers, coaches, substitutes on the bench, etc.) do not count. If a match is abandoned, all bets will be void unless settlement has already been determined.

● Substitutes - Substitutes are similar to Handicap and Over/Under wagering. Win/Loss for the Handicap part is determined by comparing the substitutes used by each team, applying the given Handicap (Spread). Win/Loss for the Over/Under part is determined by substitutes used by both teams. If a match is abandoned, all bets will be void unless settlement is already determined.

● Offsides - Offsides are similar to Handicap and Over/Under wagering. Win/Loss for the Handicap part is determined by comparing the offsides ruled against each team, applying the given Handicap (Spread). Win/Loss for the Over/Under part is determined by offsides ruled against both teams. If a match is abandoned all bets will be void unless settlement is already determined.

● Fouls - Fouls are similar to Handicap and Over/Under wagering. Win/Loss for the Handicap part is determined by comparing the fouls committed by each team, applying the given Handicap (Spread). Win/Loss for the Over/Under part is determined by fouls committed by both teams. Only fouls conceded will count for settlement purposes. This includes any act by a player that is deemed to interfere with the active play of the game by the referee, excluding offsides. Any misconduct that happens when the ball Is out of play will not count as a foul. Penalties are included in the overall fouls count.

○ German Bundesliga fouls - for settlement purposes “fouls” but not “fouls overall” statistics from the official Bundesliga website will be used.

● Ball Possession - Ball Possession is similar to Handicap wagering. Win/loss is determined by the ball possession of both teams, then by comparing the ball possession with the Handicap (Spread) given before the game started. If a match is abandoned, all bets will be void.

○ For settlement purposes, possession percentages are rounded to the closest number as follows:

50.4% > 50%

50.6% > 51%

● Passes - A ball played intentionally from one player to another. Attempted passes will also count as valid for settlement purposes.

● Shots on Target - Shots on Target is similar to Handicap and Over/Under wagering. Win/Loss for the Handicap part is determined by comparing the shots on target of each team, applying the given Handicap (Spread). Win/Loss for the Over/Under part is determined by shots on target of both teams. If a match is abandoned, all bets will be void, unless settlement is already unconditionally determined.

● Score/Miss a Penalty - Predict if a certain team will score or miss a penalty during the game. Penalties that were cancelled by the referee will be ignored. When no penalty is taken, bets will be settled as losers.

● Team GK Penalty Save - Predict if the Goalkeeper will make a save. If the goalkeeper is not required to attempt a save, all bets will be void.

● Team X Penalty Props - Predict specific method of penalty to be scored/missed. If the penalty is scored/missed in another way than the listed selections, bets will be settled as losers.

Player Props

● General Rules – Selected players must start the match for bets to stand, unless otherwise stated.

● Goalscorer- Predict if a player will score first/last/anytime goal in match. Own goals are ignored for settlement purposes. Bets on players not taking part in the match will be void. Bets on players coming on as substitutes will stand, unless the market has already been determined.

● Player Cards - Predict which Player will be carded - either with a yellow card or with a red card during the match. Players entering the field as substitutes are eligible and will be counted for settlement purposes. Cards shown to non-players, such as managers, substituted or substitution players - do not count for settlement. Any card shown after the full time whistle has been blown will be disregarded. Both yellow and red cards count. If a match is abandoned all bets will be void unless settlement is already determined.

● Player of the Match - Predict who will be announced as the Player of the Match. The winner will be determined based on the official result announced by the official competition organizer (e.g. UEFA for Champions League, FIFA for World Cup matches etc.).If there is no official result announced by the official competition organizer, then the market will be settled on the result announced by the main UK television broadcaster. If a match is televised live on more than one channel, then the main UK television broadcaster will be determined based on the following order:

○ BBC

○ ITV

○ Channel 4

○ Channel 5

○ Sky Sports

○ BT Sports

○ Any other

○ If there is no official result or no live UK broadcaster names a Player of the Match, then all bets will be void.

○ Players who enter the field as substitutes (including in extra time) are eligible and will be counted for settlement purposes. Bets on any players who take no part in the match will be void. If more than one player is announced as the Player of the Match, then Dead Heat rules will apply.

○ Prices will be available upon request for players not quoted. If an unquoted player is announced as the winner, then all bets will stand, and the player will count as the winner

● Shots on target (Selected Player or Combination of Players) - Any intentional goal attempt which could result in:

○ The ball goes into the net;

○ The ball would have gone into the net but was stopped by a goalkeeper’s save;

○ The ball would have gone into the net but was stopped by a defender who is the last player.

○ Shots hitting the frame of the goal are not counted as shots on target unless the above criteria are met.

○ Shots blocked by another player, who is not the last player, are not counted as shots on target.

● Shots (Selected Player or Combination of Players) - A shot is defined as any intentional goal attempt which could result in:

○ The ball goes into the net

○ The ball would have gone into the net but was saved by the goalkeeper or stopped by an opposing player who is the last-player.

○ The ball is heading towards goal and is blocked by a defender, where they were the last player meaning that there are not other defenders or a goalkeeper behind the blocker.

○ The ball would have gone over or wide of the goal but was stopped by a goalkeeper’s save or by an outfield player.

○ The ball hits the frame of the goal.

● Hit the Woodwork player props - Bets on whether a particular player(s) will manage to hit the crossbar, goal post or any other part of the frame delineating the goal area. This will be settled as accomplished only if the shot DOES NOT result directly in a goal, awarded exactly after the ball hits a part of the goal frame. Only direct shots from a player, which hit the woodwork without any other interference from players or the goalkeeper will count for settlement purposes.

● Assists (Selected Player) - The final touch (pass, pass-cum-shot or any other touch) leading to the recipient of the ball scoring a goal without a decisive touch from an opposition player. Own goals or penalties do not get an assist awarded.

● Passes (Selected Player) - An intentional played ball from one player to another. Crosses, throw-ins, and keeper throws do not count as a pass. Goal kicks, free kicks, corners, kick-offs, and penalties can be played as a pass.

● Offsides (Match/Team) - Awarded to the player deemed to be in an offside position where a free kick is awarded.

● Tackles (Team/Selected Player) - A tackle is defined as where a player connects with the ball in a ground challenge where they successfully take the ball away from the player in possession. The tackled player must clearly be in possession of the ball before the tackle is made.

Futures/Other Props

● If two or more players share the applicable finishing positions and no odds have been offered for a drawn outcome, the payout will be calculated via Dead Heat Reduction rules.

● Outrights/Winner - Predict the winner of the relevant competition. Bets are settled on the final league position, after playoffs (if played), unless otherwise stated.

● Season Over/Under Points: Teams must play the pre-determined number of matches for bets to stand, unless the change in the number of matches could not impact the bets settlement. Only points won on the pitch count. Point deductions are not included.

● Team Goalscorer - Predict which player of a certain team will score the most goals in a League/Tournament. Goals scored both in regular and extra time count. Penalty shootout goals do not count. In case two or more players score the same amount of goals, Dead Heat rules apply. If there aren’t any goals scored by the named team, all bets will be void.

● Top Goalscorer - Players who are nominated to play for their teams are considered valid bets regardless of whether they are sidelined or injured during the tournament. In case a player is transferred to a different club within the same league, goals scored prior to the move will be counted. If a player is transferred to a club in another league, goals scored prior to the transfer cannot be brought over to their new league. All bets will stand in case of any of the above-mentioned scenarios, unless otherwise stated:

○ Own goals will not count.

○ Only League goals scored are counted.

○ Goals scored in playoff matches are not counted.

○ If two or more players score the same amount of goals, Dead Heat rules apply.

● To Qualify/Win the Cup - Winner is the team advancing to the next round or winning the cup. Should a team be disqualified from the tournament prior to the match, and a bye is awarded, then all qualification/win the cup bets will be void.

● Relegation/Promotion - Bets are settled on the final league position, after playoffs (if played), unless otherwise stated. If a team is removed from the league before the season has started, then all bets on that market will be void, and a new relegation/promotion book will be opened.

● Group Winner/Qualify/ Forecast/Points

○ Bets settled on final group standings.

● Group Winner – Predict the team which will win the group.

● Group Qualify – Predict if a team will qualify for the next round of the tournament without playoffs.

● Group Forecast – Predict the exact place the named team or teams will finish in.

● Group Points – Predict how many points a team will accumulate.

● Tournament Total Markets – A prediction on the number of times a specified occurrence happens during a tournament.

○ Extra-time will count towards settlement in tournament goals, cards, offsides, penalties and own goals, but penalty shoot-outs will not. Offsides subsequently overturned by VAR will not count.

○ Regular time only will apply to the tournament draws, 0-0s and matches over 2.5 goals markets.

○ Players must start a minimum of two (2) games for bets to stand, unless the result is already determined.

● Any Player to Score in Every Match – Predict if any player will score in every stage of the tournament, including all group matches. In tournaments where there is a 3rd place playoff, goals scored in the match are applicable. Goals scored in regular time and extra-time count. Penalty shoot-outs do not count.

● Transfer Specials

○ Player to sign for before - Club of player to sign includes loan deals for settlement purposes. If the player is recalled to their parent club or sold to another one later, it does not matter. It only matters where the player is playing on the date mentioned.

○ Next Permanent Manager - Bets are settled on the next permanent manager as announced by the club. Caretaker bosses and interim managers do not count for this market unless they lead the team in at least 10 competitive matches. If they do, they will be settled as winners for betting purposes.

● Mythical Matches - Mythical Matches are head-to-head matches between two teams which do not play against each other in an actual match, but against opponents in two different matches, with the outcome of both being combined to produce the result of a mythical bet. Mythical Matches will use the main Moneyline, Handicap & Over/Under lines from both separate events and perform combined main Moneyline, Handicap & Over/Under lines. Mythical match bets involve the virtual pairing of any two teams. Mythical match results are decided by the number of goals scored by the two paired teams in their respective matches. The winning team is the team with the highest number of goals scored. Venue (Home or Away) of the matches is not considered in these Mythical matches. If any of the paired team’s matches are postponed, rescheduled, or abandoned all mythical match bets involving those teams will be void.

Same Game Parlay Rules

All matches must start within 48 hours of the original start time for bets to have action.

All bets on a match abandoned or postponed will be void unless the match is rearranged and played within 48 hours of the original start time unless settlement has already been determined.

If a match venue is changed, all bets will be void.

For all player markets, selected players must take part in the match during the relevant period or before settlement has been determined for bets to have action i.e. bets are not automatically voided if a player does not start the match.

Settlement Rules

● Bets will stand if a team name is listed without specifying the term ‘XI’ in the name.

● In the absence of a statistic/result required for settlement of a specific market, another reputable statistical source will be used to support bet settlement.

Basketball

General Rules

● The game must start on the scheduled day (local stadium time) for bets to have action.

● There must be 5 minutes or less of scheduled game time remaining for bets to have action unless the specific market outcome is already determined (or unless otherwise stated).

● If a game is halted before the minimum time has been played, and not completed within 48 hours of the scheduled start date, bets will be void unless the specific market outcome is already determined (or unless otherwise stated, i.e., playoff game rule).

● If a game is halted after the minimum time has been played, and not completed within 48 hours of the scheduled start date, the score when the game was halted will determine the betting results (unless otherwise stated, i.e., playoff game rule).

● Playoff Game Rule - In the case of a halted playoff game (or postseason tournament game), all wagers have action until completion of the game, as determined by the league’s governing body.

● If a game is halted at any time, and replayed in full, all bets will be void.

● If a game venue is changed and the home team remains designated as such, bets will stand.

● If a game venue is changed and the home and away team’s listings are reversed, bets placed on the original listing will be void.

● All bets include overtime unless otherwise stated.

● In 2-way markets, push rules apply unless otherwise stated.

Specific Market Rules

● Quarter/Half Markets - The entire relevant period of play must be completed for bets to have action unless the result is already determined. 4Q and 2H markets include overtime.

● Double Result (Halftime/Full Time) - Settled based on the result at half-time and full time, including overtime if played. If the game ends in a draw and no overtime is played, bets will be void.

● Highest Scoring Half - 2H includes overtime if played. The entire game must be played for bets to have action unless the result is already determined. Push rules apply.

● Highest Scoring Quarter - 4Q includes overtime if played. The entire game must be played for bets to have action unless the result is already determined. Dead Heat rules apply.

● Race to “x” Points - If neither team reaches the quoted number of points, bets will be void.

Player Props

● Player performance markets - If the relevant player does not receive any playing time, bets on that player will be void.

● Player vs. Player markets - If one of the players does not receive any playing time, all bets on that market will be void.

● First Point/Rebound/Assist/etc. markets - Free throws count in first points wagers. All bets are action unless the player who is wagered on does not start the game.

● Most Points/Rebounds/Assists/etc. in game markets - All bets are action unless the player that was wagered on does not receive any playing time. If two or more players tie, Dead Heat rules apply.

● Most Points/Rebounds/Assists/etc. in season/series markets - All bets are action unless the player that was wagered on does not receive any playing time in the season/series. If two or more players tie, Dead Heat rules apply.

Daily Props

● The scheduled number of games, as stated in the market header, must be completed (in accordance with the general rules) on the specified date for bets to stand.

● In the event of a tie, Dead Heat rules apply.

● Daily Player Markets - If the player wagered on does not receive any playing time, bets on that player are void.

Futures/Other Props

● Futures (Champion/Conference Champion/Division Winner/etc.) - If the league/governing body officially declares a winner for the relevant season on the specified market, bets are action, regardless of season length, team relocation, team name change, playoff format, etc. (unless otherwise stated in these rules).

● Eastern/Western Conference Winner – Determined by the teams who progress to the NBA Finals.

● Divisional Winners – Tie-break rules set by the league will be used to recognize the winner of these markets.

● Conference Number 1 Seed – Determined by the team that finishes atop its respective conference at the end of the regular season. Tie-break rules set by the league will be used to recognize the winner of this market.

● To Make the Playoffs/Tournament – If the league does not begin a post-season for that respective season, bets will be void. If the number of teams that make the postseason change during the season, bets will be void.

● Regular Season Wins – Team(s) listed on wager must complete at least 98% of their scheduled regular season games (using schedule from day 1 of regular season) for bets to have action unless the remaining games during season would not affect the result.

● Regular Season Win % - Team(s) listed on wager must complete at least 1 game for bets to have action.

● Regular Season Wins or % - If Team(s) listed on wager do not complete all scheduled regular season games, the win % listed on wager will be used to grade the bet (Example: “LA Lakers Over 57.5 Wins or Over 70.1%.” The bet is on Lakers Over 57.5 Wins. If the Lakers do not play all scheduled regular season games, the bet is now on the Win %: Lakers Over 70.1%).

● Player with Most (or highest average) Pts/Rebs/Asts/etc. – All bets are action. Bets are action regardless of the number of games. Dead Heat rules apply.

● Regular Season Player Props – Player’s team (on day 1 of regular season) must play at least 98% of their scheduled regular season games (using schedule from day 1 of regular season) for wagers to have action unless the result is unequivocally determined in fewer games.

● Name the Finalists/Exact Result – All bets are action unless the Finals/Championship is not played.

● Awards Markets – All bets are action unless the award is not given. Dead Heat rules apply.

● Player’s Next Team - Determined by the team the specific player is under contract with, and on the active roster of, for the first game of the following regular season (regardless of whether or not they play in that game). All bets are action.

● Draft Props – The official NBA Draft website will be used for settlement purposes (player’s height, etc.). If a player is undrafted, the “over” on the player’s draft position will be the winner for settlement purposes.

Champions League

● If a game finishes in a tie and overtime is not played, 2-way Moneyline betting will be settled as a push.

● If a game does not finish in a tie, but overtime is played for qualification purposes, markets will be settled according to the result at the end of regular time.

3x3/Streetball/Big 3/Other

● Settlement will be based on official competition rules.

● If a game starts, but is not completed, bets will be void unless the specific market outcome is already determined.

Same Game Parlay Rules

All games must start within 24 hours of the original start time for bets to have action.

All bets on a game abandoned or postponed will be void unless the game is rearranged and played within 24 hours of the original start time unless settlement has already been determined. This rule applies to Same Game Parlays irrespective of the Playoff Game Rule or any other exceptions.

