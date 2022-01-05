How to Set Up a MetaMask Wallet to Buy NFTs

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

If you’re new to the NFT game, it can be a bit overwhelming. As someone who was in your shoes not too long ago, I understand how helpful step-by-step guides can be in this industry.

So, you’re looking to start an NFT collection. In order to actually store your collectibles, a wallet is necessary. MetaMask is a cryptocurrency wallet used to interact with the Ethereum blockchain. In simple terms, once you buy Ethereum (this will be covered in a separate article), you can access it through MetaMask and use it to purchase and store NFTs.

Now that you know what MetaMask is, let’s walk through a brief step-by-step tutorial on how to set up your wallet.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work.

MetaMask Wallet Set-Up Instructions:

1. Head to https://metamask.io/. Click on the blue Download button and Install MetaMask for your browser. If you are on mobile, it can also be installed on iOS or Android. Be careful not to click on any ads related to MetaMask if locating the site on popular search engines.

2. After you have installed MetaMask, you will be taken to a screen that says Welcome to MetaMask. Hit the blue Get Started button.

3. In the Yes, let’s get set up box, hit the blue Create A Wallet button.

4. Create and confirm the password for your new account, then agree to the Terms of Use and hit the blue Create button.

5. After creating your password, you will be taken to the Secret Backup Phrase page, as shown below. After clicking to reveal your secret words, it is crucial to copy and store them in a safe location. If you lose this phrase, you will lose access to your wallet. Once you have copied and stored your secret backup phrase, click the blue Next button.

6. You will be taken to a page where you must confirm your secret backup phrase. Click on the boxes with words in the correct order to confirm your phrase and hit the blue Confirm button.

7. After following these steps, your wallet should be set up! The next step is purchasing Ethereum (ETH) to send to your wallet, which will be covered in the following installment of my NFT Cheat Sheet series.

Best Practices

Here are some rules to follow if you’re new to the NFT game:

1. Never click on links from unknown parties that ask you to sign contracts in MetaMask.

2. Never share your seed phrase with anyone, even if they are contacting you as support.

3. If minting from a website, make sure to disconnect the site after completing.

