NFT News: Flyfish Club’s Exclusive Dining Experience

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Flyfish Club’s Unique Dining Experience

VCR Group, a company founded by NFT enthusiast Gary Vaynerchuk, has announced the live token sale of its members-only private dining club in New York City.

In order to gain access to Flyfish Club, you must own one of the two membership NFTs. The regular membership token gives holders access to the restaurant’s main outdoor space, dining room and cocktail lounge for 2.5 ETH.

The second tier, called Flyfish Omakase, gives holders access to all of the above and a 14-seat omakase room for 4.25 ETH. Members will also be allowed to lease their token on a monthly basis. While NFTs are the key to get in, customers will be able to pay for their food with USD.

For more information on this unique dining experience, check out Flyfish Club’s website and watch this video from the company’s official YouTube channel below:

