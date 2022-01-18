NFT News: StockX Ties NFTs to Reality

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

StockX Vault

Sneaker powerhouse StockX is changing the game once again. The online reselling platform recently announced the launch of StockX Vault, NFTs that are backed by a physical product which is stored in a StockX facility.

This new platform is meant to increase efficiency for sneakerheads, as it replaces large shipping fees with minimal transaction fees while also allowing the product to be flipped at a much faster rate.

Owners of each token are able to have the corresponding product delivered at any time. StockX CEO Scott Cutler also believes the StockX Vault will be able to improve the authenticity and traceability of the sneakers being sold.

NFTs are on StockX.



Introducing #StockXVault: a digital NFT that’s backed by a physical product and stored in an official StockX facility.



Learn more: https://t.co/zGzuaftXZU



Now, secure yours ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/l9i2bzV28B — StockX (@stockx) January 18, 2022

