NFT News: Find the Latest Updates in a Weekly Liveblog for the Metaverse (UPDATED 6:05pm ET)

BAYC and Animoca Partner for P2E Game — Dec. 13 at 6:05 p.m.

Bored Ape Yacht Club and Animoca Brands announced a partnership to develop a play-to-earn blockchain game featuring BAYC’s popular NFTs earlier today. BAYC creators Yuga Labs expressed its enthusiasm for the upcoming development, stating, “We’re excited to work with Animoca Brands to grow the BAYC universe and expand the utility and benefits offered to all Bored Ape NFT holders.” A spokesperson also described Animoca as a trailblazer in the blockchain gaming industry. It’s setting up to be a nice start to 2022 for BAYC. Check out the official release from Animoca Brand’s website for more information.

Nike Acquires RTFKT — Dec. 13 at 5:47 p.m.

The No. 1 shoe manufacturing company in the world just made another move. This time, diving into the Metaverse by acquiring NFT powerhouse RTFKT. The virtual collectibles brand is best known for its project Clone X, which is currently dominating NFT headlines after its recent Clone reveal.

Now, the two companies will pair up to tackle the virtual shoe industry. Multiple RTKFT co-founders expressed their excitement on Twitter, stating that Nike had been always been their inspiration. That excitement appears to be mutual, with John Donahoe, President and CEO of NIKE, Inc. stating, “This acquisition is another step that accelerates Nike’s digital transformation and allows us to serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sport, creativity, gaming and culture... Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow their innovative and creative community and extend Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities.”

The future of the virtual shoe industry is bright. See NFT enthusiast Gary Vee’s reaction to the monumental move on Twitter below:

welp https://t.co/lQZIsdbSjp and its still early .. — Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) December 13, 2021

Tony Hawk Mystery Container Dropping on DraftKings Marketplace — Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

The Tony Hawk Mystery Containers, created by Autograph, will be available for those with Hawk Preseason Access Passes on DraftKings Marketplace. Those with this preferential access will be able to purchase a mystery container starting at 5:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, two days before the public drop. Users can open their mystery container starting on the “Reveal Date”, which is seven days after the start of the Early Access Period. Each Mystery Container holds a specific collectible of varying rarity, such as a “Frontside Cab” or “Varial 450”. Check out the Autograph Regular Seasons Collection Breakdown for more info.

Into the BYOVERSE — Dec. 13 at 5:10 p.m.

Land is coming to the Metaverse, and it’s yours to conquer. The BYOVERSE is incredibly complex, so watch this short crash course from the official @BYOPills Twitter account here:

As described on the official BYOPills website, the BYOVERSE is a fertile land, filled with opportunities and potential for cultivation. Only 10,056 BYOLand parcels will ever exist, and the unique terrain/resources will be determined by the BYOPill you select to mint your land.

In order to qualify for BYOLand, you need to possess a BYOPill and BYOVape. There’s an upcoming land sale for Pill and Vape owners on Thursday, Dec. 16th, lasting from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. A BYOLand parcel can be bought for 0.1 ETH. This sale is part of the first phase of the project, which will eventually be followed up by Metadata and Land Selection phases.

Looking for more information on the BYOVERSE? Check out tweet below:

