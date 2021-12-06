NFT News: Find the Latest Updates in a Weekly Liveblog for the Metaverse

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Tom Brady Mystery Container Dropping on DraftKings Marketplace — Dec. 6 at 2:55 p.m. ET

DraftKings Marketplace is getting in on the action tomorrow. The Tom Brady Mystery Containers, created by Autograph, will be available for those with Brady Preseason Access Passes. Those with this preferential access will be able to purchase a mystery container starting at 5:00 p.m. ET tomorrow, two days before the public drop. Users can open their mystery container starting on the “Reveal Date”, which is seven days after the start of the Early Access Period. Check out the Autograph Regular Seasons Collection Breakdown for more info.

What You Missed This Weekend

“The Merge”, a project by @muratpak, exploded this weekend after its initial release on Thursday. These dynamic NFTs accumulate mass over time and are available exclusively on Nifty Gateway. Total sales have surpassed $100 million with over 26,000 unique collectors. As described by the official Nifty Gateway Twitter account, the project “just achieved the largest-ever art sale by a living creator”.

Flower Girls, a 10,000-edition collection created by Varvara Alay, sold out in 30 minutes on Saturday. The portrait-styles NFTs were generated from over 950 hand-drawn elements by Alay, who is determined to give back with his earnings. Twenty percent of primary and secondary sales profits will be donated to a variety of children’s charities. Known NFT enthusiast @garyvee bought in and tweeted in support of the project, further adding to the hype.

When a real artist makes a really meaningful project that feels a tad different art wise and makes a massive commitment to charity ..u get https://t.co/xbcGk5eGHk



really excited to be collecting these .. — Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) December 5, 2021

The highly-anticipated Bored Ape Yacht Club game “Apes vs. Mutants” has been delayed by Apple. The official BAYC Twitter stated that the game had been approved for Test Flight without any concerns, but it has been pulled from the iOS store without an explanation, nevertheless. Stay tuned for updates on a potential new launch date.

Rugged by Apple. Competition start has been delayed. Sorry, apes. pic.twitter.com/nGrmCQMQyS — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) December 5, 2021