If a game venue is changed, all bets will be void.

Settlement Rules

● All settlements are based on the statistics and results provided by the official website of the league’s governing body, or league’s official statistical provider, unless otherwise stated.

● Player markets, or other statistically dependent markets, are settled when the game is final and when the necessary statistics are readily available on the league’s official website or by the official statistical provider of the league. Any subsequent statistic changes after these markets are settled will not result in a re-settlement.

● In the absence of a statistic/result required for settlement of a specific market from the sources listed above, another reputable statistical source will be used to support bet settlement.

Tennis

General Rules

● In any of the following circumstances, all bets will stand:

o A change of venue

o A change from indoor court to outdoor court or vice versa

o A change of surface (either before or during a match)

o A delay in start of a match

o Suspensions, as long as the play is resumed, and the match is completed

● Bets will be void in the event the statutory number of sets is not completed (e.g. retirement, disqualification or cancellation) or changed, unless the market has already been determined, or unless otherwise stated.

● If any market does not reach its natural conclusion (e.g. the end of a game/point for a game/point market), bets will be void unless the market has already been determined, or unless otherwise stated.

● For futures bets, bets are void if the player selected does not start the 1st round of the tournament.

Specific Market Rules

● Moneyline- In the event a player/team is disqualified after the start of the match, the player/team progressing to the next round or being awarded the victory will be deemed the winner for settlement purposes. Bets stand if the statutory number of sets is changed.

● Spreads- Predict the winner of the set/match applying the given spread. A super tie break is considered as one set for settlement purposes.

● Totals- Totals, or over/under bets refer to the total number of games/sets played. Win/loss is determined by the number of games/sets accumulated by both players, unless otherwise stated. A tie break is considered as one game for game bets. A super tiebreak is considered as one game for game bets, and one set for set bets. In the event that the total is exactly equal to the betting line, then all bets on this offer will be declared void.

● Total Tie Break / Tie Break in a Match including Live Betting- A super tie break is not considered as a tie break for bets on Total Tie Break.

● 1st to Win X Games- All bets placed after the coin toss will be void.

● First Break- All bets placed after the coin toss will be void.

● Total Aces- A Total Aces wager is similar to an Asian Handicap and Over/Under wager. Win/loss is determined by the number of aces collectively accumulated by both players. Bets will be void in the event the statutory number of sets is changed. In the event a match is not completed because of a player retirement or disqualification, all bets will be void.

● Total Breaks of Serve in the Match- Predict how many times each player will lose their service game in the match. Bets will be void in the event the statutory number of sets is changed. In the event a match is not completed because of a player retirement or disqualification, all bets will be void.

● Tie-Break King- Predict that the match will be won in straight sets, with every set won 7-6.

Fast Markets

● Point Winner / 1st Point Winner- Bets void in the event the point is awarded by the umpire as a penalty point.

● To Win 1st Game/Point- All bets placed after the coin toss will be void.

Statistical and Player Markets

● Match Doubles- Match result with either most aces, least aces, most doubles faults, or least doubles faults in the event. Equal number of aces or equal number of double faults will be settled as a losing bet.

● Match Trebles- Match result with most/least aces and most/least double faults in the match. Predict which player will win the three named markets. Equal number of aces or equal number of double faults will be deemed as a losing bet.

● Highest 1st Serve Percentage- In the event the 1st serve percentage is tied, the bet is lost.

● Player X Not to Lose Serve in Match- Tie breaks do not count as service games.

● First Player to Lose a Service Game- Tie breaks do not count as service games. For this wager to be a winner, the player specified must lose a service game.

Futures/Other Props

● Winning Quarter/Winning Half- Predict the from which quarter or half the winner of the tournament will come from. All players taking part in the tournament are divided into 4 groups (quarters), with one of the top 4 seeds in each quarter. Winning Quarter: choose from which quarter the winning player will come from (e.g. 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th). Winning Half: choose from which half the winning player will come from (e.g. top or bottom).

● First New Number 1- A new player to be ranked as ATP number 1 in the world who has never achieved this ranking before. In the event a player not in the selections reaches ATP number 1 in the world, bets will be void.

Settlement Rules

All settlements are based on the statistics and results provided by the official website of the league’s governing body on the day of the game, unless stated otherwise.

Football

General Rules

● Games must start in the same scheduling week of the league (scheduling week is Thursday-Wednesday, local stadium time, for NFL) for bets to have action.

● There must be 5 minutes or less of scheduled game time left for bets to have action unless the specific market outcome is already unconditionally determined.

● If a game is halted before the minimum time has been played, and not completed within 48 hours of the scheduled start date, bets will be void, unless the specific market outcome is already determined (unless otherwise stated, i.e., playoff game rule).

● If a game is halted after the minimum time has been played, and not completed within 48 hours of the scheduled start date, the score when the game was halted will determine the betting results (unless otherwise stated, i.e., playoff game rule).

● Playoff Game Rule - In the case of a halted playoff game, all wagers have action until completion of the game, as determined by the league’s governing body.

● If a game is halted at any time, and replayed in full, all bets will be void.

● If a game venue is changed, and the home team remains designated as such, bets will stand.

● If a game venue is changed, and the home and away team’s listings are reversed, bets placed on the original listing will be void.

● In 2-way markets, push rules apply unless otherwise stated.

● All bets include overtime unless otherwise stated.

● Forfeited games, whether won or lost, will not count as a game played or completed (or any other similar term) for settlement purposes.

Specific Market Rules

● Moneyline 3-Way (Regular Season) – Bets include overtime if played (since regular season games can end in a tie with overtime).

● Moneyline 3-Way (Playoffs) - Bets do not include overtime. Settlement is based on the result at the end of regulation.

● Double Result (Halftime/Full Time) – Settled based on the result at half-time and the end of regulation time. Bets do not include overtime.

● Quarter/Half markets - The entire relevant period of play must be completed for bets to have action unless the result is already determined. 4Q and 2H markets include overtime.

● Highest Scoring Half – 2H includes overtime if played. The entire game must be played for bets to have action unless the result is already determined. Push rules apply.

● Highest Scoring Quarter – 4Q includes overtime if played. The entire game must be played for bets to have action unless the result is already determined. Dead Heat rules apply.

● Team to Score/Win/Lead (in) Every Quarter/Half – 4Q and 2H include overtime.

Live Betting

● Team to Score Next/Next Scoring Play - Points after touchdown conversions do not count as scores. In the event no scores occur for the remainder of the game, the selection “Neither” or “No Score” will be settled as the winner.

● Next Touchdown Scorer – If no touchdown is scored from the time the bet is placed, the selection “No Touchdown” will be settled as the winner.

● Drive Outcome – If time runs out on the drive (at the end of the 1st Half, 4th Quarter, or Overtime), the selection “Other” will be settled as the winner. The drive number is taken from the official statistical source of the league’s governing body.

Game Props

● First to Score/Method of #th Score – In the event of no score (unless “No Score” is a specified selection), bets will be void. Points after touchdown conversions do not count as scores.

● Touchdown/Field Goal Markets (Time of First/Length of First/Longest/Shortest /etc.) – If there is no score (via the specified method within the market), and “No TD (or FG)” is not a specified selection, bets will be void.

● Race to # of Points Markets – In the event that neither team reaches the specified number of points, “Neither” will be settled as the winner.

● # of Unanswered Scores/First Scoring Play/Last Scoring Play – Point after touchdown conversions do not count as scores.

● Team to Score/Win/Lead (in) Every Quarter/Half – 4Q and 2H include overtime.

● Defensive/Special Teams Touchdown Scored – Defensive conversions on 2-point attempts do not count.

● First Offensive Play from Scrimmage – Kick-off return and false start do not count as an offensive play.

● Next Gen Stats Markets – Settled based on the results from the NFL Next Gen Stats website at the time of posting.

● Result of Drive (4-way) - Field Goal Attempt is deemed the winner if the kicker kicks the ball. Blocked, scored, missed, or returned Field Goals will all be settled as Field Goal Attempt. Punt is deemed the winner if the kicker kicks the ball. All punts returned for a touchdown will be settled as a punt. Muffed Punts will be settled as a Punt and a new drive will begin with the next snap of the ball. Any other turnover is deemed as ‘Other’ including interceptions, fumbles, turnover on downs, end of half or end of game.

● Result of Next Drive - All Next Drive Markets start on the first offensive snap of the ball. Any Drives which are completed due to the end of the half or game, and do not explicitly result in one of the outcomes listed, will be void. Field Goal Attempt is deemed the winner if the kicker kicks the ball. Blocked, scored, missed, or returned Field Goals will all be settled as Field Goal Attempt. Punt is deemed the winner if the kicker kicks the ball. All punts returned for a touchdown will be settled as a punt. Muffed Punts will be settled as a Punt and a new drive will begin with the next snap of the ball. Turnover is deemed the winner if the defense gains possession of the ball. In the case of an interception or fumble being fumbled and the offense regaining possession of the ball, the market will be settled as Turnover and a new drive will begin with the next snap of the ball. Turnover on downs will be settled with Turnover as the winner.

Player Props

On any player prop market, player(s) must play at least one snap for bets to have action. If a player is listed as “inactive” or “did not play” for the relevant game, bets on that player/market will be void.

● Touchdown Scorer – Player must play at least one snap for bets to have action. If a player is listed as “inactive” or “did not play” for the relevant game, bets on that player will be void. A touchdown scorer is defined as the player in possession of the ball in the opposing end zone (a touchdown scorer is not the player who throws the TD). The selection stated “Defense” does not include special teams.

● Regular Season Player Props (season-long market) – Player’s week 1 team must play all scheduled games (using schedule from week 1) for bets to have action unless the result is determined in fewer games.

● Yards on First Completion/Reception/Rush – If the specified player does not record a completion/reception/rush, bets on that market will be void.

● Yards on Longest Completion/Reception/Rush – If the specified player does not record a completion/reception/rush, “under” will be the winner for settlement purposes.

Daily Props

● The scheduled number of games, as stated in the market header, must be completed (in accordance with the general rules) on the specified date for bets to stand.

● In the event of a tie, Dead Heat rules apply.

● Daily Player Markets - If the player wagered on does not receive any playing time, bets on that player are void.

Futures/Other Props

● Super Bowl, National Champion, Conference/Division Winner, Conference Title Game Winner, etc. – If the league/governing body officially declares a winner for the relevant season on the specified market, bets are action, regardless of season length, team relocation, team name change, playoff format, etc. (unless otherwise stated in these rules).

● Regular Season Wins – Team(s) listed on the wager must complete all scheduled regular season games (using schedule from Week 1 of regular season) for bets to have action unless remaining games during season would not affect the result. In the event of a venue change for a game(s), bets will stand. In the event of an opponent change from the original schedule, bets will be void if the result of the specific game(s) that was altered decides the result of the bet.

● Regular Season Win % - Team(s) listed on the wager must complete at least 1 game for bets to have action.

● Regular Season Wins or % - If Team(s) listed on the wager do not complete all scheduled regular season games, the win % listed on the wager will be used to grade the bet (Example: “NY Giants Over 8.5 Wins or Over 53.1%.” The bet is on Giants Over 8.5 Wins. If the Giants do not play all scheduled regular season games, the bet is now on the Win %: Giants Over 53.1%).

● Player with Most TDs/Yds/etc. – All bets have action. Bets have action regardless of number of games. Dead Heat rules apply.

● AFC/NFC Conference Winner – Determined by the teams who progress to the Super Bowl.

● Divisional Winners – Tie-break rules set by the league will be used to recognize the winner of these markets.

● Conference Number 1 Seed – Determined by the team who finishes atop their respective conference at the end of the regular season. Tie-break rules set by the league will be used to recognize the winner of this market.

● To Make the Playoffs – If the league does not begin a postseason for that respective season, bets will be void. If the number of teams that make the postseason change during that respective season, bets will be void.

● Awards Markets – All bets are action unless the award is not given, in which case, bets will be void. Dead Heat rules apply.

● Weekly Props (Highest/Lowest Scoring Team/Game, Total Points Scored, Player with Most, etc.) – Markets will include all games on the weekly schedule of the league’s website. All scheduled games for that week must be completed (in accordance with the general rules) for bets to stand. Dead Heat rules apply.

● Player’s Next Team – Determined by the team the specific player is under contract with, and on the active roster of, for the first game of the regular season (regardless of whether or not they play in that game). All bets are action.

● Draft Props – Player’s position will be determined by the listed position on the official NFL Draft website. EDGE is classified as defensive lineman for settlement purposes. Punters/kickers/long snappers do not count as offensive or defensive players. If a player is undrafted, the “over” on draft position will be the winner for settlement purposes.

Same Game Parlay Rules

All bets on a game abandoned or postponed will be void unless the game is rearranged and played within the same scheduling week unless settlement has already been determined. This rule applies to Same Game Parlays irrespective of the Playoff Game Rule or any other exceptions.

If a game venue is changed, all bets will be void.

Settlement Rules

● All settlements are based on the statistics and results provided by the official website of the league’s governing body, or league’s official statistical provider, unless otherwise stated.

● Player markets, or other statistically dependent markets, are settled when the game is final, and when the necessary statistics are readily available on the league’s official website, or by the official statistical provider of the league. Any subsequent statistic changes after these markets are settled will not result in a re-settlement.

● In the absence of a statistic/result required for settlement of a specific market from the sources listed above, another reputable statistical source will be used to support bet settlement.

Aussie Rules

General Rules

● All Australian Rules bets shall be settled including overtime if played, unless otherwise stated. In the event that extra time is played, all head to head betting will be settled inclusive of extra time. If a match is abandoned before the end of normal time, all bets on the match are void, except for those markets which have been unconditionally determined.

● If a match is postponed and rescheduled to take place within 48 hours of the original start time, all bets on the match will stand.

● If a match is no longer being played at the venue advertised, all bets will stand unless the venue has been changed to the opponent’s home ground, in which case all bets will be void.

● For the purposes of determining futures markets such as Make the Grand Final/Minor Premiership/Premiership/Top 4/ Top 8, all deductions of points by the AFL due to breaches of regulations shall stand.

Specific Market Rules

● In Australian Rules, there are two types of scores: a goal and a behind. A goal umpire judges whether a goal or a behind is scored.

Scoring Points = Goals (scores 6 points) + Behinds (score 1 point)

● Goal Scorer Markets - Bets on players taking no part in the match shall be void. If your player is an unused substitute or takes the field as a designated substitute after a goal has been scored, bets on your player to score the first goal shall be void.

Settlement Rules

● All settlements are based on the statistics and results provided by the official website of the league’s governing body, or league’s official statistical provider, unless otherwise stated.

● In the absence of a statistic/result required for settlement of a specific market, another reputable statistical source will be used to support bet settlement.

● For all futures markets, the Dead Heat rules shall apply.

Bandy Rules

General Rules

● All games must start on the scheduled date (local stadium time) for bets to have action. The exception is if we advertise an incorrect start time.

● If a match venue is changed, bets already placed will stand as long as the home team is still designated as such. If the home and away team for a listed match are reversed, bets placed based on the original listing will be void.

● All match markets will be settled on the score at the end of regular time and will exclude overtime if played, unless otherwise stated.

● Halves markets - The relevant half must be completed for bets to have action unless the specific market outcome is already determined.

Specific Market Rules

All pre-match bets are excluding OT, unless otherwise stated.

● 2-Way Markets – Push rule apply, unless otherwise stated.

● Total Goals Odd/Even – If there is no score all bets will be settled as Even.

● Winning Margin – Includes Tie.

● Winning Margin 3 way – Includes Any Other Result.

● Winning Margin 5 way (Any Team) – Includes Tie.

● Highest Scoring Half – Predict the highest scoring period. Excludes overtime. If 2 or more periods have the same score, Draw will be settled as the result.

● Team with Highest Scoring Half – Predict the team with highest scoring half. Push rule apply.

● Half Time / Full Time – Predict the winner at the end of the 1st Half and the Full Time winner.

● Race to X Goals – In the event that neither team reaches the specified number of goals, “Neither” will be settled as the winner.

Settlement Rules

All settlements are based on the statistics and results provided by the official website of the league’s governing body on the day of the game, unless otherwise stated.

Baseball

General Rules

● Game must start on the scheduled day (local stadium time) for bets to have action.

