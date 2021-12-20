NFT News: Find the Latest Updates in a Weekly Liveblog for the Metaverse (UPDATED 2:17pm ET)

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, this page will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

Every week, we’ll publish a live blog that will be updated as news comes in, so you can stay up to date with a simple page refresh.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out Jeff’s quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. Now, let’s get into this week’s news:

Golf Goes Digital — Dec. 20 at 2:17 p.m.

The PGA Tour is getting in on the action, announcing its impending NFT series launch. The Tour will utilize this new campaign as a revenue stream for golfers, hoping to replicate the NBA’s Top Shot success. In an official memo obtained by GOLF.com, the Tour stated its desire to increase fan engagement, promote players’ brands and provide long-term revenue opportunity for those involved.

NFTs in future collections will feature video highlights, ShotLink data and more. Individual golfers like Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods have already launched successful NFT collections, proving that a market for the Tour exists. Check out the full breakdown by GOLF.com for more information.

GaryVee’s BOOK GAMES — Dec. 20 at 1:37 p.m.

Back in August, GaryVee announced his new book “Twelve and a Half”, declaring that anyone who purchased it in multiples of 12 would receive a special NFT. With over 1 million copies sold, Vaynerchuk has announced the next step in his process.

BOOK GAMES will be a series of contests played on Immutable X, a “Layer 2” that sits on top of Ethereum. The limitless exchange protocol is gaining in popularity due to its security and non-existent gas fees. Check out the official VeeFriends announcement for more information on BOOK GAMES and Immutable X.

