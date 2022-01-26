NFT News: Picasso’s Never-Before-Seen Work Becoming NFTs

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

The world is expanding, and DraftKings is expanding along with it. As NFTs continue to grow, these daily articles will serve as a hub for the latest news and notes in the space.

In case you are new to the Metaverse, check out my quick breakdown on what NFTs are and how they work. For those looking to get in the game, read my article on how to set up a MetaMask wallet.

Picasso’s Never-Before-Seen Work Becoming NFTs

The next big name in the NFT game is Pablo Picasso. No, the legendary artist is not back from the dead, but his art is transcending to the next level. Picasso’s descendants announced their plan to auction off his never-before-seen ceramic work as NFTs earlier today.

Marina Picasso, Pablo’s granddaughter, broke the news to the Associated Press. The upcoming auction will include 1,010 collectibles featuring one of Picasso’s ceramic pieces from October 1958.

“We’re trying to build a bridge between the NFT world and the fine art world,” Marina’s son Florian Picasso stated.

Marina described her relationship with her grandfather as “troubled” in a 2015 interview with The Guardian, declaring that selling his artwork is a part of the healing process.

For those interested in adding to their fine art collection, Picasso’s NFT auction will take place on Sotheby’s in March.

Follow the NFT Drops DK Social account here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Join the DraftKings Marketplace conversation on DK Social.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!