● Bets on games suspended after they have started will have action as long as the game is resumed within 36 hours of the original start time. If a suspended game is scheduled to be resumed more than 36 hours after the original start time, all bets will be void, unless the wager has been unequivocally determined prior to the game’s suspension. This applies unless otherwise stated (i.e. playoff game rule).

● If a game is terminated before becoming official, and is not scheduled to resume from where it was halted, all bets will be void, unless the wager was already determined (e.g. if a game is terminated in 3rd inning, settlement of the 1st inning over/under stands).

● Moneyline – “4.5 innings rule” - For bets to have action, the game must go at least 5 full innings (4.5 innings if the home team is ahead). If a game is called/suspended after this point, and not rescheduled the winner is determined by the score after the last full inning (unless the home team scores to tie, or take the lead, in the bottom half of the inning, in which case the winner is determined by the score at the time the game is called) (unless otherwise stated, i.e., playoff game rule).

● Total Runs – “8.5 innings rule” – For bets to have action, the game must go at least 9 full innings (8.5 innings if the home team is ahead), unless the result is already determined, and the game is official.

● Run Line - For bets to have action, the game must go at least 9 full innings (8.5 if the home team is ahead).

● 7 inning games – “6.5 innings rule” - For bets on Run Line/Total Runs to have action, the game must go at least 7 full innings (6.5 innings if the home team is ahead), unless the result is already determined, and the game is official. Other markets below that are offered in 7 inning games which state the usage of the 8.5 innings rule, will be settled based on the 6.5 innings rule.

● Playoff Game Rule - In the case of a halted playoff game (or postseason tournament game), all wagers have action until the completion of the game, as determined by the league’s governing body.

● Mercy Rule- The result at the time of the relevant league’s “Mercy Rule” call will be used for settlement purposes.

● If a game venue is changed, and the home team remains designated as such, bets will stand.

● If a game venue is changed, and the home and away team’s listings are reversed, bets placed on the original listing will be void.

● All bets include extra innings unless otherwise stated.

● In 2-way markets push rules apply unless otherwise stated.

MLB Wagers

● Action Bets – A wager on team vs. team regardless of the starting pitchers. Once a wager is placed, the odds are locked in, regardless of starting pitcher change(s) before the start of the game. Names of the starting pitchers in the selections are simply for informational purposes. The Action rules apply on wagers placed on all markets with the exception of the Listed Pitchers markets.

● Listed Pitchers Bets – A wager that specifies the starting pitchers for both teams or either team. The name(s) of the listed pitcher(s) who are relevant for the wager will be included in the market name. If one (or both) of the starting pitchers listed on the wager do not start, the wager is void. The Listed Pitchers rules only apply to the pre-live Listed Pitchers markets. Note - any Listed Pitchers wagers will not be available for Cash Out when the game is live.

● Live Betting – Names of the starting pitchers in the selections for live betting are simply for informational purposes. Live wagers are action regardless of pitching changes.

Specific Market Rules

● 3-Way Moneyline- Settled using the 4.5 innings rule. Extra innings do not count.

● 3-Way Handicaps/Alternative Run Lines – Settled using 8.5 innings rule.

● Team Totals/3-Way Totals/Alternative Totals – Settled using 8.5 innings rule.

● Most Hits/Total Hits/Team Hits (Full Game/FT) – Settled using 8.5 innings rule.

● 3/5/7 Innings Totals – Settled based on score after 3/5/7 full innings. 5/7 inning totals may be settled if the result is determined and the game is official.

● 3/5/7 Innings Moneyline – The specified number of full innings must be completed for bets to have action. 5/7 inning Moneyline may be settled if the home team is ahead at, or after the middle of the 5/7 inning.

● 3/5/7 Innings Run Line – The specified number of full innings must be completed for bets to have action. 5/7 inning run lines may be settled if the home team is ahead with the quoted run line applied at, or after the middle of the 5/7 inning.

● 1st Inning Markets – Entirety of 1st inning must be completed for bets to have action.

● Odd/Even Markets – Settled using 8.5 innings rule. Zero is considered an even number.

● Double Result (HT/FT) – Settled on result after 5 innings, and the result at the end of the game. If the game ends in a tie, bets are void. If the game is abandoned, bets are void.

● Winning Margin – Settled using 8.5 innings rule. Extra innings included. For non-MLB games that can end in a tie, that option is available. If an MLB game ends in a tie when called/suspended, bets will be void.

● Leader After X Innings –X full innings must be completed for bets to have action, unless the home team is ahead at, or after, the middle of the X inning.

● First to Score/Race to X Runs – First team to reach the required number of runs is settled as the winner. Bets on “Neither” are settled using the 8.5 innings rule. If a tied game is called/suspended and the natural conclusion of a game requires a winner, bets on Race to Next Number will be void. Example: MLB Game is called/suspended at 3-3 after 10 innings, all bets on Race to 4 will be void. Race to 5/6/7/etc. will be settled as “Neither.”

● Highest Scoring Inning – Settled using 8.5 innings rule. Dead Heat rules apply. If the highest scoring inning occurs in the extra innings, bets on innings 1-9 will be void.

● Highest Scoring Period – Settled using 8.5 innings rule. Extra innings count.

● Inning/Half Inning Markets – The relevant full/half inning must be completed for bets to have action.

● Team with Highest Scoring Inning – 8.5 innings rule applies. Settled based on the single highest scoring half-inning of the game. If both teams have the same highest score, “tie” is settled as the winner.

● Team Scoring First Wins Game – Settled if the game is official.

● Last to Score – Settled using 8.5 innings rule.

Player Props

● On any prop, the player(s) must start, and either throw at least one pitch (if pitchers) or have at least one plate appearance (if position players) in the designated game for the wager to have action.

● For any props to have action, the game must go at least 9 innings (8.5 innings if home team are ahead), or 7 innings (6.5 innings if home team are ahead) in a 7-inning game, unless the outcome of the prop has been determined from an official, shortened, game.

● Head to head player props for a specific game will have action if those players are in the starting lineup, and the game becomes official.

● Total Bases Propositions - A batter is only credited for total bases if he hits a single (1 base), double (2 bases), triple (3 bases), or home run (4 bases).

● Total Runs Allowed - Includes earned and unearned runs.

● Player with first Hit/HR/etc. of game - Player must be in starting lineup, and game must be official, for bets to have action, unless the player who is wagered on is subbed in later and would be the winner of the market.

● Next Plate Appearance (2-way) – The official ruling made by Major League Baseball on what constitutes a plate appearance for a given player will be used for settlement purposes when determining whether the plate appearance was recorded in the specified inning. The “No” selection in this market is settled as “any other result” besides a hit, walk, or hit-by-pitch (“HBP”).

Specific Scenarios:

o Interference, Obstruction, or Sac Bunt/Fly will be settled as “No.”

o Intentional walk will be settled as “Yes (Hit/Walk/HBP).”

● Next Plate Appearance Next Pitch Result – If a pitch result market is offered, and that pitch is not recorded during the plate appearance/inning specified in the market header, wagers on that market will be void.

Specific Scenarios:

o A batted ball that is caught in foul territory to record an out will be settled as “In-Play.”

o An intentional ball (even if not thrown by the pitcher) will be settled as “Ball.”

o For settlement purposes, “Strike” only includes a swinging/called strike.

Daily Props

● MLB Grand Salami/Homes vs. Aways - All scheduled games must be played and go at least 8.5 innings for bets to have action (or 6.5 innings in a 7-inning game).

● Team with Most Runs/HRs/Hits/etc. on a specific day – All scheduled games must be played and go at least 8.5 innings for bets to have action, unless the team with the most runs/HRs/hits/etc. took part in an official, shortened, game and all other games went at least 8.5 innings. For teams with double-headers, they will be listed with a (1) or (2) next to their team name for their 1st and 2nd game.

● Game with Most Runs/HRs/Hits/etc. on a specific day – Only games that go at least 8.5 innings are considered for settlement purposes, unless the game with most runs/HRs/hits/etc. was an official, shortened, game. For double-headers, the game will be listed with a (1) or (2) for the 1st or 2nd game.

● Total HRs/Hits/Strikeouts/etc. on a specific day – All scheduled games must be played and go at least 8.5 innings for action (unless result is already determined).

● Will there be a Grand Slam/Player to hit for the cycle/etc. on a specific day – All scheduled games must be played and go at least 8.5 innings for bets to have action (unless the result is determined from an official, shortened, game).

● Will there be a No Hitter/Perfect Game on a specific day – All scheduled games must be played and go at least 8.5 innings for bets to have action (unless the result is determined from a game that went at least 8.5 innings).

● Pitcher with most strikeouts/Player with most total bases/etc. on specific day – All scheduled games must be played and go at least 8.5 innings for bets to have action, unless the pitcher/player with the most strikeouts/total bases/etc. took part in an official, shortened, game and all other games went at least 8.5 innings.

● First Hit/HR/etc. of the game – Game must go at least 8.5 innings for bets to have action (unless the result is determined from an official, shortened, game).

Futures Markets/Other Props

● Futures (World Series/Pennant/Divisions/etc.) – If the league/governing body officially declares a winner for the relevant season on the specified market, bets are action, regardless of season length, team relocation, team name change, playoff format, etc. (unless otherwise stated).

● Regular Season Wins – Team(s) listed on the wager must complete at least 98% of scheduled regular season games (using schedule from opening day) for bets to have action unless the remaining games during the season would not affect the result. Play-in games do not count towards the regular season win total.

● Regular Season Win % - Team(s) listed on the wager must complete at least 1 game for bets to have action.

● Regular Season Wins or % - If Team(s) listed on the wager do not complete all scheduled regular season games, the win % listed on the wager will be used to grade the bet (Example: “ATL Braves Over 93.5 Wins or Over 57.7%.” The bet is on Braves Over 93.5 Wins. If the Braves do not play all scheduled regular season games, the bet is now on the Win %: Braves Over 57.1%). Play-in games do not count towards settlement.

● Player with Most HR/RBI/Wins/etc. – All bets are action. Bets are action regardless of the number of games. Dead Heat rules apply.

● Regular Season Player Props – Player’s opening day team must play at least 98% of scheduled regular season games (using schedule from opening day) for wager to have action unless the result is unequivocally determined in fewer games.

● To Make the Playoffs/Tournament – If the league does not begin a post-season for that respective season, bets will be void. If the number of teams that make the postseason, or postseason format, changes during the season, all bets will be void.

● American/National League Winner – Determined by the teams who progress to the World Series from each league.

● Awards Markets – All bets are action unless the award is not given (bets are void in this case). Dead Heat rules apply.

● American/National League Wildcard – Determined by the team(s) that win the Wildcard game(s) and advance.

● Player’s Next Team - Determined by the team the specific player is under contract with, and on the active roster of, for the first game of the following regular season (regardless of if they play or not in that game). All bets are action.

● Series Betting [Regular Season] – All scheduled games in a specified series must be official for bets to have action. Bets are action regardless of starting pitchers. Push rules apply.

Same Game Parlay Rules

All games must start on the scheduled day (local stadium time) for bets to have action.

All bets on a game which starts but is then abandoned or postponed will be void unless the game is rearranged and played within 36 hours of the original start time or settlement has already been determined. This rule applies to Same Game Parlays irrespective of the Playoff Game Rule, the Mercy Rule, or any other exceptions.

For all player markets, selected players must take part in the game for bets to have action. For the purposes of Same Game Parlays, taking part in the game is defined as follows:

Hitting/Batting - recording at least one plate appearance.

Stolen Bases - entering the game in any capacity (e.g. hitter, fielder, pitcher, pinch runner).

Pitching - throwing at least one pitch.

Settlement Rules

● All settlements are based on the statistics and results provided by the official website of the league’s governing body, or league’s official statistical provider, unless otherwise stated.

● Player markets, or other statistically dependent markets, are settled when the game is final, and when the necessary statistics are readily available on the league’s official website, or by the official statistical provider of the league. Any subsequent statistical changes after these markets are settled will not result in a re-settlement.

● In the absence of a statistic/result required for settlement of a specific market from the sources listed above, another reputable statistical source will be used to support bet settlement.

Boxing

General Rules

● If the fight does not take place as scheduled and is not played on the same date (local time), all bets are void. The exception is if we advertise an incorrect start time or if a fight is offered using an expected date before the exact date is known. Once an official announcement is made regarding the fight date, the fight will be corrected to the official date and will be subject to normal rules.

● The bell sound is the sign for the beginning of the first round for betting purposes. When a fighter fails to answer the bell for the next round, his opponent will be deemed to have won in the previous round.

● In declaration of a “No Contest” or “Technical Draw,” all bets will be void and wagers will be refunded, with the exception of markets where the outcome has already been determined.

Specific Market Rules

● Fight Winner - All bets will be valid regardless of changes to the number of rounds to be fought. Declaration of a draw - all bets will be void and wagers will be refunded, except as otherwise stated (e.g. 3-Way Moneyline bets). This includes a fight which ends in a Majority Draw. Bets will be settled on the official result announced in the ring. Subsequent appeals/amendments do not affect settlement (unless the amendment was made due to human error when announcing the result).

● Method of Victory - If for any reason the number of rounds in a fight is changed, bets already placed will be void and wagers returned.

○ Draw or Technical Draw - Draw is scorecard draw. Technical Draw is if the referee stops the fight before the start of the 5th round, for any reason other than Knockout, Technical Knockout or disqualification, and results in all bets being void.

○ Knockout - Knockout is when the boxer does not stand up after a 10 count. Technical Knockout is the 3 knockdown rule or if the referee steps in. Any corner retirement will be considered a technical knockout unless the fight is subsequently decided by the judges’ scorecards, or is declared a No Contest.

○ Technical Decision - Decision is on scorecard points between the judges. Technical Decision is settled by the judges’ scorecards at any time other than at the end of the scheduled rounds. In the event of a Technical Decision before the end of the fight, all markets that can be settled as Decision will be settled as Decision.

● Total Rounds - If for any reason the number of rounds in a fight is changed, bets already placed will be void and wagers returned. For settlement purposes, where a half round is stated, then 1 minute 30 seconds of the respective round will define the half to determine under or over. In the case of Women’s Boxing, 2 minute rounds over 1:00 will define the half of the round. For example: Over 90 seconds into the 7th round of a boxing fight will equal Over 6.5 rounds

● Knockdown Betting - For settlement purposes a knockdown is defined as a fighter being KO’d or receiving a mandatory 8 count (anything deemed a slip by the referee will not count).

● Round or Group of Rounds Betting - If for any reason the number of rounds in a fight is changed, bets on round betting already placed will be void and wagers returned. For betting purposes, betting on rounds or groups of rounds is for a fighter to win by KO, TKO or disqualification during that round or group of rounds. In the event of a Technical Decision before the end of the fight, all bets will be settled as a win by Decision.

● What Round Will Fight End/When Will the Fight End - If for any reason the number of rounds in a fight is changed, bets already placed will be void and wagers returned. For betting purposes, ‘Fight To Go The Distance’ covers the bout being decided by Points, or ending in a Draw after the scheduled number of rounds. In the event of a Technical Decision being declared, then settlement of both markets will be based on the final completed Round. This rule applies to Total Rounds as well.

Settlement Rules

All settlements are based on the statistics and results provided by the official website of the league’s/competition governing body. For Boxing, www.boxrec.com is used.

Cricket

General Rules

● All games must start on the scheduled date (local time) for bets to have action.

● Abandoned or postponed matches are void unless rearranged and played on the same date (local time) or stated otherwise in the rules. An exception is made if an incorrect start time is announced on our website.

● If a match venue is changed, bets already placed will stand as long as the home team is still designated as such. If the home and away team for a listed match are reversed, bets based on the original listing will be void.

Specific Market Rules

● One Day / Twenty20 - In matches affected by adverse weather, bets will be governed by the official competition rules with the following exception: if a match is decided upon by either a bowl out or the toss of a coin, then all previously undetermined bets will be void, unless it is an elimination match. If a match is abandoned due to outside interference, then all previously undetermined bets will be void unless a result is declared based on the official competition rules. In the event of a change of opponent from the one advertised, then all bets for that match will be void. Where no specific price or state is quoted for the tie and the official competition rules determine a winner/progressing side, bets will be settled on the official result. In competitions where a super over determines a winner, bets will be settled on the official result.

