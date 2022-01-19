NFT News: Adidas’ Into the Metaverse Update

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Adidas’ Into The Metaverse Update

While the adidas Originals team continues to put together a roadmap for its Into the Metaverse NFT campaign, the company did share an update from its official Twitter account.

The update was broken into five parts, detailing Adidas’ physical product redemption plan and Phase 2 of the ITM (Into The Metaverse) token. ITM NFT holders will be able to connect their wallet and order one physical product from Adidas.

This will effectively burn the original token, which will be replaced by a Phase 2 Into the Metaverse ERC-1155 NFT. Each token redemption will require a gas fee, with no rush to claim.

The update concluded with promise for a full roadmap in the future. Check out the full adidas Originals thread below:

gm Into the Metaverse community



We’re working hard to bring you our first ever Into the Metaverse (ITM) roadmap. In the meantime, we have some exciting updates for you.

1/5 — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) January 19, 2022

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!