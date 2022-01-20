NFT News: Twitter Launches NFT Profile Pictures

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Twitter Launches NFT Profile Picture Verification

Jack Dorsey out, NFTs in. Twitter indirectly took a stance against its former CEO’s “Bitcoin-only” mindset today, announcing a verification system for users to showcase NFTs as their profile pictures.

For months, Twitter users have been clamoring for a feature to prove ownership of the NFTs people use as profile pictures. After all, what’s stopping someone from simply downloading an image that you own and using it as their PFP? Now, there’s a way around that, if you’re willing to pay up for it.

The verification system, which produces the NFTs in a new hexagonal profile picture, is available to Twitter Blue members. A membership costs $2.99 per month and provides users with unique features, like cosmetic enhancements and an “undo” button. The new system is powered by leading NFT marketplace OpenSea’s application programming interface (API). The inclusion of OpenSea acts as a third party in the verification process.

Learn more about Twitter’s new NFT profile picture feature below in the company’s official announcement:

gm!



You asked (a lot), so we made it. Now rolling out in Labs: NFT Profile Pictures on iOS pic.twitter.com/HFyspS4cQW — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!