● Test Matches / First-Class Matches - Bets will stand according to the official result provided where at least one ball has been bowled. If a match is abandoned due to outside interference, all previously undetermined bets will be void. In Test Matches, if the official result is a Tie, Draw bets will be settled as losers and the two teams will be settled under Dead Heat rules. In County Championship, Sheffield Shield and Plunket Shield matches where the Draw is NOT offered, all bets will be void when there is a Draw. For all Three/Four/Five Day Matches, A minimum of 50 overs must be bowled with the exception of teams being all out or declaring. Otherwise bets whose settlement has not already been determined will be void. In the event of an inning being forfeited, all previously undetermined bets will be void. Subject to the above rules, all bets will stand regardless of delays and interruption caused by adverse weather.

● Draw No Bet - Predict which team will be the winner. In the case of a draw, all bets will be void. If a game is abandoned, all bets will be void.

● Double Chance - Predict the match result to be either of the three options given. Bets will stand on the official result provided at least one ball has been bowled.

● Innings Runs - If the Duckworth-Lewis method (D/L) is called into play and the runs for one of the teams are reduced – market will be valid for settlement. In One Day matches – bets will be void if the intervention of rain or any other delay results in the number of overs being reduced by 5 or more from the originally scheduled, unless the market is already determined. Twenty20 matches - bets will be void if the intervention of rain or any other delay results in the number of overs being reduced by 3 or more from the originally scheduled and when bets were struck, unless the market is already determined.

● 1st 6/12 Over Runs - If the specified number of overs are not completed, the bet will be void, unless the team is all out, declares, reaches their target or settlement of the bet has already been determined.

● 5 Over Run Bands - If the selected number of overs is not complete due to external factors or adverse weather, bets will be void, unless settlement of the bet is already determined. If the natural length of the innings is less than the selected number of overs (e.g. a team is all out in less than the selected overs or reaches their target), bets will stand.

● Session Runs - Predict how many runs will be scored in the specific session. The result is determined by the total number of runs scored, regardless of which team has scored them. If fewer than 20 overs are bowled in a session, bets will be void unless settlement has already been determined.

● Fall of Next Wicket - Predict whether the next wicket will fall before or after a specified number of runs have been scored. If the batting team reaches the end of their allotted overs, reaches their target, or declares before the specified wicket falls, the result will be the total amassed. If a player retires hurt, all bets struck on that wicket are carried over onto the next partnership until a wicket falls. In One Day Internationals and other limited overs matches, Fall of Wicket bets will be void if the scheduled number of overs for the innings is reduced by 5 or more overs after the bet was placed, unless settlement is already determined. In Twenty20 matches, Fall of Wicket bets will be void if the scheduled number of overs for the innings is reduced by 5 or more overs after the bet was placed, unless settlement is already determined.

● Next Over Runs - Predict the total runs scored during the next over of the match. Extras and penalty runs will be included. If the over is not completed, bets will be void, unless settlement has already been determined.

● Next Over Wicket? (Yes/No) - For settlement purposes, any wicket will count, including run outs. A batsman retiring hurt does not count as a wicket. If a batsman is timed out or retired out, the wicket is deemed to have taken place on the previous ball. If the over is not completed, bets will be void, unless settlement is already determined.

● Next Over Odd/Even - Zero will be deemed to be an even number. If the over is not completed, bets will be void.

● Runs Off Delivery - The settlement will be determined by the number of runs added to the team total, off the specified delivery. For settlement purposes, all illegal balls count as deliveries. For example, if any over starts with a wide, then 1 run for the wide delivery will be the settlement for the first delivery despite there being no legal ball bowled. The next ball will be deemed as delivery 2 for that over. If a delivery leads to a free hit or a free hit is re-bowled because of an illegal delivery, the runs scored off the additional delivery do not count. All runs, whether off the bat or not, are included. For example, a wide with three extra runs taken equates to 4 runs in total off that specified delivery.

● Batsman Total Runs - Bet on if the named batsman will score more or less than a specified total. In all forms of cricket, the batsman must face at least 1 ball for bets to stand unless given out before facing a ball.

● One Day Matches (40/50 Overs) - Batsman run bets will be void if the intervention of rain or any other delay results in a loss of 5 or more overs after the time of bet placement unless settlement has already been determined.

● Twenty20 Matches - Batsman run bets will be void if the intervention of rain or any other delay results in a loss of 3 or more overs after the time of bet placement unless settlement has already been determined.

● T10 - In 10 over matches bets will be void if the entire innings is not completed unless settlement has already determined.

● To Score a 50/100 in the Match/1st Innings - Bets will stand after the specified batsman has faced one ball or is given out without facing a ball. Score counts if the batsman is not out including if the innings is declared. The following minimum number of overs must be scheduled, and there must be an official result (Duckworth - Lewis counts) otherwise all bets are void, unless settlement is already determined.

○ Twenty20 Matches - The full 20 overs for each team.

○ One Day Matches - At least 40 overs for each team.

○ Test and First Class Matches - The whole match counts. In drawn matches there must be a minimum of 200 overs bowled.

● Top Batsman/Top Bowler - Only the first innings counts. Bets on players not selected in the starting 11 or designated as substitutes, will be void. Bets on players who are selected but do not bat or field will be settled as losers. Dead Heat rules apply. If two players or more end on an equal number of wickets, then the bowler with the least number of runs conceded will be deemed the winner. Wickets/Runs in a super over will not count for settlement purposes. There is a minimum number of overs that should be played before the game is interrupted, with the exception of teams being all out, otherwise bets will be void:

○ One day International – 20 overs

○ All Domestic 40 Over Competitions – 10 overs

○ All Domestic 50 Over Competitions – 20 overs

○ All Twenty20 Cup – 6 overs

○ 10 Over Matches – 6 overs

○ Test Cricket - A minimum of 50 overs must be bowled unless with the exception of teams being all out, otherwise bets will be void.

● Player of the Match - Bets are settled on the officially declared player of the match. Dead Heat rules apply. If no player of the match is officially declared, then all bets will be void.

● Player to Score Most Sixes - Bets placed on any player not in the starting 11 will be void. The following minimum number of overs must be scheduled otherwise all bets are void, unless settlement is already determined. Bets on players who are selected but do not bat will be settled as losers if one or more sixes are scored. Dead Heat rules apply. In matches decided by a super over, sixes hit during the super over will not count for settlement purposes. Bets will be void if no sixes are scored.

○ Twenty20 Matches - The full 20 overs for each team.

○ One Day Matches - At least 40 overs for each team.

● Batsman Match Bets - Predict which Batsman will score more runs in the game. Push Rules apply. In Test and County Championship matches only the first innings counts for settlement purposes. Bets will stand if each Batsman has faced at least one ball. Runs scored in a super over will not count for settlement purposes. In the event of two or more players ending on an equal number of runs, bets will be void.

● Bowler Match Bets - Predict which bowler will take the most wickets in the game. Push Rules apply. In Test and County Championship matches, only the first innings counts for settlement purposes. Bets will stand if each bowler has bowled at least one ball. Wickets taken in a super over will not count for settlement purposes. In the event of both bowlers taking an equal number of wickets, the bowler with the least number of runs conceded will be deemed the winner.

● Highest Individual Score - Minimum number of Overs must be played, otherwise all bets will be void:

○ Twenty20 matches – full 20 overs for each Team;

○ One Day matches – at least 40 overs for each Team;

○ Test & First-Class matches – whole match counts; if the game is drawn there must be a minimum of 200 overs bowled for settlement.

● Highest Opening Partnership - If the batting team reaches the end of their allotted overs, reaches their target, or declares before the first wicket falls, the result will be the total amassed. For settlement purposes, a batsman retiring hurt does not count as a wicket. In One Day Internationals and other limited overs matches, bets will be void if the scheduled number of overs for the innings has been reduced by 5 or more overs after the bets were placed, unless settlement has already been determined. In Twenty20 matches, bets will be void if the scheduled number of overs for the innings has been reduced by 3 or more overs after the bets were placed, unless settlement has already been determined. Bets will also be void if one team faces less overs than the opposition, unless settlement has already been determined before the reduction in overs took place. In drawn First Class matches, bets will be void if fewer than 200 overs have been bowled, unless settlement has already been determined. In First Class matches the market refers only to each team’s first innings.

● Most Match Sixes - Predict which team will score the most sixes in the game. If a match is abandoned before needed overs for different types of matches have been reached, all bets will be void. In Test and County Championship matches the whole match counts. In Test Matches, drawn games require a minimum of 200 overs must be bowled, otherwise bets will be void. In Twenty20 matches the match must be scheduled for the full 20 overs and there must be an official result. In One Day matches where the number of overs has been reduced and the outcome has not been determined, bets will be void. For settlement purposes, this is all deliveries from which a batsman is credited with exactly six runs (including all-run/overthrows). In matches decided by a super over, sixes hit during the super over will not count for settlement purposes.

● Most Match Fours - Predict which team will score the most fours in the game. If a match is abandoned before the needed overs for different types of matches have been reached, all bets will be void.

○ In Test and County Championship matches the whole match counts. In Test Matches, drawn games require a minimum of 200 overs to be bowled, otherwise bets will be void.

○ In Twenty20 matches, the match must be scheduled for the full 20 overs and there must be an official result.

○ In One Day matches, where the number of overs has been reduced and the outcome has not been determined yet, bets will be void. For settlement purposes this is all deliveries from which a batsman is credited with exactly four runs (including all-run/overthrows). In matches decided by a super over, fours hit during the super over will not count for settlement purposes.

● A Fifty/Hundred Score In Match - The following minimum number of overs must be scheduled, and there must be an official result (Duckworth - Lewis counts) otherwise all bets are void, unless settlement is already determined.

○ Twenty20 Matches - The full 20 overs for each team.

○ One Day Matches - At least 40 overs for each team.

○ Test and First Class Matches - The whole match counts. In drawn matches there must be a minimum of 200 overs bowled.

● A Fifty/Hundred Score in the 1st Innings - Predict if a 50 or 100 will be scored in the 1st innings of the match. Bets are struck on the 1st innings of the match the settlement of which is determined by the team batting 1st (as opposed to both teams). The innings must be completed (declarations count) otherwise bets are void unless settlement is already determined.

● Most Run Outs - Predict which team will create the most run outs whilst fielding. If a match is abandoned, all bets will be void. If a match is reduced in overs and a match result is reached, then the team that achieved the most run outs whilst fielding, regardless of the number of overs bowled, will be the winner. In matches determined by a super over, any run out during the super over will not count for settlement purposes. In Test Matches and First-Class Matches all innings of the match will count.

● Dismissal Method - Predict the method by which the first/next Batsman will be given out. If there are no wickets in the game or after the bet has been placed during Live Betting, all bets will be void.

○ Method of Dismissal 2-Way - The options available are: Caught and Not Caught (includes sent off/retired out). A batsman retiring as hurt does not count as a wicket. If no further wickets fall all bets will be void.

○ Method of Dismissal 6-Way - The options available are: Caught, Bowled, LBW, Run Out, Stumped or Any Other (includes sent off/retired out). A batsman retiring as hurt does not count as a wicket. If no further wickets fall all bets will be void.

○ Method of Dismissal 7-Way - The options available are: Bowled, Fielder Catch, Keeper Catch, LBW, Run Out, Stumped or Any Other (includes sent off/retired out). A batsman retiring as hurt does not count as a wicket. If no further wickets fall all bets will be void.

● Wickets Lost In “X” Runs - Settlement is determined by the number of wickets lost by the time a specific score is reached. If a team declares or reaches their target or the quoted score is otherwise not reached, then the wickets lost at that time will be the result of the market.

○ Test Matches and First-Class Matches – All bets will stand irrespective of delays caused by rain or for any other reason.

○ One-Day Matches – Bets will be void if the intervention of rain and any other delay results in the number of overs being reduced by 5 overs or more than that scheduled when the bets were struck, unless settlement of bets is already determined.

○ Twenty20 Matches – Bets will be void if the intervention of rain or any other delay results in the number of overs being reduced by 3 overs or more than that scheduled when the bets were struck, unless settlement of bets is already determined.

● 1st Wicket Method - Predict the method by which the 1st wicket in the game will be scored. If the game is abandoned before a wicket is taken or there is no wicket taken at all in the match, all bets will be void. The options available are: Caught, Bowled, LBW, Run Out, Stumped and Any Other (includes sent off/retired out).

● 1st Innings Lead - Both teams must complete their first innings for bets to stand (including declarations). Dead Heat rules apply.

● 1st Over Total Runs/Team 1st Over Total Runs - Predict the total runs scored during the 1st Over of the match. Extras and penalty runs will be included. If the 1st Over is not completed, bets will be void.

● Runs at Fall Of 1st Wicket/Team Runs At Fall Of 1st Wicket - Predict the number of runs in the game at which the 1st wicket will fall. If a match is abandoned before the fall of the 1st wicket, or there is no wicket in the game, bets will be void unless the result is already determined. If the team batting first reaches the end of their allotted overs or declares before the 1st wicket falls, the result will be the total amassed.

● Team with Highest 1st 6/10/15 Overs Score - Predict which team will have the higher score after the 1st 6/10/15 Overs. If either team does not complete the number of overs stated, bets will be void unless the result has already been determined. In the event of a tie, bets will be void.

● Total Match Sixes - Predict whether the total number of sixes in the match will be over or under a specified figure. If an intervention from rain or any other delay results in the number of overs being reduced from that scheduled when the bet was struck, open bets on total match sixes in a Twenty 20 match will be void, if the reduction is by 3 or more overs and void in other limited overs matches if the reduction is by 5 or more overs. In matches decided by a super over, sixes hit during the super over will not count for settlement purposes. Only sixes scored off the bat (off any delivery - legal or not) will count towards the total sixes. Overthrows and extras do not count.

● Total Match Fours - Predict whether the total number of fours in the match will be over or under a specified figure. If the intervention of rain or any other delay results in the number of overs being reduced from that scheduled when the bet was struck, open bets on total match fours in a Twenty 20 match will be void if the reduction is by 3 or more overs and void in other limited overs matches if the reduction is by 5 or more overs. In matches decided by a super over, fours hit during the super over will not count for settlement purposes. Only fours scored off the bat (off any delivery - legal or not) will count towards the total fours. Overthrows, all run fours and extras do not count.

● Innings Total Fours and Sixes - Predict whether the total number of fours or sixes in the innings will be over or under a specified figure. If an intervention from rain or any other delay results in the number of overs being reduced from that scheduled when the bet was struck, open bets on total innings fours or sixes in a Twenty 20 match will be void, if the reduction is by 3 or more overs and void in other limited overs matches, if the reduction is by 5 or more overs. In matches decided by a super over, fours and sixes hit during the super over will not count for settlement purposes. Only fours and sixes scored off the bat (off any delivery - legal or not) will count towards the total innings fours and sixes. Extras do not count.

● Total Match Wides - Predict whether the total number of wides will be over or under a specified figure. If the intervention of rain or any other delay results in the number of overs being reduced from that scheduled when the bet was struck, all open bets on total match wides in a Twenty 20 match will be void if the reduction is by 3 or more overs and void in other limited overs matches if the reduction is by 5 or more overs. In matches decided by a super over, wides bowled during the super over will not count for settlement purposes.

● Total Match Run Outs - Predict whether the total number of run outs will be over or under a specified figure. If the intervention of rain or any other delay results in the number of overs being reduced from that scheduled when the bet was struck, all open bets on total match run outs in a Twenty20 match will be void if the reduction is by 3 or more overs and void in other limited overs matches if the reduction is by 5 or more overs. In matches decided by a super over, run outs during the super over will not count for settlement purposes.

Tournament Markets

● Tournament Total 6s - For settlement purposes the official total will stand regardless of any matches being abandoned or reduced in overs. Dead Heat rules apply. Sixes scored in a super over do not count.

● Tournament Total 4s - For settlement purposes the official total will stand regardless of any matches being abandoned or reduced in overs. Dead Heat rules apply. Fours scored in a super over do not count.

