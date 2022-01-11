NFT News: Rug Radio Genesis Drop

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Rug Radio Genesis Drop

The first fully decentralized media company continues its expansion Tuesday. Rug Radio launched on Dec. 22, 2021 with 19,000 membership passes. These passes, which were free to mint plus gas, will serve as the key to the organization’s entire ecosystem. They are considered a “living NFT” with all kinds of future utility.

The initial utility the membership pass provides users is the ability to mint Tuesday’s Rug Radio Genesis NFT, which drops at 4:00 p.m. ET for 0.111 ETH.

If you missed out on a membership pass, no need to worry. They’re available right now on the secondary market. Those who have minted the Genesis NFT will receive a free RUG token.

Learn more about Rug Radio in this thread from its founder, @farokh:

WTF IS RUG RADIO?! (Thread ) — Farokh.ethᵍᵐ (@farokh) January 10, 2022

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!