NFT News: Mastercard Partners with Coinbase

MasterCard Partners with Coinbase

Buying NFTs is about to get a lot easier. Mastercard announced on Tuesday that it has teamed up with Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange company. Terms of the agreement state that users will be able to purchase NFTs with a credit/debit card on Coinbase’s upcoming marketplace, removing crypto from the equation.

The two giants in their respective industries are making this deal with hopes of simplifying the NFT purchasing process. As of right now, in order to buy an NFT, you have to create a wallet, purchase cryptocurrency, and wait days to transfer the funds to your wallet before making moves.

Since announcing the impending launch of its NFT Marketplace in October, over 2.5 million people have joined Coinbase’s waitlist, leading many to believe that the company could emerge as a serious competitor for OpenSea.