● Tournament Total Wides - If a bowler bowls a wide, all extra runs taken from the wide delivery count. For example, if it goes for 4 and is scored as 5 wides; for betting purposes, the delivery will count as 5 rather than 1 wide delivery bowled. For settlement purposes the official total will stand regardless of any matches being abandoned or reduced in overs. Dead Heat rules apply. Wides bowled in a super over do not count.

● Total Tournament Run Outs - For settlement purposes the official total will stand regardless of any matches being abandoned or reduced in overs. Run outs in a super over do not count.

● Total Tournament Stumpings - For settlement purposes the official total will stand regardless of any matches being abandoned or reduced in overs. Stumpings in a super over do not count.

● Tournament Team to Hit Most 6s - For settlement purposes the official total will stand regardless of any matches being abandoned or reduced in overs. Dead Heat rules apply. Sixes scored in a super over do not count.

● Tournament Highest Individual Player Score - For settlement purposes the official total will stand regardless of any matches being abandoned or reduced in overs. Dead Heat rules apply.

● Total Tournament Centuries - For settlement purposes the official total will stand regardless of any matches being abandoned or reduced in overs. Dead Heat rules apply.

● Tournament Highest Team Score - What will the highest team score be during the series. For settlement purposes the official total will stand regardless of any matches being abandoned or reduced in overs. Dead Heat rules apply.

● Tournament Hat-Trick - Bets settled as ‘Yes’, if a ‘hat-trick’ (deemed as when a bowler dismisses three batsmen with consecutive deliveries in the same match) is officially recorded during the tournament.

● Bowler to take 5 Wickets in a Match? - Bets settled as “Yes” if a player takes 5 wickets in one match. For settlement purposes the official total will stand regardless of any matches being abandoned or reduced in overs.

● Player Runs Match Bet - Who will score the most runs during the World Cup. Player Run bets will stand regardless of whether a player plays all matches or not, unless otherwise stated; all runs scored during the tournament will count. For settlement purposes the official total will stand regardless of any matches being abandoned or reduced in overs. Dead Heat rules apply. Runs scored in a super over do not count. Both players involved in the Match Bet must play at least one match for bets to stand.

● Player Bowler Match Bet - Predict who will take the most wickets during the World Cup. Player bowler bets will stand regardless of whether a player plays all matches or not, unless otherwise stated; all wickets taken during the tournament will count. For settlement purposes the official total will stand regardless of any matches being abandoned or reduced in overs. Dead Heat rules apply. Wickets scored in a super over do not count. Both players involved in the Match Bet must play at least one match for bets to stand.

Futures/Other Props

● Winner - Predict the winner of the tournament/league. Bets are settled on the final league position, unless otherwise stated.

● Top Series/Tournament Batman/Bowler - Any quoted player, who takes no part in the specified series or tournament, will be void. In the event of two or more players ending on an equal number of wickets, the bowler with the least number of runs conceded will be the winner. Dead Heat rules apply.

Settlement Rules

● All settlements are based on the statistics and results provided by the official website of the league’s/competition governing body.

● Runs and Boundaries scored in a super over do not count unless stated in the specific market rule.

● Dead Heat rules are applied for certain markets and as stated in the individual market rule.

Darts

General Rules

● All games must start on the scheduled date for bets to have action. The exception is if we advertise an incorrect start time. Abandoned or postponed matches are void unless rearranged and played on the same date (local time) or stated otherwise in the rules.

● Bets on any match market abandoned before the full completion of the statutory number of legs/sets will be void unless settlement is already determined.

● In the event a match starts but is not completed, the player progressing to the next round or being awarded the victory is deemed the winner for settlement purposes.

● Bets are void in the two-way market if the match result is a tie. In the event of the statutory number of sets/legs not being completed, changed, or differing from those offered for betting purposes then all bets are void. All bets will be void if the match is not completed.

Specific Market Rules

180 Markets

● Most 180s in Match - Predict which player will score the most 180s in the match. In the event of the statutory number of sets/legs not being completed, changed, or differing from those offered for betting purposes, then all bets are void. All bets will be void if the match is not completed.

● Total 180s Over/Under - Predict the total number of 180s in the match. If the match is not completed, then all bets will be void, unless the quote has been exceeded.

● First 180 in Match - Predict the player to score the first 180 in the match. All bets will be void if the match is not completed unless settlement has already been determined. If no 180 is scored, bets will be void.

Settlement Rules

● All settlements are based on the statistics and results provided by the official website of the league’s/competition governing body.

● In the absence of a statistic/result required for settlement of a specific market, another reputable statistical source will be used to support bet settlement.

Golf

General Rules

● If the start of a round is delayed, or if play during a round is suspended, all pending wagers will remain valid for 48 hours. If the postponement lasts more than 48 hours, all pending wagers will be cancelled, and stakes refunded.

● For the four ‘Majors’, namely the US Masters, USPGA, US Open and British Open Championships, pre-tournament futures winner bets will stand so long as the event is completed in the calendar year, otherwise they will be void.

● Where a golfer withdraws before the start of a tournament then all bets on that participant will be declared void.

● Bets stand once the player has teed off the first hole.

Specific Market Rules

● Tournament Futures Winner - All futures bets are settled on the player/team winning the trophy. The result of playoffs is taken into account. All bets stand except for those placed on participants not competing in the first round. In the event that there is a change to or decrease in the booked number of rounds or openings played in the competition, wagers set on this market will stand if 36 holes of the tournament have been completed. If less than 36 holes have been completed, or futures bets were placed after the last shot of the previous completed round, bets will be void.

● Top Nationality/Player Betting - The winners will be settled in the same way as futures bets, subject to Dead Heat deductions, with only the players quoted counting for settlement purposes. Bets stand once the player has teed off the first hole.

● End of Round Leader - The player with the leading score at the end of the specified round will be deemed the winner. Dead Heat rules apply. Bets stand once the player has teed off the first hole.

● Winner Without Favorite/Nominated Players - Predict who will win the market without selected players. Dead Heat rules apply.

● Top Specified Finish - A Player to finish within the Top 4, Top 5, Top 6, Top 10 or Top 20 of a specific tournament. Dead Heat rules apply. Bets stand once the player has teed off the first hole.

● 18 Hole 2 & 3 Ball Match Bet Markets - Bets stand once the players have teed off the first hole. If a round is abandoned, bets on that round will be void. In the event that pairings or groups change, then all bets will be void. The winner will be the player with the lowest score over 18 holes. For tournaments using the Stableford scoring system the highest points scorer during the round is the winner. For 2 ball betting, where a price is not offered for the tie, bets will be void in the event of a tie and wagers refunded. In 3 ball betting Dead Heat rules will apply. For hole winner markets, bets stand once all nominated players tee off the designated hole. For a player to win the hole, they must score a lower score than every other player on that specified hole. If a player withdraws during the hole, bets on the withdrawn player will be settled as losers. Bets are settled once the players leave the green. For hole group betting, bets are settled based on the score over a specified group of holes. For a player to win the group of holes, they must score a lower score than every other player on the specified holes. Bets will be void if one of the players does not tee off on the first of the specified holes. If a player withdraws during the specified group of holes, bets on that player will be settled as losers.

● Six Shooter - Predict which of the 5 or 6 players in a group will win the round. Dead Heat rules apply. Bets stand once the players have teed off the first hole.

● Tournament Match Bets

Bets stand once the players have teed off the first hole. If a player withdraws, whichever player completes the most holes is deemed the winner. If both players complete the same number of holes, the player with the lowest score is deemed the winner.

● If the scheduled number of rounds is reduced by bad weather, bets will be settled so long as there is a deemed tournament winner and a minimum of 36 holes played. The winner will be the player leading after the last completed official round.

● If a player is disqualified or withdraws after starting, either prior to the completion of two rounds or after both players have made the cut, then the other player is deemed the winner. If a player is disqualified during either the 3rd or 4th rounds, when the other player in the match bet has already missed the cut, then the disqualified player is deemed the winner.

● If an individual match-up ends in a tie, bets will be void. For match betting where a price for the tie is offered and the match is tied, bets on either player will be settled as losers.

● Playoff is taken into account for settlement purposes.

● Tournament Trio/Group Betting - Bet on which player will achieve the highest placing at the end of the tournament from the group of named players. Players are grouped together for betting purposes. If a player in the group withdraws before the tournament begins, the market will be void. Dead Heat rules apply. At least 36 holes must be completed.

● Tournament Specials/Props

○ To Make or Miss the Cut Markets

■ The first official cut will be used to settle this market. Any subsequent cut will be irrelevant. Any player who withdraws or is disqualified prior to the first cut will be deemed to have missed the cut.

■ For bets on what score to par the tournament cut be made at, the first official cut will be used to settle this market. Any subsequent cut will be irrelevant.

○ Hole in One Markets

■ Tournament Hole in One - Bet on if a hole in one will be scored during the tournament. Bets will stand as long as a minimum of 36 holes of a tournament are played.

■ Round Hole in One - Bet on if a hole-in-one be scored during a particular round of a tournament. Bets will stand as long as the particular round is completed.

■ Will a Hole in One Be Scored on a Particular Hole During the Tournament - Bets will stand as long as a minimum of 36 holes of a tournament are played.

■ Will Specified Player Make a Hole in One During the Specified Round or Tournament - Player must tee off for bets to stand.

○ Total Players Under Par – Bet on how many players will finish the tournament with an overall score under par. 36 Holes must be completed for bets to stand.

○ First Time Winner? – Bet on if the tournament will be won by a player who has never won the specific tournament before.

○ Tournament Winning Margin - Bet on how many shots the winning player will win the specified tournament by (i.e. How many strokes between the winner and second place). Bets will stand so long as a minimum of 36 holes are played.

○ Tournament Wire to Wire Winner - Bet on the winner of the tournament to be the tournament leader at the end of each specified round from round one to round four. All scheduled rounds must be completed for bets to stand.

○ Tournament Winning Score - Bet on what the tournament winner’s winning score is at the end of the tournament. Settlement will be upon the completion of 72 holes otherwise bets will be void.

○ Highest Tournament Round Score- Predict the highest individual round score carded by a player during the tournament. Where markets contain a specific list of players to shoot the highest tournament round score, Dead Heat rules will apply.

○ Lowest Tournament Round Score - Predict the lowest individual round score carded by a player during the tournament. Where markets contain a specific list of players to shoot the lowest tournament round score, Dead Heat rules will apply.

○ Will There Be an Albatross? - Bet on if an Albatross will be scored during the tournament. An Albatross is a score of 3 under par on any particular hole. Bets will stand as long as a minimum of 36 holes of a tournament are played.

○ Double/Triple Chance - Bet on whether one of the two/three named players will win the tournament. In the event of one or more of the selections not playing in the tournament, bets will be void.

○ Straight/Dual Forecast - For straight forecasts, players must come 1st and 2nd in the specified order, and in dual forecasts, players must come 1st or 2nd in either order. Both players must tee off for bets to stand; otherwise bets will be void. In the event of a tie for second place, Dead Heat rules will apply.

○ Player Round Score - Bet on what score a player will shoot for a given round. Bets will be void If there is a change in Par to the course. Player must complete the whole round for bets to stand.

○ Player Round Handicap - The handicap is applied to the specified players’ round scores, with the lowest score being the winner. e.g. Player A + 0.5 scores 70, Player B - 0.5 scores 70, Player B is settled as the winner once the handicap has been applied.

○ Player Hole Scores - Bet on what score a player will shoot on a given hole. Bets void If there is a change in par of the hole. If a player withdraws before teeing off on a given hole, bets on that hole will be void. If a player withdraws having started a hole, bets will be settled as ‘Over Par’.

○ Player Hole Group Scores - Bet on what score a player will shoot on a given group of holes. Bets void If there is a change in par of the hole(s). If a player withdraws before teeing off on a given group of holes or doesn’t complete the specified number of holes in the group, bets on that hole group will be void.

○ Any Player Over/Under Par on X Hole - Bet on if any player in the group will shoot under or over par on a certain hole. If a player withdraws having teed off on a certain hole, their score will be treated as ‘Over Par’. If any of the players do not tee off, bets will be void.

○ Player Bogey Free Round - Bet on if a player will score zero bogeys during their round. If a player withdraws before the round is complete, then if they have already scored a bogey the bet will be deemed a loser. If the player withdraws before completing the round without having scored a bogey, bets will be void.

○ Specified Hole Played - Bet on if hole X be played during the match/tournament (or i.e. if the match will reach the last possible designated hole to be played. Bets void if the number of holes/rounds are reduced.

○ Last Hole Played - Bet on what hole in the round will the match end. For 36 hole matches, bets will be void if the number of rounds are reduced. Bets will be void if a player withdraws at a point in the match where the result is still to be determined. For 18 hole matches, if a player withdraws after the 16th hole when the match is tied or after the 17th when a player leads by 1, then the Last Hole Played is settled as Hole 18, since any natural conclusion to the match would require the 18th hole to be played.

○ To Lead After Specified Hole - Bet on which player/team will lead the match round after a certain hole. For 36 hole matches, bets will be void if the number of rounds are reduced. Bets will be void if the players are tied after a given hole unless the tie is an option. Bets will be void if a player withdraws at a point where the result is still to be determined.

○ Winner 72 Hole Performance - Bet on what score the winner of the tournament will shoot on the last hole. Under Par, Par or Over Par. If the tournament is reduced to 54 or 36 holes, the last hole score of the player will count so long as there is an official result.

○ Will the Winner of the Tournament Be in the Last Pairing that Tees Off in Round 4? - This is the leading group by scores going into the final round.

● Match Play Markets

· Match Winning Margin - Bet on by how many holes (or strokes in stroke play format matches) a player/team will win the match. For 36 hole matches, bets will be void if the number of rounds is reduced. For 18 hole matches, if a match finishes before the completion of the stated number of holes, bets will be settled on the official result. Bets will be void if a player withdraws at a point in the match where the result is still to be determined (e.g. The number of holes remaining is greater than or equal to the score at the time of withdrawal). For stroke play matches, matches will be void if a player withdraws or 18 holes are not completed.

● Match Handicap - The handicap is applied to the specified Player/Team’s match scores, with the Player/Team winning the most holes being the winner. e.g. Player A/Team A + 0.5 holes, Player B/Team B - 0.5 holes. If the match is level, Player A/Team A is settled as the winner once the handicap has been applied.

● Most Birdies in the Match - Bet on who will make the most birdies in the match. In the event of a draw bets will be void unless the tie is offered.

● To Lead the Match First - Bet on who will take the lead first in the match. Bets void if no one takes the lead during the match.

● Par 3/4/5 Winner - Bet on who will score better/win the most holes on a specific par hole. For example, bet on who will score better on just the par 3 holes. Bets stand so long as the match is completed.

● Will Player Hit the Fairway in Regulation on a Specified Hole? - Bet on if a player will find the fairway with their first tee shot.

● Will Player Hit the Green in Regulation on a Specified Hole? - Bet on if a player will hit the green in the regulated number of shots for the hole (1 shot for par 3’s, 2 shots for par 4’s and 3 shots (or two shots if specified) for par 5’s).

● Whose Ball Will Finish Closest to the Pin on a Specified Hole? - Bet on whose ball will finish nearest to the pin/hole in regulation shots for the hole (1 shot for par 3 holes, 2 shots for par 4’s etc.). At least one ball must be on the green in the regulated number of shots for the par of the hole to count, otherwise bets will be void.

● How Close to the Pin Will the Ball Finish on Specified Hole? - Bet on how close to the pin/hole the ball will finish after regulation shots. Balls must finish on the green to count, otherwise bets will be void.

● Who Will Have the Longest Drive on a Specified Hole? - Bet on who will have the longest drive/tee shot for the hole. Balls must finish on the fairway to count. Bets void if no balls finish on the fairway.

● Will Player Hit the Ball Out of Bounds from the Tee Shot on a Specified Hole? - Bet on if a player will hit the ball out of the course boundaries with their tee shot. Official website stats will be used to determine the result.

● Will Player Hit the Ball in the Water from the Tee Shot on a Specified Hole? Bet on if a player’s ball will finish in the water hazard from their tee shot. Official website stats will be used to determine the result.

Futures/Other Props

Seasonal Money List - Bets placed on money lists such as the Race to Dubai & PGA Money List are to predict which golfer tops the official money list at the end of the European season for the Race to Dubai and the American season for the PGA Tour Money List. For the US Seniors Tour, it is the PGA Champions Tour money List and for the US Women’s main tour it is the LPGA Tour Money List. Bets will be determined by the overall winner following the last relevant tournament and will not be affected by any subsequent enquiries or alterations. Does not include FedEx Cup Winner Bonus.

Major Markets

● Total Majors Won/To win a Major - Bet on how many of the four major men’s golf tournaments a player will win in the calendar year/if a player will win any one of the four majors in that year, Yes/No. The majors are the US Masters, USPGA, US Open and British Open. A player must play all four majors for bets to stand unless the result has already been determined.

● Majors Match Bets – For example, bet on which of two players will win the most majors by the end of the calendar year 2025. If the match-up ends in a tie, bets will be void.

● Which Player Will Win a Major First Match Bet – For example, bet on which player will be the first to win a Major before 2025. Bets will be void if neither player wins by the end of 2025.

● Race to X Majors – For example, bet on which player will be the first to win 5 Majors by the end of 2025. If no one manages to reach 5 Majors won, bets will be void.

● Player to Win a Major by Year X – For example, bet on if a player will win a major by 2025, Yes/No.

● Skins Matches - Each player/team tees off in turn and play continues until each player finishes the hole. The player/team with the lowest score on the hole wins the Skin for that hole. The Skin is a set number of points or a monetary value for the hole. If the hole is tied then the Skin is rolled over to the next hole. For example, holes 1 & 2 are tied, but hole 3 is then won, the winning team wins 3 Skins. Once a hole is won the next hole is played for one Skin again. Dead Heat rules apply. If a playoff is required, that will be used for settlement purposes.

Ryder/Presidents/Solheim Cup and Any Other International Matchplay Markets

● All markets, including Futures, Draw No Bet, Handicap(s), Top Points Scorer and Correct Score, Format Correct Score, and Total Point Markets, will be settled on the official result unless otherwise stated. In the Presidents Cup, To Lift Trophy (without the Tie option), Dead Heat rules will apply.

If a match does not start (e.g. player is injured or disqualified before the start of a match), then all bets on that match will be void. Uncompleted single hole bets will be void.

● Single Markets - If an individual match-up ends in a tie, bets will be void, with the exception of if playoff holes are required to determine which team advances to the next stage. In this case settlement will include any playoff holes For team match play events, bets on the winner of any singles match will be void if that match does not reach its natural conclusion. A singles match will be deemed not to have reached its natural conclusion if, for example, the applicable players agree to a half because the overall team contest has already been determined. Uncompleted single hole bets will be void in this scenario also.

● Fourballs/Foursomes/Greensomes/Scramble - Bets stand once both pairings have teed off the first hole. For all other bets involving groups of more than 3 players together over 18 holes (e.g. 4-ball, 5-ball, etc.) Dead Heat rules apply.

Please note, in these formats, for any scoring markets in the match, such as an individually named player to score an eagle, hole-in-one etc., the scores count only when an individual player plays their own ball throughout the entirety of the hole as in the fourball format. Alternate shot formats do not count for scoring markets unless specifically stated.

● Tournament Correct Score - Bet on what the final match score will be for the number of matches won by each team (e.g. Ryder Cup 14-14, Europe 15-13, USA 16-12). All scheduled matches must be completed in full for bets to stand, regardless of if an interruption results in a match being completed on a forthcoming day.

● Day/Session Correct Score - Settlement will be based on the score after the scheduled number of matches in the specified format, regardless of if an interruption results in a match being completed on a forthcoming day.

● Day/Session Winner Markets - Settlement will be based on the score after the scheduled number of matches, regardless of if an interruption results in a match being completed on a forthcoming day.

● Top Tournament Points Scorer/Top Nationality Points Scorer Markets/Top Team/Top Rookie/Top Wildcard (or Top Captain’s pick) Markets - Markets will be settled on the whole tournament. Dead Heat rules apply. Bets will stand once the player has teed-off.

● Team to Score 1st Full Point - The settled winner will be the first team to win a scheduled match and as a result acquire a full point. In the event of every scheduled match ending in a tie, bets will be void.

● Player to Hole Winning Tournament Putt - Settlement will be based on the player who gains the winning half or full point which gets their team to 14.5 points. In the event of a 14-14 tie, bets will be void (including the player who holes the putt to retain the trophy).

Settlement Rules

● All settlements are based on the statistics and results provided by the official website of the league’s governing body, or league’s official statistical provider, unless otherwise stated.

● In the absence of a statistic/result required for settlement of a specific market, another reputable statistical source will be used to support bet settlement.

Hockey

General Rules

● Game must start on the scheduled day (local stadium time) for bets to have action.

● There must be 5 minutes or less of scheduled game time left for bets to have action unless the specific market outcome is already unconditionally determined.

● If a game is halted before the minimum time has been played, and not completed within 48 hours of the scheduled start date, bets will be void unless the specific market outcome is already determined (unless otherwise stated, i.e., playoff game rule).

● If a game is halted after the minimum time has been played, and not completed within 48 hours of the scheduled start date, the score when the game was halted will determine the betting results (unless otherwise stated, i.e., playoff game rule).

● Playoff Game Rule - In the case of a halted playoff game (or postseason tournament game), all wagers have action until completion of the game, as determined by the league’s governing body.

● If a game is halted at any time, and replayed in full, all bets will be void.

● If a game venue is changed, and the home team remains designated as such, bets will stand.

● If a game venue is changed, and the home and away team’s listings are reversed, bets placed on the original listing will be void.

● In the event of the game being decided by a penalty shootout, one goal will be added to the winning team’s score and the game total for settlement purposes. This does not apply to markets that exclude overtime.

● All markets include overtime/shootout, unless otherwise stated. Markets that exclude overtime are denoted by “(Excl. OT)” or includes phrases such as “Regular Time” or “60 minutes.” Period related markets exclude overtime unless otherwise stated. Goalscorer/Player Performance markets exclude shootouts.

● In 2-way markets, push rules apply, unless otherwise stated.

● 3-way markets are settled on the score at the end of regulation time, unless otherwise stated.

● Markets referencing individual player or team total fantasy points will use DraftKings Classic scoring system (https://www.draftkings.com/help/rules/nhl) unless otherwise stated.

Specific Market Rules

● Pre-Game Markets Excluding Overtime - All markets in this section are based on the 3 x 20-minute periods of regular time play, unless otherwise stated. Markets that exclude overtime are denoted by “[Excl. OT]” or state “Regular Time” or “60 minutes” in the market header. Period related markets also exclude overtime, unless otherwise stated:

○ Period Markets (1st, 2nd, 3rd) – The entire relevant period of play must be completed for bets to have action unless the result is already determined.

○ Odd/Even Markets – If regulation time is completed without a goal being scored, zero is considered an even number.

○ Race to Goals (2,3,4,5) – First team to reach the stated number of goals will be settled as the winner. If neither team reaches the stated number of goals, ‘Neither’ will be settled as the winner.

○ Spread (3 Way) – Every selection within this market is graded as either a win or a loss. No selection is graded as a “push” in this market. (Ex: A wager on “Team A (-2)” means Team A must win by 3+ goals. Any other result is graded as a loss. A wager on “Tie, Team A (-2)” means Team A must win by exactly 2 goals. Any other result is graded as a loss).

○ Time Of 1st Goal – If regulation time is completed without a goal being scored, bets on the “over” will be the winner.

○ Highest Scoring Period – If 2 or more periods have the joint highest number of goals, ‘Draw’ will be settled as the winner.

○ Winning Margin – If the regulation time is completed and the score is tied, ‘Draw’ will be settled as the winner.

○ 10 Minute Markets (Over/Under Goals, etc.) – The entire specified time period stated in the market header must be completed for the bets to have action unless the specific market outcome is already determined.

○ Other Pre-Game Markets Excluding OT

■ Moneyline Regular Time

■ 3 Way Total Goals OU

■ Tie No Bet

■ Double Chance

■ Total Number of Goals

■ Team Total Goals

■ Both Teams to Score

■ Team to Win with a Shutout

■ 1st Period/Full Time

■ Asian Lines

■ Correct Score

■ First/Last Goal

● Pre-Game Markets Including Overtime (and shootout) - All markets in this section are settled in accordance with the general rules (outlined above) and include overtime/shootouts, unless otherwise stated. Goalscorer markets do not include shootouts.

○ First/Last/Anytime Goalscorer – Player must be dressed/active for bets to stand (as per official source). Own goals are ignored for settlement purposes and if only own goals are scored in a game, then ‘No Goalscorer’ will be settled as the winner. Any stats accrued in shootouts do not count towards settlement purposes of this market.

○ Other Pre-Game Markets Including OT

■ 2 Way ML

■ 2 Way HC

■ 2 Way OU

■ Odd/Even

■ Winning Margin

■ Correct Score

■ Alternate Puck Line

■ Alternate Goals

● Live Markets Excluding Overtime - All markets in this section are settled in accordance with the general rules (outlined above) and based on the 3 x 20-minute periods of regular time play, unless otherwise stated. These markets are denoted by “[Excl. OT]” or state “Regular Time” or “60 minutes” in the market header. Period related markets also exclude overtime, unless otherwise stated.

○ Asian Handicap Lines – Bets are settled according to the score of the remainder of the game after the bet was placed. Any goals scored before the bet was placed do not count for settlement purposes.

○ Next Goal (Second Goal, Third Goal, etc.) - If the remainder of regulation time is completed without another goal being scored (from the moment the bet is placed), ‘Neither’ will be settled as the winner.

○ Odd/Even – If regulation time is completed without a goal being scored, zero is considered an even number.

○ Race to Goals – First team to reach the stated number of goals will be settled as the winner. If neither team reaches the stated number of goals in regulation time, then ‘Neither’ will be settled as the winner.

○ Period Markets (1st, 2nd, 3rd) – The entire relevant period of play must be completed for bets to have action unless the result is already determined.

○ Winning Margin – If regulation time is completed and the score is tied, ‘Draw’ will be settled as the winner.

○ 10 Minute Markets (Over/Under Goals, etc.) – The entire specified time period stated in the market header must be completed for the bets to have action unless the specific market outcome is already determined.

○ Other Live Markets Excluding Overtime

■ Moneyline Regular Time

■ 3 Way Handicap

■ 3 Way Total Goals OU

■ Tie No Bet

■ Double Chance

■ Number of Goals

■ Number of Team Goals

■ Both Teams to Score

■ Correct Score

■ Overtime (Yes/No)

■ Team to Win All 3 Periods

■ Both Teams to Score At Least 2 Goals (or 3 Goals, etc.)

■ Team to Win with a Shutout

■ First/Last to Score

● Live Markets Including Overtime (and shootout) - All markets in this section are settled in accordance with the general rules (outlined above) and include overtime/shootouts, unless otherwise stated. Goalscorer markets do not include shootouts.

○ List of Live Markets Including Overtime (and shootout):

■ 2 Way Moneyline

■ 2 Way Handicap

■ 2 Way Over/Under

■ When Will Game End

■ Winning Margin

■ Odd/Even

■ Total Team Goals (2 Way)

■ Total Goals (2 Way)

■ Correct Score

Player Props

All markets in this section are settled in accordance with the general rules (outlined above), unless otherwise stated.

· Player Performance Markets - Relevant player(s) must receive ice time for bets to have action. Stats accrued during overtime count for settlement purposes. However, stats accrued during shootouts do not count for settlement purposes.

● Goalscorer Markets (First/Last/Anytime) – Player must be dressed/active for bets to have action. Stats accrued during overtime count for settlement purposes. However, stats accrued during shootouts do not count for settlement purposes.

● Goalie Performance Markets - Relevant goalie(s) in wager must start for bets to have action.

● Goalie Shutout - For “Yes” to win, the goalie must play the entirety of the game without giving up a goal. If the goalie is subbed out and no goal has been scored against the subbed out goalie, bets will be void.

● For NHL player performance markets, official definitions/statistics, as published by the NHL at the conclusion of the game, will be used for settlement. Subsequent statistical amendments after settlement of the markets do not result in re-settlement.

Daily Props

All markets are settled in accordance with the general rules (outlined above) and include overtime, unless otherwise stated.

● The scheduled number of games, as stated in market header, must be completed (in accordance with general rules) on the specified date for bets to stand.

● In the event of a tie, Dead Heat rules apply.

● Daily Player Markets - If the player wagered on does not receive any playing time, bets on that player are void.

Futures/Other Props

● Futures (Stanley Cup/Conference Champion/Division Winner/Presidents’ Trophy Winner etc.) - If the league/governing body officially declares a winner for the relevant season on the specified market, bets are action, regardless of season length, team relocation, or team name change (unless otherwise stated).

● Eastern/Western Conference Winner – Determined by the teams that progress to the Stanley Cup Final.

● Name the Finalists/Exact Result – All bets are action unless the Stanley Cup/Championship is not played.

● NHL Regular Season Points/Wins – Team(s) listed on the wager must complete at least 97% of scheduled regular season games (using the schedule as listed on day 1 of the regular season) for bets to have action unless the remaining games would not affect the result.

● To Make the Playoffs/Tournament – If the league does not begin a post-season for that respective season, bets will be void. If the number of teams that make the postseason change during the season, bets will be void.

● Series Betting – Bets are void if the statutory number of games, as specified by the respecting governing organization, are changed, or not completed.

● Awards Markets – All bets are action unless the award is not given, in which case, bets will be void. Dead Heat rules apply.

● NHL Top Regular Season Points/Goal Scorer – All bets are action and Dead Heat rules apply. Market settled per stats from the league’s governing body.

● Player’s Next Team - Determined by the team the specific player is under contract with, and on the active roster of, for the first game of the following regular season (regardless of if they play or not in that game). All bets are action.

Same Game Parlay Rules

All games must start on the scheduled day (local stadium time) for bets to have action.

All bets on a game which starts but is then abandoned or postponed will be void unless the game is rearranged and played within 36 hours of the original start time or settlement has already been determined. This rule applies to Same Game Parlays irrespective of the Playoff Game Rule, the Mercy Rule, or any other exceptions.

All 3rd period markets include overtime/shootout.

Settlement Rules

● All settlements are based on the statistics and results provided by the official website of the league’s governing body, or league’s official statistical provider, unless otherwise stated.

● Player markets, or other statistically dependent markets, are settled when the game is final, and when the necessary statistics are readily available on the league’s official website, or by the official statistical provider of the league. Any subsequent stat changes after these markets are settled will not result in a re-settlement.

● In the absence of a statistic/result required for settlement of a specific market from the sources listed above, another reputable statistical source will be used to support bet settlement.

MMA

General Rules

● Bets will be settled on the official result announced at the end of the fight. Subsequent appeals/amendments do not affect settlement (unless the amendment was made due to human error when announcing the result).

● Fights ending in a “No Contest” will render all bets void and stakes will be returned. If a fighter withdraws or the referee stops the fight between rounds, the fight will be deemed to have finished in the previous round.

● If an event is postponed, cancelled, either fighter is replaced or the number of rounds in a fight change, all bets will be void and stakes returned.

● If the fight does not take place as scheduled, and does not occur on the same date (local time), all bets are void. Exceptions are 1) if we advertise an incorrect start time and 2) if we set up a fight using an expected date before the exact date is known. Once an official announcement is made regarding the fight date, the fight will be corrected to the official date and will then be subject to normal rules.

Specific Market Rules

● Fight Winner - If the fight results in a draw, all bets on the Moneyline will be void and stakes returned, unless the draw option was included in the offered market.

● Method of Victory and Exact Method of Victory - If the fight is stopped due to an injury or disqualification either by the referee or the doctor, then this will be considered a technical knockout (TKO). In the event of a technical decision, all markets will be settled as a decision or points victory. In the event of a technical draw, all markets will be settled as a draw. A technical submission will be settled as a submission.

● Fight to Go the Distance - “Yes” will only be settled a winner if the full number of scheduled rounds have been completed.

● Round Betting - In the event of a technical decision, all markets will be settled as a decision or points victory. In the event of a technical draw, all markets will be settled as a draw.

