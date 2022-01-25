NFT News: YouTube to Introduce NFT Features

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

NFTs Coming to YouTube?

In a letter published earlier today, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki hinted that the media company could embrace web3 technologies in the future. Among these technologies are NFTs as a potential source of income for creators. No firm details were revealed, but the company is expected to begin experimenting with these collectibles on its website.

“We’re always focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs, while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and fans have on YouTube,” Wojcicki wrote.

This announcement comes after YouTube’s social media competitor Twitter launched a huge NFT profile picture campaign, which you can read more about here.

This is just the latest step that NFTs have taken towards mainstream media incorporation, and it’s only the beginning.

