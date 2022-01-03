NFT News: Find the Latest Updates in a Weekly Liveblog for the Metaverse (UPDATED 1:47pm ET)

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

NFT TVs? — Jan. 3 at 1:47 p.m.

Samsung is getting in on the action, announcing the launch of its “NFT Aggregation Platform” designed for smart TVs. This platform will be available on the company’s 2022 Neo QLED, MicroLED and The Frame models, allowing owners to browse a variety of NFT marketplaces. Users will be able to view all relevant information about the collectibles before purchasing. Samsung’s “Smart Calibration” technology gives holders the ability to display their NFTs, matching the TV’s specifications to the original image.

This move has gained the attention of NFT enthusiast Loopify. See his tweet about the ambitious project below:

Samsung is introducing support for NFTs starting with an NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator https://t.co/FNss4IKAAF — Loopify ‍♂️ (@Loopifyyy) January 3, 2022