● Total Rounds - For settlement purposes, where a half round is stated, then 2 minutes 30 seconds of the respective round will define the half to determine under or over. For example: Over 2 minutes and 30 seconds into the 2nd round will equal Over 1.5 rounds. In the event of a technical decision or technical draw, the market will be settled by the point the fight was stopped. If the fight ends at exactly 2 minutes 30 seconds of the round, bets will be made void.

● To Win Fight and Over/Under Rounds - The market will be settled as per the winner of the fight combined with the time they do so in. For settlement purposes, where a half round is stated then 2 minutes 30 seconds of the respective round will define the half to determine under or over. For example: Over 2 minutes and 30 seconds into the 2nd round will equal Over 1.5 rounds. If the fight ends at exactly 2 minutes 30 seconds of the round bets will be made void.

● Fighter to Win by Finish - To win by finish means to win by KO/TKO/disqualification, submission, or any other form of stoppage. Any decision made by the judges will not count as a finish.

● Point to Be Deducted - Settled “Yes” only when the referee momentarily stops the fight to clearly indicate to the judges that they are deducting a point from a fighter.

Settlement Rules

All settlements are based on the statistics and results provided by the official website of the league’s/competition governing body. For UFC, www.ufc.com is used.

Motor Racing

General Rules

● The race must be completed within one week of the scheduled start time for bets to have action.

● If a race is abandoned/suspended before an official result is declared by the league’s governing body and not completed within one week of the official start time, all bets on that race will be void except bets on any markets which have been determined.

● If a race is abandoned/suspended after an official result is declared by the league’s governing body, that official result will be recognized to grade wagers.

● If the scheduled venue is changed after a bet is placed, the wager will be void.

Specific Market Rules

● Match-ups – Both drivers must start the race for bets to have action. If a driver fails to complete the race, the other driver in the match-up wager will be declared the winner. If both drivers fail to complete the race, the number of full laps completed will determine the winner. If both drivers fail to complete on the same lap, the official placing assigned by the league’s governing body will be used for settlement.

● Group Betting – All listed drivers in the group must start the race for bets to have action.

● Race Props (lap markets, caution markets, etc.) – The entire race must be completed for bets to have action unless the result is already determined.

● Race Winner/Top Finish/Stage Winner – All bets are action unless the driver who was wagered on does not start the race.

● Winning Manufacturer/Team – All bets are action regardless of certain drivers not starting the race.

● Odd/Even – 0 and 00 are considered even numbers for settlement purposes.

● “Field” includes any driver who is not listed in that specific market.

Futures/Other Props

● If the league/governing body officially declares a winner for the season, that driver will be settled as the winner for wagering purposes regardless of the number of races or the length of the season.

Settlement Rules

● All markets will be settled by the official results from the website of the league’s governing body and, in the case of NASCAR, after post-race inspections from NASCAR are completed. Any subsequent inquiries/disqualifications after the official post-race inspection will not affect settlement.

● In the absence of a statistic required for settlement from the official website of the league’s governing body, another reputable statistical source will be used to support bet settlement (such as racing-reference.info). If no reputable sources are available, all bets on the market will be void.

Rugby Union/League

General Rules

● Matches must start on the scheduled date and time for bets to stand.

● If a match is postponed or abandoned all bets will be void, unless already determined or re-arranged and played on the same day. The exception is if we advertise an incorrect kick-off time.

● If a venue is changed from the one advertised then all bets on that match will be void. In the event of a change of opponent from the one advertised, then all bets for that match will be void.

Specific Market Rules

● 1st Half Winner/Handicap - Bets settled on the 1st half result only. Bets will be void if the match is abandoned before half-time. If a match is abandoned during the 2nd half then all first half bets are still valid.

● 1st Team to Score/1st Team to Score a Try - Predict which team will score the first points or the first try in the match.

● Total Match Points/Tries - Over/Under - Predict whether the total number of points or tries scored in the match will be over or under a specific figure. Same applies to 1st half markets.

● Total Team Points/Tries - Over/Under - Predict whether the total number of points or tries scored by either the home team or the away team will be over or under a specific figure. Same applies to 1st half markets.

● Total Team Points/Tries - Odd/Even - Predict whether the total number of points or tries scored in the match will be an odd or an even number. Same applies to 1st half markets.

● Winning Margin 5 Way/17 Way - Predict the winning margin and team of the match.

● Double Result - Predict the correct result at half time and at full time.

● First Scoring Play 6 Way - Predict the first scoring play and team of the match.

● Race to 10/20/30 Points - Predict which team will be the first to reach a certain number of points – Home Team/Away Team/Neither selections are available for betting.

● Alternative 2 Way Handicap - Predict which team will win the match after the handicap scores have been applied.

● Alternative Total Points Over/Under - Predict the total number of points in the match.

Futures/Other Props

● Tournament Winner - Bets settled on final league position include playoffs, unless stated otherwise.

● Group Winner - Bets are settled on final group position.

● To Qualify - Predict the team to qualify. Settlement will include extra-time and kicking competition, if played.

● Futures Betting Without - Predict which team will progress furthest in the tournament without the nominated team listed.

● To Finish Bottom - Predict which team will finish bottom of the league after the completion of the regular season.

● To Reach Quarter Final/Semi Final / Final - Predict if a certain team will make it through to the stage of the tournament.

● Name the Finalists - Predict which two teams will make it through to the tournament final.

● First Time Winner - Predict if the tournament winner has won the same tournament before.

● Winning Pool - Predict the pool which the tournament winner will come from.

● Stage of Elimination - Predict the exact stage of the tournament in which a certain team gets eliminated. If the nominated team gets disqualified, then all bets on the market will be void.

● Top Tryscorer - Predict the player who scores the most tries in the tournament. This market includes extra time. In the event of two or more players scoring the most tries, Dead Heat rules will apply.

● Top Team Tryscorer/Point Scorer - Predict the player who will score the most tries or points in the tournament for the nominated team. This market includes extra time. In the event of two or more players scoring the most tries or points, Dead Heat rules will apply.

● Total Tournament Red/Yellow Cards - Predict the total amount of red or yellow cards shown in the tournament. This market includes extra time.

● Total Tournament Points/Tries - Predict the total amount of points or tries scored in the tournament. This market includes extra time. Penalty tries count for settlement purposes.

● Total Team Tournament Points/Tries - Predict the total amount of points or tries scored in the tournament by the specified team. This market includes extra time.

Settlement Rules

● All Rugby bets are settled on 80 minutes’ play. The term “80 minutes’ play” includes any stoppage time, unless otherwise stated. Golden point does not count.

● Unless otherwise stated, Rugby 7s match bets are settled on the specific tournament regulation play and exclude extra time (overtime) if played.

● Penalty tries count towards the total number of tries, but aren’t included in First, Last & Anytime tryscorer markets.

● Tournament futures markets - all bets are settled via official tournament website results.

● Bets are settled as losers if the team you select is disqualified from the tournament.

Snooker

General Rules

● All games must start on the scheduled date for bets to have action. The exception is if we advertise an incorrect start time. Abandoned or postponed matches are void unless rearranged and played on the same date (local time) or stated otherwise in the rules.

● For futures markets, if a player does not play, bets on that participant will be void - with the exception of bets placed on any player who takes part in a given tournament’s qualifying but fails to qualify for the main tournament. Such bets will be deemed losers for settlement purposes. All participants in a given tournament will be priced to win the tournament futures.

● In the event of a match starting but not being completed, the player progressing to the next round or being awarded the victory will be deemed the winner for settlement purposes. In the event of a match not starting at all, all bets are refunded.

● Bets are void in the two-way market if the result is a tie.

● If the statutory number of frames in a match are not completed, changed, or different from those offered for betting purposes, bets will be void unless settlement for a specific market is already determined. In the event of a disqualification or retirement, bets will be void.

Specific Market Rules

● Over/Under Markets - If the statutory number of frames in a match are not completed, changed, or different from those offered for betting purposes, bets will be void. In the event of a disqualification or retirement, bets will be void. In the event of a match starting but not being completed for whatever reason, or a match not starting at all, all bets are refunded.

● Frame Markets - In the event of the first frame not being completed bets will be void unless the outcome has already been determined. First Legally Potted Color/To Pot First Ball/To Pot Last Ball - In the event of a re-rack the original frame will count for settlement purposes as long as a color/ball has been potted. Settlement will be determined by official tournament sources. Betting does not include foul shots.

○ First Frame Player Total Points Odd/Even - For settlement purposes zero counts as Even.

○ First Frame Total Points – In the event of a re-rack, all points count towards First Frame Total.

○ First Frame Breaks – In the event of a re-rack, breaks of above 50 and 100 count before and after a re-rack is agreed.

○ First Frame Foul – In the event of a re-rack a foul can occur any time before or after a re-rack is agreed.

Settlement Rules

● All settlements are based on the statistics and results provided by the official website of the league’s/competition governing body.

● In the absence of a statistic/result required for settlement of a specific market, another reputable statistical source will be used to support bet settlement.

Volleyball

General Rules

● If a match is not completed, all full time bets will be void, unless otherwise stated.

● If a match venue is changed, bets already placed will stand as long as the home team is still designated as such. If the home and away teams for a listed match are reversed, bets based on the original listing will be void.

● Abandoned or postponed matches are void unless rearranged and played on the same date (local time) or stated otherwise in the rules. An exception is made if an incorrect kick off time is announced on our website.

Specific Market Rules

● Live-Betting - If the event is not completed, all bets will be void. Exceptions are made for bets on sets which are already over.

● Live-Betting - Points are considered regardless of whether they are scored before or after the bet is placed.

● Winner - Predict the winner of the game. A best-of-five sets format is used. Golden Set is not counted for settling purposes.

● Set Handicap - Predict the winner of the game in sets. Bets are determined by sets accumulated by both teams, applying the given handicap. Bets are void if the statutory number of sets is not completed or changed.

● Over/Under Sets - Predict over or under a given number of sets will be played for the winner to be determined.

● Set Score - Predict the sets scores at the end of the match. Bets are void if the statutory number of sets is not completed or changed.

● Total Points - Total Points is similar to handicap and over/under wagering. Win/loss is determined by the number of points accumulated by both teams, and then by comparing these points with the handicap and/or over/under given before the match started.

● Futures - Predict the winner of the relevant competition. Bets are settled according to the final league position, after playoffs (if played), unless otherwise stated.

Settlement Rules

All bets are settled on the official results/standings.

Winter Sports

General Rules

● All bets are settled according to the official results of winter sports federations governing the relevant race, even if not all of the scheduled events are held. Bets will be settled according to the official result declared after the race has finished. Any later appeals and disqualifications will not affect bets.

● If an event does not take place as scheduled, unless it is postponed due to weather conditions, all bets will be void. An exception is made if we advertise an incorrect start time.

● If an event is abandoned or suspended and not staged within 36 hours (local time) and at the same venue, all bets are void.

o There is an exception to the above rule for Winter Olympic events; see the “Olympics” rules.

Specific Market Rules

● Futures - Predict the winner of the stage, race (it will be specified in the name of the futures). If the participant does not start the official event, bets will be void.

● Podium Position - Predict if a participant will finish on the podium (1st, 2nd, or 3rd place). If the participant does not start the official event, bets will be void.

● Head to Head / Winner Full Time - Both participants must start the race for bets to stand. If both of them don’t finish the event, bets will be void, unless it is a multistage event. In that case, the player that completes the later stage will be settled as the winner. For example, if Player A withdraws or gets disqualified in the 1st Round and Player B finishes the 1st Round, Player B will be the winner. If both of them withdraw or get disqualified at the same stage, bets will be void.

Settlement Rules

● Bets on any participant who takes part in qualifying for a specified event, but then fails to qualify for the main round(s), will be settled as losers.

● Dead Heat rules apply.

Bowls

General Rules

● All games must start on the scheduled date for bets to have action. The exception is if we advertise an incorrect start time.

● In the event a match starts but is not completed, the player progressing to the next round will be deemed the winner.

● Live-Betting – If the event is not completed, all bets are void, unless the outcome has already been determined.

Specific Market Rules

For the following markets, bets will be void if the statutory number of sets are either not completed or are changed, unless the specific market outcome is already determined:

● Match Handicap

● Total Points (2-way)

● Total Sets

● Player Total Points (2-way)

Settlement Rules

● If no draw selection is offered and a match finishes in a tie, the result at the end of the tie-breaker will be used for settlement purposes. If no draw selection is offered and no tie-breaker takes place, all bets on the match betting market will be void.

● The statistics provided by the official website of the relevant competition or match will be used for settlement purposes.

● In the absence of a statistic/result required for settlement of a specific market, another reputable statistical source will be used to support bet settlement.

Other Sports

General Rules

● All games must start on the scheduled date (local time) for bets to have action.

● Abandoned or postponed matches are void unless rearranged and played on the same date (local time) or stated otherwise in the rules. The exception is if we advertise an incorrect start time.

● Should any match be played prior to the date or start time denoted, bets will stand as long as the wager is placed prior to the revised start time.

● If a match venue is changed, bets will be void, unless stated otherwise.

● In 2-way markets, push rules apply, unless stated otherwise. Stakes on single bets are returned and in multiples/parlays, the selection will be void.

Specific Sport Rules and Settlement Rules

Archery

The podium presentation will determine the settlement of bets. Subsequent disqualifications and/or appeals will not affect bets. Match Betting - In the event a match starts but is not completed, bets will be void, unless the specific market outcome is already determined.

● For betting purposes Extra Arrows will count.

Athletics

For futures markets, all bets are action except for those placed on competitors not competing in first round /qualification.

Badminton

In the event of any of the named players in a match changing before the match starts, all bets will be void. If the event starts but is not completed, all bets will be void.

Beach Volleyball

In the event of any of the named players in a match changing before the match starts, all bets will be void. In the event a match starts but is not completed, all bets will be void.

Canoeing

The competitors must pass the starting line for bets to stand; otherwise bets will be void.

Cycling

All bets are settled on the result at the time of the podium presentation. Any disqualification or appeal leading to a change in the results after the podium presentation will not be taken into consideration. Bets made on players who do not start the relevant race will be void.

● Race/Stage Winner - Predict which cyclist or team will win the Race/Stage in question.

● Individual/Team Head 2 Head - Predict which team/cyclist will achieve a higher finishing position in the race. All teams/cyclists in question should start the race, otherwise bets will be voided. At least one of the teams/cyclists in question should finish the race, otherwise bets will be voided.

● Special Bets - Predict the winner of a special category in the race, such as ‘King of the Mountains’, ‘Best sprinter’, ‘Best young player’ etc., which are awarded with relevant colored jerseys (red, green, white, etc.)

Fencing

For futures markets, all bets are action. Where applicable, the podium presentation will determine the settlement of bets. Subsequent disqualifications and/or appeals will not affect bets.

● To Win Match - Prices are offered for each participant to win the duel and in the event of a draw, all bets will be void and stakes returned. If either participant is replaced with another fighter, all bets will be void and stakes returned.

Field Hockey

If the event takes place at a different venue, bets will be void and stakes returned. All match odds are based on the result at the end of a scheduled 70 minutes play, unless otherwise stated. Bets are settled on the score standing at the end of the scheduled 70 minutes including any added injury or stoppage time. This scheduled period does not include extra time or time allocated for a penalty stroke shootout. Any hockey match abandoned before the completion of 70 minutes play will be void unless the match is rearranged and played on the same day.

Gymnastics

The competitors must start one round for bets to stand, otherwise bets will be void.

Horse Riding (Equestrian)

All-in compete or not. The podium presentation will determine the settlement of bets. Subsequent disqualifications and/or appeals will not affect bets. Bets stand regardless of riders changing named horses.

Judo

For futures markets, all bets are action. Where applicable, the podium presentation will determine the settlement of bets. Subsequent disqualifications and/or appeals will not affect bets.

● Prices are offered for each fighter to win the fight and in the event of a draw, all bets will be void and stakes returned. If either fighter is replaced with another fighter, all bets will be void and stakes returned.

Modern Pentathlon

Participants must pass the starting line for bets to have action, otherwise bets will be void. The podium presentation will determine the settlement of bets. Subsequent disqualifications and/or appeals will not affect bets.

Rowing

In the event a race starts but is not completed, all bets will be void.

Sailing

Where applicable, the podium presentation will determine the settlement of bets. Subsequent disqualifications and/or appeals will not affect bets.

