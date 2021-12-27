NFT News: Find the Latest Updates in a Weekly Liveblog for the Metaverse (UPDATED 1:34pm ET)

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, this page will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out Jeff's quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work.

OpenDAO’s SOS Token Airdrop — Dec. 23 at 1:34 p.m.

On Christmas Eve, OpenDAO rewarded OpenSea users with a free token called SOS. Anyone who has ever spent money on OpenSea is eligible to claim this free item by June 30, 2022, after which all remaining tokens will be sent to the DAO treasury. OpenDAO has also earmarked tokens for itself, pledging to use them to compensate OpenSea users for scams.

The amount of $SOS received is determined by how much money the user has spent on NFTs on OpenSea. After claiming the $SOS, it can be exchanged for ETH or USDT, which allows people to buy more NFTs or cash out. $SOS has provided a large amount of liquidity to OpenSea users, and we’ve seen a substantial pump in NFTs as a result. This move has left all of us wondering...

wen OS or MM airdrop?