● To Win Match - In the event a race starts but is not completed, the player/team progressing to the next round or being awarded the victory will be deemed the winner for settlement purposes.

Shooting

The competitors must start one round for bets to stand, otherwise bets will be void.

Swimming

The competitors must pass the starting line for bets to stand, otherwise bets will be void.

Table Tennis

In the event any of the named players in a match change before the match starts, all bets will be void. In the event a match is started but not completed, all bets will be void, unless the outcome of a bet is already determined.

Taekwondo

Where applicable the podium presentation will determine the settlement of bets. Subsequent disqualifications and/or appeals will not affect bets.

● Prices are offered for each fighter to win the fight. In the event of a draw, all bets will be void. If either fighter is replaced with another fighter, all bets will be void.

Triathlon

The competitors must pass the starting line for bets to have action, otherwise bets will be void.

Water Polo

All match markets will be settled on regulation time, unless stated otherwise. Regulation time must be completed for bets to stand, unless otherwise stated. In the event of a match starting, but not being completed, bets will be void.

Weightlifting

The podium presentation will determine the settlement of bets. Subsequent disqualifications and/or appeals will not affect bets.

Wrestling

The podium presentation will determine the settlement of bets. Subsequent disqualifications and/or appeals will not affect bets.

● To Win Match - In the event of a draw, all bets will be void and stakes returned. If either fighter is replaced with another fighter, all bets will be void.

Olympics

General Rules

· For futures to have action, the competitor/nation must participate in the event. For competitors/nations that do not compete in the first round/qualification, bets will be void. In the event of the competition starting but not concluding, all bets that are not unconditionally determined will be void.

o An exception to the rule directly above is that if any team/athlete is disqualified, including for false starts, bets will be settled as losers on that selection.

· With the exception of weather-related or other event specific schedule changes, in the event the Olympics are postponed or cancelled, bets will be void, unless the settlement has unconditionally been determined.

· Should the result of an event be amended following an inquiry, competitors awarded gold, silver and bronze at the original medal ceremony will be deemed 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively for settlement purposes.

· For futures markets where there is a conflict with sports specific rules, the Olympic rules stated above shall prevail for Olympic futures markets.

· Team events will count as one gold medal/medal for any totals markets.

· If two or more countries/athletes share the applicable finishing positions and no odds have been offered for a drawn outcome, the payout will be calculated via Dead Heat Reduction rules. An exception to this rule is an event where 2 bronze medals are awarded. In that case, for the “To Win a Medal” market, both athletes awarded bronze would be settled as winners.

Specific Market Rules

● Match Bets – If, in a head to head match, both teams/athletes go out in the same round, the bet is settled on who has achieved the better time/highest position in that round. If better time/highest position isn’t applicable, then bets will be void.

● Number of Medals Won (Country) – The full quota of events must be completed for bets to stand unless the result has been unconditionally determined.

● Number of Medals Won (Athlete) – In the event of an athlete also being part of a team, the named athlete must appear in the final in order for that event to count as winning a medal.

● Medal Clean Sweep – Gold, silver and bronze are won by same country.

● Winning Last Digit– Predict the last digit of the official winning time. E.g. 9.96 in Men’s 100m settles as 6.

Settlement Rules

· Bets are settled according to the official competition website, unless otherwise stated.

· In the absence of a statistic/result required for settlement of a specific market from the sources listed above, another reputable statistical source will be used to support bet settlement.

Specials

General Rules

● All Specials markets are singles only. Unless otherwise stated, if a selection does not participate in an event, all bets on that selection will be settled as losers.

Settlement Rules

Settlement of Specials markets will be determined based on results that are publicly announced by the official organizers of the events, where relevant. In the absence of an official organizer of an event, bets will be settled based on information sourced from reliable media sources.

DraftKings Sportsbook Pools

Game Conditions

1. Rules and Regulations

a) The following set of DraftKings Sportsbook Pools Game Conditions (the “Game Conditions”) shall govern the use of the DraftKings Sportsbook Pick’Em Pools Product (the “Pools”) and are subject to the Terms and the Rules. To the extent these Game Conditions conflict with the Terms, the Terms shall govern.

b) The use of Pools is also subject to the regulations imposed by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

c) DraftKings may update, amend, edit, and supplement these Game Conditions at any time in DraftKings sole discretion.

2. Definitions

(a) “Card” is the list of Events from which a player can make a Pick for a given Pool.

(b) “Combo Play” means a method of play whereby a player concurrently submits multiple entries into a Pool in a single transaction by selecting more than one Pick on the same Event within a Card with each such Pick being assigned to a distinct entry into the Pool.

(c) “Event” means a game, match-up or other event described in the Card, whether sports related or not, from which each set of outcomes are attributed to.

(d) “Pick” means the selected outcome of an Event on a Card.

(e) “Pool” means a betting or promotional offering where Players may make Picks of outcomes on a set number of Events on a Card in order to enter for a chance to win all or a portion of the Prize Pool.

(f) “Pool Closing Time” means the date and time on which a Player can no longer submit a Card in order to enter a Pool as set out in the Pool Terms and Conditions.

(g) “Pool Terms and Conditions” means such terms and conditions including prize entitlements relating to a specific Pool as established and posted on DraftKings Sportsbook.

(h) “Prize Pool” means the prizing available for an individual Pool. The Prize Pool allocation will be set out in the Pool Terms and Conditions.

(i) “Props” means any question related to an event for which outcomes are derived from.

(j) “Quick Pick” is an optional auto-populate function that will automatically select a random or defined combination of Picks on the player’s behalf, based on the player’s selection.

(k) “Ticket” means the online form provided by the DraftKings listing Events that enables a player to enter a Pool by completing such form and making payment as required.

(l) “Winner” means a Player who submits a Card in accordance with these Game Conditions meeting the criteria on the relevant Pool Terms and Conditions to win all or a portion of the Prize Pool.

(m) “User Generated Pool” means a Pools contest created via the DraftKings Sportsbook by a DraftKings Authorized Account Holder.

3. Use of Pools

Pool Entry

To participate in a Pool, a Player must pay the entrance fee (where required) for that Pool as outlined in the applicable Pool Terms and Conditions and submit a Card for that Pool including selecting a Pick for each listed Event. Sportsbook free bets/tokens cannot be used for DraftKings Sportsbook Pools entries. Players may purchase and submit more than entry per Pool subject to maximum entry limits that may be established in the applicable Pool Game Conditions. The Player must select one Pick from each Event on the Card for a valid entry, though in the case of Combo Play more than one Pick may be selected creating multiple entries. Once a Player has submitted their Card and received a Ticket, the Player can alter their picks until each event start time. Where DraftKings determines that a Player entered a Pool after an Event in that Pool commenced, DraftKings reserves the right to void that Pool entry.

Combo Play

As an example of Combo Play, if a Player selects two Picks for the same Event using Combo Play (i.e. Pick A and Pick B) for a Pool with a $5 entrance fee, the Player will now have two potential entries, one based on Pick A and the other based on Pick B, with a total cost for the ticket of $10. When Combo Play is offered by DraftKings, the number of Events for which multiple Picks can be selected may be limited as set out in the applicable Pool Game Conditions. Entries created through Combo Play will be settled under a single ticket number in the Player’s account history.

Correct Picks

Subject to the applicable Pools Game Conditions, a correct Pick will be determined by DraftKings with reference to the DraftKings Sportsbook betting house rules that are applicable to the Settlement of the Pick in question as determined by DraftKings. Picks are settled on the official result published by the governing body or as otherwise verified by DraftKings. After Settlement of a Pool and corresponding payment of the Prize Pool when applicable, any subsequent corrections or amendments by the governing body to the result will not be applicable. Where DraftKings determines that an error was made, including on the Pool Game Conditions, the Pool Card including errors in listings of Events or Picks, or in the settlement of a Pool, then DraftKings reserves the right to: correct such error and settle, or Resettle, the Pool with the error corrected; or to settle or Resettle the Pool with all Picks for Events DraftKings deems affected by the error as a correct Pick.

Ties

In the occurrence of a tie result on any Event whereby neither available Selection for that Event is the correct result (i.e. a Tie result is not offered as a Selection) the outcome of all Selections for that Event will be settled as a correct Pick unless stated otherwise in the Pool Game Conditions.

Determining Winners

Winners will be determined by DraftKings with reference to the criteria set out in the Pool Game Conditions subject to the conditions set out above for determining correct Picks.

Event Postponement, Cancellation, or Void Events

If DraftKings determines an Event has been cancelled or postponed or where DraftKings would otherwise have the right to treat an Event as void, DraftKings reserves the right to settle the Pool with all Picks for such cancelled or postponed Events settled as a correct Pick or alternatively to void all tickets on that Pool. DraftKings may continue to offer Picks including when applicable, Combo Play Picks, on such Events even if it has become aware of the cancellation, postponement or voiding of the Event, while reserving its rights to settle the Pool with all such Picks as correct or alternatively voiding all tickets on that Pool. Where there is evidence or suspicion of illegal or fraudulent activity, or of rigging or fixing of an Event within a Pool, DraftKings may declare Picks or Tickets on such Events or Pools void in accordance addition to its rights set out in the Rules dealing with fraud or suspicious activity, event rigging or fixing.

For clarity, if the start time for an Event within a Pool is changed by the official governing body within the same calendar day as the previous listed start time, either prior to or after the Pool Closing Time, submitted Cards will remain valid.

Tiered Prizing

Where there are tiered prize levels for a Pool, the number of correct Picks on the Pools Card for each prize level will be set out in the Pools Game Conditions.

Prizes

DraftKings will pay out the Prize Pool or portion thereof, to Winners in accordance with the prize structure as specified in the Pool Game Conditions.

Guaranteed Prize Fund

DraftKings may at its sole discretion, guarantee a minimum prize fund for a Pool by potentially adding to the Prize Pool as set out in the Pool Game Conditions. Pools do not have a guaranteed Prize Pool unless otherwise stated in the applicable Pool Game Conditions.

Limits/Maximum Payouts

The limits/maximum daily payouts outlined in the Rules do not apply to Pools. There is no set daily payout limit for Pools; nor does any winning affect the daily payout maximums from any other winnings from Sports bets.

Rollovers

If there are no Winners for any given Pool and the pool contest is defined as a ‘rollover’ type, then DraftKings may, though is not obligated to, rollover the Prize Pool for that Pool (i.e. Pool A) to a Prize Pool for another Pool (i.e. Pool B). In the event DraftKings rolls over the Prize Pool for Pool A to the Prize Pool for Pool B and Pool B then ends without any Winner(s), then the Prize Pool for Pool A will either be rolled over as part of a rollover of the Prize Pool for Pool B to another Pool (i.e. Pool C) in accordance with Pool B’s Game Conditions, or failing that, the Prize Pool for Pool A will be paid out by DraftKings to players in proportion to their contribution to the Prize Pool for Pool A. A Prize Pool may be rolled over through numerous Pools until either, there are Winner(s), or the Prize Pool is paid out to players in proportion to their contribution.

Prop Pools

DraftKings may at its sole discretion offer ‘Prop Pools’ related to outcomes specific to an event or a series of events that are not entirely related to the outcome of the event.

User Generated Pools

Authorized Account Holders may create Private or Public Pools for specified ‘contest sets’, which are made available for User Generated Contests at the sole discretion of DraftKings.

Contest Results

Contest results and prize calculations are based on the final statistics and scoring results at the completion of the last professional sports game of each individual Contest. Once Contest results are reviewed and graded, prizes are awarded. The scoring results of a Contest will not be changed regardless of any official statistics or scoring adjustments made by the leagues at later times or dates, except in DraftKings’ sole discretion.

DraftKings reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to deny any contestant the ability to participate in head-to-head contests for any reason whatsoever. Further, DraftKings may, in its sole and absolute discretion, invalidate any head-to-head contest result for the purposes of preventing abusive and/or any unfair or potentially unlawful activity, or in the event that there is a risk of any such abusive, illegal, or unfair activity.

4. Sport Specific Rules

Applicable sport specific rules found under the ‘All Sports’ heading of the DraftKings Sportsbook house rules will apply to Events as determined by DraftKings. In addition:

Baseball

(a) An Event that is based on the outcome of more than one game including a series of games or other group of games as described in the Card is considered complete when the group or series of games are completed. An Event that is based on a match-up between specific players’ performances is considered complete when the inning(s), game, or series of games the Event is associated with, as set out in the Card, are completed.

(b) Where an Event is based on a match-up between specific players’ batting performances in an inning(s), game or series of games as set out in the Card, such players must each make at least one completed plate appearance in applicable inning(s), game or series of games, which results in either an out for that player, or in that player reaching a base safely (in any number of possible ways in accordance with the game of baseball), failing which all Picks for such Event will be settled as a correct Pick.

(c) Where an Event is based on a matchup between specific players’ pitching performances in an inning(s), game or series of games as set out in the Card, such players must make at least one pitch, within the applicable inning(s), game or series of games failing which all Picks for such Event will be settled as a correct Pick.

(d) When two games between the same two teams are played in one day, the Event start time listed on the Pools Card will determine what the appropriate game is for settlement purposes.

Basketball

(a) An Event that is based on the outcome of more than one game including a series of games or other group of games as described in the Card is considered complete when the group or series of games are completed. An Event that is based on a match-up between specific players’ performances is considered complete when the quarter, half, game, or series of games the Event is associated with, as set out in the Card, are completed. (b) Where an Event is based on a match-up between specific players’ performances in a quarter, half, game or series of games as set out in the Card, such players must have playing time within the applicable quarter, half, game or series of games, failing which all Picks for such Event will be settled as a correct Pick.

Football

(a) An Event that is based on the outcome of more than one game including a series of games or other group of games as described in the Card is considered complete when the group or series of games are completed. An Event that is based on a match-up between specific players’ performances is considered complete when the quarter, half, game, or series of games the Event is associated with, as set out in the Card, are completed.

(b) Where an Event is based on a match-up between specific players’ performances in a quarter, half, game or series of games as set out in the Card, such players must have played at least one down within the applicable quarter, half, game or series of games, failing which all Picks for such Event will be settled as a correct Pick.

Hockey

(a) An Event that is based on the outcome of more than one game including a series of games or other group of games as described in the Card is considered complete when the group or series of games are completed. An Event that is based on a match-up between specific players’ performances is considered complete when the period, game, or series of games the Event is associated with, as set out in the Card, are completed.

(b) Where an Event is based on a match-up between specific players’ performances in a period, game, or series of games as set out in the Card, such players must have ice time within the applicable period, games, or series of games, failing which all Picks for such Event will be settled as a correct Pick.

Golf

(a) Where an Event is based on a match-up between specific players’ performances on a hole, in a day, in a tournament or series of tournaments as set out in the Card, such players must have teed off within the applicable hole, day, tournament or series of tournaments, failing which all Picks for such Event will be settled as a correct Pick.

Soccer

(a) An Event that is based on the outcome of more than one game including a series of games or other group of games as described in the Card is considered complete when the group or series of games are completed. An Event that is based on a match-up between specific players’ performances is considered complete when the period, game, or series of games the Event is associated with, as set out in the Card, are completed.

(b) Where an Event is based on a match-up between specific players’ performances in a period, game, or series of games as set out in the Card, such players must have ice time within the applicable period, games, or series of games, failing which all Picks for such Event will be settled as a correct Pick.

MMA/Boxing

(a) Where an Event is based on a match-up between specific players’ performances on in a round, in a fight, in a tournament or series of tournaments as set out in the Card, such players must have participated on the applicable fight card, tournament or series of tournaments, failing which all Picks for such Event will be settled as a correct Pick.

Tennis

(a) Where an Event is based on a match-up between specific players’ performances on in a game, in a set, in a match, in a tournament or series of tournaments as set out in the Card, such players must have participated in the applicable match, tournament or series of tournaments, failing which all Picks for such Event will be settled as a correct Pick.

Motor Sports

(a) Where an Event is based on a match-up between specific players’ performances on in a lap, in a series of laps, in a race, in a series of races, in a tournament or series of tournaments as set out in the Card, such players must have participated in the applicable race, series of races, tournament or series of tournaments, failing which all Picks for such Event will be settled as a correct Pick.